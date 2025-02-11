Dolly Parton Musical Stopped Mid-Show by Anti-Gay Bigots

A Dolly Parton-themed musical touring the United Kingdom had to be suspended mid-show during a performance after an audience member created a stir over a gay character.

According to Steve Webb, one of the stars of Here You Come Again, a performance at the Opera House in Manchester, England, had to be stopped after a woman began screaming at the stage, leading other audience members to yell at her in a massive disturbance.

The woman was ejected from the building.

Recounting the incident in a TikTok post, Webb noted that a similar incident occurred at another performance when an audience member hurled anti-gay slurs at the stage, prompting his removal.

Webb said the fact that performers ran into such intolerance from U.K. audiences was eye-opening.

“The amount of audience members we have had to eject from our show is insane,” Webb said. “It’s happening nearly every single week, and it just blows my mind.”

Webb, who portrays gay comedian and Parton fan Kevin in the show, noted that during the musical’s London run, one audience member began yelling a homophobic slur at the stage.

“He was like: ‘I’m not here to watch some fucking faggot talk about his boyfriend, I just want to see Dolly Parton,'” Webb recalled. “And it’s like, ‘It’s a Dolly Parton musical, mate. It’s going to be a little bit gay, obviously.’

“We’re in such a bubble in this industry,” Webb added. “But traveling the country and seeing how many people literally cannot bear to see a gay person depicted on stage — it’s wild.”

Here You Come Again is the story of a diehard fan whose fantasy version of Dolly Parton gets him through “trying times.” It features several of the superstar’s most popular songs, including “Jolene,” “Islands in the Stream,” and “9 to 5.”

Parton has long been a gay icon. She has positioned herself as an ally of the LGBTQ community, a pro-LGBTQ philanthropist, and has expressed support for marriage equality.

Much like the United States, the U.K. is experiencing a backlash against LGBTQ visibility, part of a global conservative shift against diverse identities.

“In light of homophobic comments and abuse directed at our company, [we] condemn this abhorrent behavior in the strongest way,” the musical”s producers said in a statement condemning the outbursts. “Individuals making such comments are not welcome at our show. They have been — and will be — ejected from the theatre immediately. We stand against all forms of prejudice and are extremely proud of the inclusivity and respect which Here You Come Again celebrates.”

