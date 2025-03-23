Gay Nightclub Bans All MAGA-Related Attire

A popular LGBTQ nightclub in Sacramento, California, is prohibiting patrons who wear MAGA-related attire from entering the establishment.

Badlands, in the city’s Lavender Heights district, announced the policy on social media. Management claimed they were motivated to impose the ban after a patron wore a MAGA hat while in the bar, leading some patrons to complain that they were made to feel uncomfortable and unsafe.

“At Badlands Sacramento, we are committed to creating a space where the LGBTQ+ community and our allies feel safe, welcomed, and respected,” TJ Bruce, the bar’s owner, wrote in a social media post. “Recently, a guest entered the bar wearing MAGA attire, which led to some discomfort among patrons.

“In response, we initially decided to ban all political attire to avoid further issues. However, after careful consideration, we’ve realized that a blanket ban is not the right approach. Moving forward, MAGA-related attire will not be allowed in the venue.”

Bruce continued, “This is not about banning political beliefs — it is about ensuring that Badlands remains a space where our community feels comfortable and supported. We appreciate everyone’s understanding and respect as we continue to maintain the environment that makes Badlands a place for all to enjoy.”

The overwhelming majority of comments on the nightclub’s Instagram page expressed support for the decision.

“Well done,” wrote one user. “If people have the nerve to wear a symbol of hate and division into an establishment that promotes the opposite, you are well within your rights to express your displeasure and refuse service to those with intention to intimidate, insult and disrespect an specific group of people; the LGBTQIA+ community.”

“MAGA gear in an LGBTQ+ bar? That’s like wearing a fur coat to a PETA meeting,” commented another user.

Steven Bourasa, a Trump supporter, believes he is the person who prompted the nightclub to adopt the ban. He wore a red “Make America Great Again” baseball cap when he went out on the evening of Friday, March 14 with fellow Log Cabin Republicans. They were attending a California GOP Convention in Sacramento that weekend.

“I’ve never worn a red Trump hat to the gay bars before. I said, ‘What the heck? Let’s see what happens,'” Bourasa told KCRA.

On the Monday after Bourasa’s visit, Badlands introduced its ban.

Bourasa told KCRA that he was surprised by the ban, claiming he didn’t experience any problems when he visited Badlands. He was not asked to leave or to remove his MAGA cap, and left believing the night had gone well.

“We were having drinks and hanging out, and it was a pleasant time,” he said.

He offered a completely different assessment to CBS affiliate KOVR, saying he was “nervous” about wearing the hat, only stayed inside the bar for an hour, and left feeling uncomfortable.

“There would be a couple of people who say, ‘You don’t belong in here,’ [or] ‘You should be ashamed of yourself for wearing that,'” Bourasa said.

“I want LGBTQ conservatives to come out of the closet, and be seen, and have these conversations with people,” he added. “It’s very important.”

Bourasa told The Sacramento Bee that he’s “not angry with Badlands. I am disappointed with the decision, but if I go back, I’ll follow the rule.”

Meanwhile, Preston Romero, the president of the Log Cabin Republicans of Sacramento blasted Badlands for adopting the ban.

“This decision is not based upon protecting our community,” Romero told KCRA. “It’s about bullying and singling out one particular political ideology. And we believe that that’s unfair.”