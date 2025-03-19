Gays in ‘Greatest Danger I Have Ever Seen’ says Russell T Davies

Russell T Davies, creator of the British TV series Queer as Folk and the current showrunner of the BBC phenom Doctor Who, says gay society is facing dire peril ever since the presidential election of Donald Trump in November, 2024.

“I’m not being alarmist,” Davies told the British newspaper The Guardian. “I’m 61 years old. I know gay society very, very well, and I think we’re in the greatest danger I have ever seen.”

Davies said the rise in anti-LGBTQ hostility is not limited to the United States, where Trump has signed various anti-LGBTQ executive orders, many geared to diminish and seemingly eradicate the transgender community.

Rather, he notes, anti-LGBTQ sentiment has become more pronounced in the United Kingdom in recent years. That hostility appears to be part of a larger backlash against LGBTQ visibility and gender nonconformity occurring across the globe.

While Trump’s election is not the sole cause of the backlash, the cultural influence of the United States, especially through social media has made it more socially acceptable to hate, ostracize, and call for the elimination of sexual and gender minorities.

“As a gay man, I feel like a wave of anger, and violence, and resentment is heading towards us on a vast scale,” Davies told the British newspaper. “I’ve literally seen a difference in the way I’m spoken to as a gay man since that November election, and that’s a few months of weaponizing hate speech, and the hate speech creeps into the real world.”

He added, “I think times are darkening beyond all measure and beyond anything I have seen in my lifetime.”

Davies was honored with the Gaydio Icon Award at the Gaydio Pride Awards in Manchester, England, last Friday. He used his acceptance speech to criticize Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, the “unofficial” head of the Department of Government Efficiency.

“We’ve had bad prime ministers and we’ve had bad presidents before. What we’ve never had is a billionaire tech baron openly hating his trans daughter,” he said, taking a dig at Musk, who owns (and controls) the social media platform X. “We have never had this in the history of the world. It is terrifying because [Musk] and the people like him are in control of the facts, they’re in control of information, they’re in control of what people think, and that is what we’re now facing.”