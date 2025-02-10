Booz Allen Hamilton Pulls Sponsorship of WorldPride 2025

Booz Allen Hamilton, a longtime sponsor of Capital Pride and one of the sponsors of the upcoming WorldPride 2025 celebration, has dropped its sponsorship.

The decision comes after the prominent defense contractor scuttled its diversity, equity, and inclusion programs in response to an executive order from Donald Trump that seeks to compel government contractors to drop pro-diversity initiatives and programs.

Those found in violation risk being rejected for opportunities to contract with the government on the grounds that, in the Trump administration’s eyes, pro-diversity policies constitute a form of illegal discrimination incompatible with the country’s civil rights laws.

In response to Trump’s executive order, Booz Allen announced it would close its DEI department, remove diversity goals from employee and executive priorities, and eliminate all references to “DEI” in internal and external communications and training, as reported by Bloomberg News, which obtained a recording of a virtual company “town hall” meeting at which the changes were discussed.

Booz Allen will also ban employees from using pronouns or accessing bathrooms that don’t match their assigned sex at birth if that is the rule of the government agency where an employee is assigned.

“While our existing people programs comply with law, it is clear from these executive orders and other public statements, that the definition of what’s allowed is changing, so we must make changes,” Chief People Officer Aimee George Leary is quoted as saying. “If we don’t, we could be ineligible for contracts with the federal government. This would put our ability to operate and our company at risk.”

In response to Booz Allen’s decision to withdraw its sponsorship, the Capital Pride Alliance, which is producing WorldPride 2025, provided Metro Weekly with the following statement:

“The Capital Pride Alliance is proud of its many longstanding legacy sponsors, many of whom have already reaffirmed their commitments to participate in WorldPride this summer. Just like many companies and LGBTQ+ organizations, we are navigating current challenges and many unknowns.

“We are confident, however, that we will have the support necessary to have a successful and safe WorldPride that meets this moment. That support includes individuals, families, organizations and businesses from across our community, and corporations that truly celebrate diversity and value equity and inclusion for all. Many in our community are extremely vulnerable right now, and standing up for them, with those who stand with us, in this moment is what we all need.”

At least one LGBTQ organization is also saying it will not be participating in WorldPride because of the Trump administration.

Egale Canada, one of Canada’s largest LGBTQ organizations, announced last week that its members would not be attending any events in the United States because of Trump’s anti-DEI and anti-transgender executive orders.

This includes WorldPride and a March meeting of the Commission on the Status of Women at the headquarters of the United Nations. Egale Canada cited the need to protect its staff members from potential mistreatment by U.S. customs personnel.

“This decision is foremost based on the need to safeguard our trans and nonbinary staff who would face questionable treatment at land and aviation borders to attend such convenings,” the organization said in a statement. “[And] to stand in solidarity with global colleagues who are experiencing similar fear around entry to the U.S.”

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story characterized Booz Allen Hamilton as a “lead” sponsor of WorldPride. This story has been corrected to more accurately reflect the company’s relationship to WorldPride festivities.