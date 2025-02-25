WorldPride is Giving Out Grants of Up to $50,000 – Apply Now!

First the deadline-sensitive news: WorldPride 2025 is seeking grant proposals from businesses, community organizations, and Pride groups seeking to create “bold, innovative, and diverse” programs, initiatives, or events intended to enhance the WorldPride experience.
Those with creative ideas are encouraged to apply for grants, which will range from $5,000 to $50,000, to promote special events or programming that complement traditional Pride events and offer WorldPride attendees diverse opportunities to center underrepresented voices, celebrate intersectionality, or make WorldPride more inclusive and engaging for all.
Applications are available at this link and must be submitted by March 17 at 5 p.m. in order to receive grant funding.
WorldPride is still accepting applications from performers and partner events that wish to hold their own Pride-related events or showcases. Those applications will be accepted until Friday, February 28.
With less than 90 days to go before its official start, WorldPride has launched a website detailing some of the many Pride-related events, concerts, galas, and festivals, as well as pop-up exhibitions and cover-free events, that will be held in the District of Columbia from May 17 to June 8.
Approximately three million individuals, including an estimated two million visitors from around the globe, are expected to visit D.C. during the celebration, attending or participating in events like the Welcome Concert, the Capital Cup Sports Festival, Trans Pride, the WorldPride 2025 Film Festival, DC Black Pride, the annual Capital Pride Honors, and the International March and Rally on Washington.
The newly relaunched WorldPride website also includes a “Paint the World with Pride” initiative seeking to engage local businesses, community organizations, and residents to display their support for Pride.
The initiative encourages participants to decorate their homes, vehicles, and neighborhoods with Pride-themed decorations and to partner with local communities and Business Improvement Districts to host Pride-themed events, create large-scale arts installations, or hold decorating competitions.
Individual businesses are encouraged to decorate their shops for WorldPride and to create fundraising campaigns that align with LGBTQ causes, which can then be promoted on social media.
WorldPride organizers also encourage those who wish to volunteer for, donate to, or sponsor WorldPride-affiliated events to visit www.worldpridedc.org/get-involved.
Community workshops and trainings, including forums where residents can hear directly from WorldPride organizers on how the city is preparing to host this large-scale celebration, and learn more about permitting and licensing for any partner events or programs, will be held on March 19 and April 23 at 899 North Capitol St. NE.
“We look forward to sharing this moment with our community and we encourage everyone to come together and enjoy all these various events, celebrate with us, and continue the fight for equality,” Ryan Bos, the executive director of Capital Pride Alliance, the chief organizer behind WorldPride, said in a statement.
“We are a very diverse and close community and the significance of WorldPride coming to DC the same year as the 50th anniversary of Pride in DC allows us to showcase just how special the LGBTQ+ community in DC truly is.”
