World’s First Gay Imam Shot to Death

Muhsin Hendricks, the world’s first imam to publicly come out as gay in 1996, was shot dead in South Africa on February 15 in what appears to be an ambush. Eastern Cape provincial police confirmed that the 58-year-old was killed in a possible targeted hate crime.

According to police, Hendricks and a driver were inside a gold Volkswagen T-Roc SUV in Bethelsdorp when a silver Hilux double cab stopped in front of the car, blocking its way. Two unknown suspects, their faces covered, exited the cab and fired multiple shots at the VW before fleeing the scene. The driver, who survived the attack, realized that Hendricks had been killed by gunfire.

A security camera captured the attack on video, which was shared on social media. News sources have not verified that the video is legitimate, and police told CNN they could not comment on the video, citing an ongoing investigation.

Hendricks grew up in a conservative Muslim family and married a woman. He later ended the marriage and came out as gay.

The subject of a 2022 documentary, The Radical, Hendricks founded the Al-Ghurbaah Foundation in Cape Town, a religious organization and mosque that provides support and a safe space to queer Muslims who seek to reconcile their religious beliefs with their LGBTQ identities.

Hendricks received intense criticism and even death threats from Muslims who believe that homosexuality is incompatible with Islam. He told a South African newspaper in 2022 that he was the target of a series of fatwas — rulings in Islamic law — issued by South Africa’s Muslim Judicial Council.

The fatwas reminded the country’s Muslims that Islam prohibits same-sex relationships, but gay Muslims who are abstinent are welcome at mosques.

Police have not commented on an official motive for the shooting, but political parties and LGBTQ organizations have cited the imam’s founding of the Al-Ghurbaah Foundation as a possible reason.

South Africa’s Department of Justice and Constitutional Development, which is investigating the incident, claimed Hendricks was the target of an “assassination.” In a statement, the department said it was “saddened” by Hendricks’ murder and pledged to “track and monitor that justice is dispensed” if his murder is determined to have been a hate crime.

The Democratic Alliance, South Africa’s second-biggest political party, released a statement saying that “the nature of the killing strongly suggests a professional hit.”

The Muslim Judicial Council — despite its public criticism of Hendricks’ views on homosexuality — condemned the “shocking killing” in a statement.

“It has been alleged that the killing may have been motivated by hatred towards Muhsin Hendricks due to his views on same-sex relationships. While the MJC has consistently maintained that Muhsin’s position is incompatible with Islamic teachings, we unequivocally condemn his murder and any acts of violence targeting members of the LGBTQ community or any other community,” the Council said.

The International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual Trans and Intersex Association (ILGA World), at whose conference Hendricks spoke last year, condemned the imam’s murder.

“The ILGA World family is in deep shock at the news of the murder of Muhsin Hendricks,” Julia Ehrt, the executive director at ILGA World, said in the statement. “He supported and mentored so many people in South Africa and around the world in their journey to reconcile with their faith, and his life has been a testament to the healing that solidarity across communities can bring in everyone’s lives.”