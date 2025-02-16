Metro Weekly
Home / Arts + Entertainment / Gallery / Gallery: Eclipse at The Athenaeum

Gallery: Eclipse at The Athenaeum

Virginia's Athenaeum features an assortment of works by eleven area artists examining "light and shadow."

By on February 16, 2025

Erwin Timmers: Expanding Horizon
Erwin Timmers: Expanding Horizon

“I love sculpture,” says Alison Sigethy, curator of Eclipse, a sculpture invitational now on display at The Athenaeum in Northern Virginia. “You look at a painting, but you react and interact with sculpture.”

The show features a stunning, imaginative assortment of works by eleven area artists, including Michael Enn Sirvet, Carol Prusa, Michael Price, Murat Sener, and Tim Tate, a gay artist known for his elegant work with glass. Its mission, according to the gallery statement, is to examine “light and shadow, liminal space, and the passage of time.”

“I found the whole experience really quite wonderful,” says Sigethy, who had never curated a show before. “The space itself is fairly unique. There’s a big main gallery, then a smaller gallery behind, and then a basement space, and a courtyard. I wanted to use all of it, but the spaces are very different in character, each room has a slightly different flavor. So I kind of thought of it as four mini-shows tied together.”

Eclipse is on display through Feb. 23 at The Athenaeum Gallery, 201 Prince St. in Alexandria, Va. There is an artist talk on Sunday, Feb. 23 at 2 p.m. Call 703-548-0035 or visit www.nvfaa.org/current-exhibit.

Michael Enn Sirvet: The Whorl
Michael Enn Sirvet: The Whorl
Between Dusk and Dawn: Salih Zeki Sayar and Murat Sener
Salih Zeki Sayar and Murat Sener: Between Dusk and Dawn
Tim Tate: Vitruvian Lenticular
Tim Tate: Vitruvian Lenticular
Carol Prusa: Wellspring
Carol Prusa: Wellspring

9 Students Sentenced for Anti-Gay Assault
Read Next
9 Students Sentenced for Anti-Gay Assault

See this Gallery as it appeared in the magazine. Click here.

READ NEXT

Support Metro Weekly’s Journalism

These are challenging times for news organizations. And yet it’s crucial we stay active and provide vital resources and information to both our local readers and the world. So won’t you please take a moment and consider supporting Metro Weekly with a membership? For as little as $5 a month, you can help ensure Metro Weekly magazine and MetroWeekly.com remain free, viable resources as we provide the best, most diverse, culturally-resonant LGBTQ coverage in both the D.C. region and around the world. Memberships come with exclusive perks and discounts, your own personal digital delivery of each week’s magazine (and an archive), access to our Member's Lounge when it launches this fall, and exclusive members-only items like Metro Weekly Membership Mugs and Tote Bags! Check out all our membership levels here and please join us today!

Related Items