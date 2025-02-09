9 Students Sentenced for Anti-Gay Assault

Nine students from Salisbury University have been sentenced for taking part in the assault of a gay man whom they reportedly lured to a house using the gay dating app Grindr.
According to the Cecil Whig newspaper, one of the students, Zachary Leinemann, posed as a 16-year-old boy on the app, seeking to lure a 40-year-old man to an off-campus apartment for a sexual encounter on October 15, 2024. The age of consent in Maryland, in most cases, is 16 years old.
Leinemann and the man allegedly corresponded through first Grindr and then Snapchat to set up an in-person meeting.
When the man — whose name has not been revealed — arrived at the apartment, a group of 15 students affiliated with the university’s Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity ambushed and assaulted him.
According to court records, the victim suffered a broken rib and multiple bruises. The victim told police he believed he was targeted for being gay, launching a hate crime investigation.
All 15 participants, aged 18 to 21, were initially charged with hate crime and felony assault charges, with some facing other charges.
The hate crime charges were dropped in December 2024 after the Wicomico County State’s Attorney’s Office said the evidence did not support pursuing them. They were later reduced to one count of second-degree assault and one count of false imprisonment, both misdemeanors.
According to WBOC, 10 students have pleaded guilty rather than go to trial on the charges against them. Nine of those students have been sentenced after pleading guilty to various charges in lieu of a bench trial.
Each student who has been sentenced will serve some jail time, with actual time spent in prison ranging from two days to one year. Each student was also sentenced to 18 months of probation upon release and could face additional jail time if they violate the terms of their probation.
They include:
A tenth student, Brennan Aird, of Milton, Delaware, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault. He is scheduled to be sentenced on April 30.
The five remaining students who allegedly took part in the attack now await trials. They are:
A spokesperson for Salisbury University told WBOC that the students who are still enrolled are currently suspended. They are banned from campus property, can’t take classes online or virtually, and cannot attend university-sponsored events. They will face an internal hearing at the university to determine if they violated the school’s Student Code of Community Standards. If found guilty of violating the code, they could receive various punishments, ranging from a warning to dismissal from the university.
The Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity announced in November that it expelled members who face charges.
These are challenging times for news organizations. And yet it’s crucial we stay active and provide vital resources and information to both our local readers and the world. So won’t you please take a moment and consider supporting Metro Weekly with a membership? For as little as $5 a month, you can help ensure Metro Weekly magazine and MetroWeekly.com remain free, viable resources as we provide the best, most diverse, culturally-resonant LGBTQ coverage in both the D.C. region and around the world. Memberships come with exclusive perks and discounts, your own personal digital delivery of each week’s magazine (and an archive), access to our Member's Lounge when it launches this fall, and exclusive members-only items like Metro Weekly Membership Mugs and Tote Bags! Check out all our membership levels here and please join us today!
You must be logged in to post a comment.