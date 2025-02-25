WorldPride is Giving Out Grants of Up to $50,000 – Apply Now!

Booz Allen Hamilton, a longtime sponsor of Capital Pride and one of the sponsors of the upcoming WorldPride 2025 celebration, has dropped its sponsorship.

The decision comes after the prominent defense contractor scuttled its diversity, equity, and inclusion programs in response to an executive order from Donald Trump that seeks to compel government contractors to drop pro-diversity initiatives and programs.

Those found in violation risk being rejected for opportunities to contract with the government on the grounds that, in the Trump administration's eyes, pro-diversity policies constitute a form of illegal discrimination incompatible with the country's civil rights laws.