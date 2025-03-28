Transgender Rights Rally at Dupont Circle on March 31

Trans-Latinx DMV is holding a rally on March 31 to commemorate the Trans Day of Visibility.

The rally, to be held in Washington, D.C.’s Dupont Circle from 5 to 8 p.m., will serve as both a celebration of the Trans Day of Visibility and a show of resistance against the harmful policies currently targeting the transgender community.

The rally’s theme, “Por el Reconocimiento de Mi Identidad” (“For the Recognition of My Identity”) will honor the resilience of the transgender community and amplify the voices and stories of transgender individuals, especially those within the Latinx community, at a time when transgender existence is under attack.

The rally will feature speeches from transgender leaders and advocates, as well as community performances and artistic expressions. It will offer attendees the chance to connect and collaborate with trans-allied organizations.

“Policies that attempt to silence, marginalize, and erase us will not succeed,” Alexa Rodriguez, the CEO and Executive Director of Trans-Latinx DMV, a D.C.-based community organization that advocates for transgender rights, said in a statement. “We will stand together, uplift each other, and continue to fight for our recognition and rights.”

For more information on the rally, email admin@translatinxdmv.org.