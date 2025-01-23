Trump White House Deletes LGBTQ and HIV Info from Website

Just as it did four years ago, the Trump administration has removed nearly all mentions of LGBTQ identity and HIV from the White House website.

Moreover, searches for “lesbian,” “gay,” and “bisexual” result in an executive order from President Donald Trump reversing various executive orders issued by former President Joe Biden.

A search for “transgender” brings up the same order, as well as a separate order effectively erasing gender identity from law and requiring the federal government to only recognize a person’s assigned sex at birth on identity documents, government surveys, and to receive any government benefits.

That search also produces remarks made by Trump at the Liberty Ball, an inaugural event, where he spoke of bringing back “common sense” by prohibiting transgender individuals from competing on sports teams matching their gender identity. He attacked gender-affirming care by stating, “We don’t want transgender operations for everyone.”

Meanwhile, a search for the term “LGBTQ” brings up zero results. A search for “sexual orientation” delivers the same results as “gay” and “lesbian,” while the term “gender identity” brings up those same results, as well as an executive order issued by Trump seeking to eliminate all diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives in the federal government, and a fact sheet explaining how ending DEI programs and initiatives will restore “merit-based” hiring and school admissions processes.

According to LGBTQ media watchdog GLAAD, other pages removed from the White House website are its equity report, a fact sheet with information on expanding access to HIV prevention, treatment, and information, and information about LGBTQ Pride Month.

Additionally, LGBTQ-specific pages have been removed from the Department of State, Department of Labor, and other federal agency websites.

LGBTQ-specific or HIV-specific webpages still remain on the Centers for Disease Control website, but for how long?

It is common for new administrations to change or amend the content of certain web pages, or change the design of federal agency sites to make them more accessible to the public while also touting policy changes. But Trump’s frequent demonizing of the LGBTQ community, and especially transgender individuals, makes it seem possible that his administration would erase LGBTQ-specific references altogether.

Earlier this week, Trump noted that the United States government would only recognize two genders: male and female.

Trump has already issued an executive order rescinding a Biden-era policy allowing people to serve in the U.S. military regardless of various characteristics, including sexual orientation or gender identity. It is believed he will soon re-institute a ban that will prevent transgender service members from serving openly, as he did in his first term.

GLAAD, which first brought the erasure of LGBTQ-specific terms to light, condemned the new administration’s actions.

“President Trump claims to be a strong proponent of freedom of speech, yet he is clearly committed to censorship of any information containing or related to LGBTQ Americans and issues that we face,” Sarah Kate Ellis, the president and CEO of GLAAD, said in a statement. “This action proves the Trump administration’s goal of making it as difficult as possible for LGBTQ Americans to find federal resources or otherwise see ourselves reflected under his presidency. Sadly for him, our community is more visible than ever; and this pathetic attempt to diminish and remove us will again prove unsuccessful.”

