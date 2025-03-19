Khalid, Brooke Eden and 2AM Ricky to Perform at WorldPride

Platinum singer-songwriter Khalid, country music star Brooke Eden, and recording artist 2AM Ricky will perform as part of the WorldPride DC 2025 Closing Ceremony and Concert on Sunday, June 8.

The concert, which is free to attend, marks the finale for WorldPride festivities, which will be held in Washington, D.C. from May 17 to June 8.

The concert, which coincides with a street festival along Pennsylvania Avenue NW, is expected to draw hundreds of thousands of attendees. On stage, in between acts, the closing ceremony will include remarks by organizers and the official passing of the torch to the WorldPride host city for 2026, Amsterdam.

Khalid, Eden, and 2AM Ricky will take to the stage earlier in the day, ahead of a performance by headliner and Grammy Award-winning rapper Doechii.

That lineup comes a day after award-winning singer and actress Cynthia Erivo is set to perform during the June 7 street festival and concert, which takes place in the evening following WorldPride’s official parade.

The street festival features LGBTQ exhibitors, artists, food, and beverage gardens, with a diverse mix of performers appearing on multiple stages along Pennsylvania Avenue NW.

“At a time when our rights are under attack, WorldPride DC is more than just a celebration, it’s a powerful act of resistance and a reminder that our voices will not be silenced,” Ryan Bos, executive director of Capital Pride Alliance, the primary host of WorldPride 2025, said in a statement.

“Khalid, Brooke Eden, and 2AM Ricky will bring not only incredible talent but also a deep commitment to inclusivity, representation, and the power of music to unite and uplift,” Bos added.

For more information about WorldPride programming and events, visit WorldPrideDC.org.