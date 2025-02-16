Gallery: Eclipse at The Athenaeum

“I love sculpture,” says Alison Sigethy, curator of Eclipse, a sculpture invitational now on display at The Athenaeum in Northern Virginia. “You look at a painting, but you react and interact with sculpture.”

The show features a stunning, imaginative assortment of works by eleven area artists, including Michael Enn Sirvet, Carol Prusa, Michael Price, Murat Sener, and Tim Tate, a gay artist known for his elegant work with glass. Its mission, according to the gallery statement, is to examine “light and shadow, liminal space, and the passage of time.”

“I found the whole experience really quite wonderful,” says Sigethy, who had never curated a show before. “The space itself is fairly unique. There’s a big main gallery, then a smaller gallery behind, and then a basement space, and a courtyard. I wanted to use all of it, but the spaces are very different in character, each room has a slightly different flavor. So I kind of thought of it as four mini-shows tied together.”

Eclipse is on display through Feb. 23 at The Athenaeum Gallery, 201 Prince St. in Alexandria, Va. There is an artist talk on Sunday, Feb. 23 at 2 p.m. Call 703-548-0035 or visit www.nvfaa.org/current-exhibit.

See this Gallery as it appeared in the magazine. Click here.