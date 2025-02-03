DC Black Pride Announces 2025 Theme

The theme for this year’s DC Black Pride celebration is “Black Pride is: Freedom.”

The Center for Black Equity, which produces the annual Memorial Day Weekend event, said in a press release that the theme “represents an assurance that Black LGBTQ people will not be silenced, erased, or denied the right to live fully and freely.

As political forces attempt to roll back hard-fought progress, DC Black Pride 2025 will serve as a rallying point, uniting voices from across the country and the world in the ongoing fight for justice, equality, and the right to simply be.”

The 2025 celebration of Black Pride comes at a time when there is an ongoing backlash against diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, as well as rising anti-LGBTQ sentiment in the United States.

Upon taking office, Donald Trump issued various executive orders seeking to dismantle pro-diversity initiatives in government and has directed his administration to pressure private companies to drop DEI programs.

As a result, Black communities, as well as other communities of color, immigrants, and sexual and gender minorities, often find themselves attacked for simply celebrating their identities.

“For decades, DC Black Pride has been at the forefront of the movement for Black LGBTQ+ liberation,” Kenya Hutton, the president and CEO of the Center for Black Equity, said in a statement. “Freedom is not just a privilege; it is a birthright. As we witness increasing attacks on our communities, we must reaffirm that our Pride is not just about celebration — it’s about resistance, advocacy, and unwavering solidarity.”

DC Black Pride will be held from May 23 to 26 and will feature various panel discussions, cultural showcases, and entertainment. It will also serve as a gathering place where Black LGBTQ leaders, influencers, and community organizers can gather and offer support for one another.

Those interested in serving as event sponsors or partnering with the Center for Black Equity should email Kenya Hutton at khutton@centerforblackequity. org.

For more information, visit dcblackpride.org.