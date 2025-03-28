Dance: Spring Arts Preview 2025

Dorothy was right: There's no place like home. Forging a new community partnership with Woolly Mammoth Theater, the Dana Tai Soon Burgess Dance Company will soon have a chance to return to Washington's Chinatown, where the renowned troupe -- now in its 32nd year -- began performing.

"We have a lot of roots that go all the way back when we used to do projects like dancing on the streets there," Burgess says. "It's great to have a season downtown, and we're really excited about cross-germinating the theater audience and the dance audience. I think it's the right audience to understand these pieces because a lot of my works have a storytelling aspect to them."