Social Security No Longer Allows Changes to “Sex Identification”

The U.S. Social Security Administration has stopped allowing people to make changes to the gender marker, also known as “sex identification,” on their Social Security records.
As first reported by Metro Weekly alum Chris Geidner, writing for his Law Dork Substack, the Social Security Administration imposed the “emergency” change last Friday. It went into effect “immediately.”
The “emergency message,” issued internally, stated, “Effective immediately, we can no longer process changes to the sex field on the NUMIDENT,” a reference to the Numerical Identification System, which contains the information provided to obtain a Social Security number, including a person’s sex.
In the first days of the second Trump administration, the Social Security Administration took down a webpage outlining how to change one’s sex identification. However, there had been anecdotal reports of changes still being allowed.
The internal directive from the Social Security Administration now closes the door on that possibility.
The policy change marks a reversal of a trend where the Social Security Administration was making it easier for transgender individuals to change the “sex” on their record to reflect their gender identity.
In 2013, the Obama administration eliminated a requirement that a person needed to undergo gender confirmation surgery to change the sex field on their records, instead accepting a note from a physician certifying that a person had undergone a gender transition.
In 2022, the Biden administration allowed individuals to self-select their gender marker without providing medical documentation — which, as Geidner notes, was the original policy of the Social Security Administration from its inception until 1980, when the agency began requiring documentation showing that “sex-change surgery has been started.”
That surgical requirement was bolstered subsequently in 2002 and 2003 to require proof from a surgeon that a person seeking to change the sex on their record had completed gender confirmation surgery.
The policy change aligns with President Trump’s executive order stating that the U.S. government will only recognize two sexes, male and female, based on a person’s assigned sex at birth.
The acting commissioner of the Social Security Administration, Michelle King, is a Trump appointee.
The “emergency message” contained instructions for employees directing them not to accept changes to the gender marker on a person’s Social Security record.
“An individual’s sex data is male (M) or female (F). In accordance with the recent presidential actions under Executive Order ‘Defending Women from Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to The Federal Government,’ sex field data changes on the NUMIDENT must not be accepted or processed.”
The message directed field offices to inform those seeking to change the sex listed on their records that the sex field cannot be changed. If an individual contacts the administration’s call center to ask about changing the sex field, employees are instructed to inform the person that “we are not able to accept or process a sex field change.”
Donald Trump has signed an executive order paving the way for banning transgender individuals from serving in the U.S. military by effectively declaring them unfit for service.
The president's order declares that the Armed Forces have been besieged by “radical gender ideology” under the past presidential administration to “appease activists unconcerned with the requirements of military service like physical and mental health, selflessness, and unit cohesion.”
The order states that “longstanding Department of Defense policy provides that it is the policy of the DoD to ensure that service members are ‘ree of medical conditions or physical defects that may reasonably be expected to require excessive time lost from duty for necessary treatment or hospitalization.
The CrossFit Games changed its eligibility policies to ban transgender athletes from competing in the category designated for their "gender assigned at birth."
"All athletes are welcome to participate in CrossFit Games events," the sport's 2025 rulebook reads. "However, to maintain fairness and the integrity of the competition, athletes must compete in the division corresponding to their gender assigned at birth."
The rulebook does not elaborate further and does not mention the words "trans" or "transgender."
Based on the reference to "fairness," the policy appears to be primarily targeted at transgender women to prevent them from competing in female-designated events.
Republicans in Montana are considering a nasty piece of anti-transgender legislation as they hear a proposed bill to ban transgender individuals from bathrooms aligning with their gender identity.
As reported by journalist Erin Reed on her Erin in the Morning Substack, the measure, introduced by State Rep. Kerri Seekins-Crowe (R-Billings), would prohibit transgender people from entering multi-occupancy bathrooms designated for a specific sex that does not align with an individual's assigned sex at birth.
The ban would apply to all "public buildings," which is defined as any facility owned or leased by a public agency. It would encompass bathrooms in government buildings, public colleges and universities, public schools, libraries, museums, state airports, publicly-owned hospitals, and public parks and rest stops.
