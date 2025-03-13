Doechii to Headline WorldPride Closing Concert on June 8

Grammy Award-winning rapper Doechii will headline the WorldPride closing ceremony on Sunday, June 8.

The bisexual singer’s appearance will occur on the second day of the WorldPride DC Street Festival and Concert, expected to draw hundreds of thousands of visitors to Pennsylvania Avenue, in the shadow of the U.S. Capitol.

Admission to the festival and concert is free of charge.

The closing ceremony and concert, which runs concurrently with the Sunday festival from noon to 10 p.m., features a diverse lineup of performers, closing remarks from organizers, and the official passing of the torch to the next WorldPride host city, Amsterdam.

“The Sunday Closing Ceremony and Concert is a moment of reflection, unity, and celebration as we acknowledge the challenges before us in preserving the freedoms we’ve fought for and ensuring members of our community do not get left behind,” Ryan Bos, the executive director of Capital Pride Alliance, the chief organizer and host of the WorldPride 2025 celebration. “Doechii’s unique artistry and unapologetic authenticity make her the perfect artist to close out this historic event.”

Organizers previously announced that three-time Oscar nominee and Grammy Award-winning singer Cynthia Erivo would headline the WorldPride 2025 Street Festival and Concert on Saturday, June 7, directly following the WorldPride Pride Parade.

For more updates on WorldPride programming and a schedule of events, visit WorldPrideDC.org.

