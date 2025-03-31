Celebrities Urged to Boycott Hungary Over Pride Ban

The Peter Tatchell Foundation is calling on celebrities scheduled to perform in Hungary to boycott the country in response to the passage of a ban on Pride marches and parades, and government surveillance, using facial recognition software, of people who attend such events.

Hungary’s ruling conservative Fidesz party — led by the virulently anti-gay Prime Minister Viktor Orbán — recently passed the ban targeting Pride-themed celebrations.

Backers of the legislation claim the measure is needed to “protect children” from being exposed to homosexuality. Those found to have violated the law by attending Budapest Pride can be subjected to fines of up to 200,000 forints ($538).

Even more troubling, the legislation allows police to use facial recognition software to identify and target Pride event attendees so they can be fined.

The record of that violation would also hand police a list of people associated with LGBTQ rights who might be surveilled by police with the intent of arresting them in the future, whether for violations of the same law or for other reasons.

Organizers of Budapest Pride denounced the law.

“Hungarians are freedom-loving… We know that if the government tries to ban protests with critical voices, they will face resistance from the whole of society,” organizers said, alluding to what they believe is the true intent behind the law: the eradication of the right to free speech and freedom of assembly.

“That is why [they] need a scapegoat, a distraction, another wave of hatred,” organizers added. “They lie to their voters about a child-protection measure, but there is no child protection in this bill.”

In response, Hungarians have taken to the streets, holding major demonstrations against Orbán’s attempt to set himself up as a dictator. Last week, several thousand protesters blocked main thoroughfares and bridges in the center of Budapest to protest the law.

Amidst all this chaos, the Peter Tatchell Foundation has called on celebrities who are enriching themselves by performing for Hungarian crowds to use their platform to advocate for basic freedoms and human rights, especially for LGBTQ individuals.

Among the celebrities the British foundation has targeted are Chappell Roan, Emeli Sandé, and Alanis Morissette, all of whom have upcoming concerts in Hungary.

“We ask you to stand with Hungary’s LGBT+ people by cancelling your performance,” letters from the foundation to the celebrities read, according to Pink News. “If this is not possible, when you are in Hungary, we ask you to hold a press conference where you condemn the Pride ban and express support for the LGBT+ community, and do the same on stage when you perform.”

Asked about why the foundation called out specific celebrities, Tatchell responded, “These performers are beloved LGBT+ icons, their visibility gives hope. That’s why it’s vital they speak out or pull out.”

Other celebrities believed to be preparing to perform in Hungary in 2025 include Katy Perry, Charli XCX, and Nelly Furtado. Additionally, Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya are reportedly set to shoot the next Dune film in Hungary — which may lead to calls for them to speak out against the law.

The new law marks just the latest move in a series of actions taken by the government to restrict LGBTQ rights.

Since taking power in 2010, the Fidesz party has pandered to its conservative Christian base, passing laws to ban depictions of LGBTQ topics from daytime television, strike LGBTQ-related topics from sex education classes, and prohibit minors from accessing or being exposed to information about homosexuality or transgender identity.