Gay Porn Star Tim Kruger Dead at 44

Tim Kruger, the gay pornographic film actor and co-founder of the gay adult website TimTales, has died, according to a post on the website’s blog. He was 44.

The post, which has no author listed, but makes references to Kruger (born Marcel Bonn in January 1981) as “our beloved Marcel” and as a “sweet, caring partner of 20 years,” appears to have been written by Kruger’s romantic and business partner, TimTales co-founder Grobes Geraet.

Kruger and Geraet launched TimTales in 2009, offering amateur-style gay pornography vignettes that were based in reality. The videos featured performers and hardcore scenes of all stripes, including kinks or fetishes, and were allegedly not “staged.”

“What is special about our site is the authenticity of the films,” Kruger told XBIZ in 2009. “We didn’t make ‘scenes’ — we had sex. So everything is very real and horny.”

The post announcing Kruger’s passing attributed his death to a “tragic, yet simple accident,” but did not elaborate, as first reported by Attitude magazine.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share the news of the passing of our beloved Marcel, the man you all knew and loved as Tim Kruger,” the post reads. “To the public, he was the ultimate ginger pornstar; to me, he was a sweet, caring partner of over 20 years. He was also my best friend. He touched the lives of everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.”

The statement also went out of its way to dispel possible rumors about Kruger’s manner of death.

“I am very aware of the stigma that surrounds deaths in the porn industry, so let me make this very clear to hopefully cut down on the inevitable speculation: Tim’s death was a tragic, yet simple accident at home. There were no drugs involved, nor was there any indication of foul play or suicide.”

Remembering Kruger’s memory and his “legacy of compassion, love, and joy,” the post asks for privacy for Kruger’s loved ones.

“I am aware that you all will have countless questions, but this is all the information I have to share right now,” the post reads. “I would love for everyone to respect his loved ones’ time to grieve in privacy…. Rest peacefully, my love. There will never be another one like you.”