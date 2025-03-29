Popular Music: Spring Arts Preview 2025

For true fans of live music, and the whole concert-going and festival-going experience, Spring 2025 in the DMV is shaping up to be a banner season. And for those who’re also fans of queer music and of seeing LGBTQ performers live in concert? Well, we’re about to experience a real embarrassment of riches in that regard. And no, not just because of all those coming to town for WorldPride 2025. In fact, the number of out artists stopping through the area both before and after Pride this year is impressive.

Melissa Etheridge is one. Bob Mould another. Also due to visit is Allison Russell, John Grant, Rahsaan Patterson, Halsey, and Lucy Dacus. Not to mention Kylie Minogue, who’s got local gay hearts beating padam padam for sure. Down the road, once Pride is a wrap, it’ll be Ty Herndon’s turn. Also Brandy Clark’s. The Indigo Girls, Pink Martini, Laura Jane Grace will all also follow suit. Oh, and Cyndi Lauper will also return to have a little more fun — and say farewell one more time, after time.

9:30 CLUB

815 V St. NW

202-265-0930

www.930.com

Rebecca Black — Presents: The Salvation Tour w/Blue Hawaii (3/30)

— Presents: The Salvation Tour w/Blue Hawaii (3/30) Clap Your Hands Say Yeah — “Performing The Debut Album,” with support from Babehoven (3/31)

— “Performing The Debut Album,” with support from Babehoven (3/31) Dead Kennedys — East Coast Tour 2025 also featuring HR of Bad Brains, The Raging Nathans (4/3)

— East Coast Tour 2025 also featuring HR of Bad Brains, The Raging Nathans (4/3) mxmtoon — Katherine Li opens for this rising young artist on the liminal space tour (4/4)

— Katherine Li opens for this rising young artist on the liminal space tour (4/4) Gossip — Ballsy queer belter Beth Ditto reunites with her Portland posse for more alt-powerpop bliss, with opener The Paranoyds (4/5)

— Ballsy queer belter Beth Ditto reunites with her Portland posse for more alt-powerpop bliss, with opener The Paranoyds (4/5) Mogwai — Braniac and Ye Gods provide support for this concert by the Scottish instrumental hard rock band, with $1 from each ticket sold benefiting the international relief outfit War Child (4/7)

— Braniac and Ye Gods provide support for this concert by the Scottish instrumental hard rock band, with $1 from each ticket sold benefiting the international relief outfit War Child (4/7) Dean Lewis — Henry Moodie opens (4/8)

— Henry Moodie opens (4/8) Marc Scibilia — Daniel Saint Black and Garrett Adair open on the More To This World Tour (4/10)

— Daniel Saint Black and Garrett Adair open on the More To This World Tour (4/10) Mark Hoppus — A seated show, with seats on a first-come, first-served basis, including access to a moderated conversation between this blink-182 vocalist and a special guest and also a copy of his new memoir Fahrenheit-182 (4/12)

— A seated show, with seats on a first-come, first-served basis, including access to a moderated conversation between this blink-182 vocalist and a special guest and also a copy of his new memoir Fahrenheit-182 (4/12) Caravan Palace — Zayka opens on this North American Tour 2025 (4/13)

— Zayka opens on this North American Tour 2025 (4/13) Ty Segall — A “Solo Acoustic” concert (4/14)

— A “Solo Acoustic” concert (4/14) Penny & Sparrow (4/15)

(4/15) Ani DiFranco (4/16)

(4/16) AWOLNATION — The Phantom Five Tour with Bryce Fox (4/17)

— The Phantom Five Tour with Bryce Fox (4/17) Nightly — Brooke Alexx opens (4/18)

— Brooke Alexx opens (4/18) Oh He Dead (4/19)

(4/19) Circa Waves x Friday Pilots (4/19)

(4/19) Beach Bunny — The Tunnel Vision Tour with Pool Kids and Jayla Kai (4/22-23)

— The Tunnel Vision Tour with Pool Kids and Jayla Kai (4/22-23) Gang of Four (4/25)

(4/25) The Blue Stones — Metro North America ’25 with The Darcys (4/26)

— Metro North America ’25 with The Darcys (4/26) FERG — The DAROLD Tour 2025 with N3WYRKLA and Hunter (4/27)

— The DAROLD Tour 2025 with N3WYRKLA and Hunter (4/27) Sharon Van Etten & the Attachment Theory — Love Spells opens (4/28)

— Love Spells opens (4/28) Saint Motel — The Symphony in the Sky Tour with Stolen Gin (4/29-30)

— The Symphony in the Sky Tour with Stolen Gin (4/29-30) Jacob Banks (5/2)

(5/2) The Damned (5/2)

(5/2) Evan Honer — Opening set by barrett (5/3)

— Opening set by barrett (5/3) The Bloody Beetroots — 20th Anniversary Tour (5/3)

— 20th Anniversary Tour (5/3) Matisyahu (5/4)

(5/4) Alex Warren (5/5)

(5/5) Bôa (5/6)

(5/6) Smallpools — Lovetap! 10th Anniversary Tour (5/7)

— Lovetap! 10th Anniversary Tour (5/7) San Fermin — “Celebrating 10 Years of Jackrabbit” (5/8)

— “Celebrating 10 Years of Jackrabbit” (5/8) Larkin Poe — Amethyst Kiah supports (5/9)

— Amethyst Kiah supports (5/9) Rachel Chinouriri — All I Ever Asked For Was A North American Tour with support from Alemeda and Bizzy (5/9-10)

— All I Ever Asked For Was A North American Tour with support from Alemeda and Bizzy (5/9-10) Maribou State — Gaidaa opens on the Hallucinating Love Tour, a U Street Music Hall Presents show (5/10)

— Gaidaa opens on the Hallucinating Love Tour, a U Street Music Hall Presents show (5/10) The Devil Makes Three — All Good Presents this Americana trio, with support from Bridge City Sinners (5/11)

— All Good Presents this Americana trio, with support from Bridge City Sinners (5/11) Leprous — Wheel opens this Melodies of Atonement 2025 concert (5/12)

— Wheel opens this Melodies of Atonement 2025 concert (5/12) The Kiffness — Vote4Pets Tour (5/13)

— Vote4Pets Tour (5/13) Parliament Funkadelic feat. George Clinton (5/14)

(5/14) MJ Lenderman & The Wind — This Is Lorelei supports (5/15-16)

— This Is Lorelei supports (5/15-16) Trousdale — Beane and Nia Ashleigh open the show on the Growing Pains Tour (5/16)

— Beane and Nia Ashleigh open the show on the Growing Pains Tour (5/16) Livingston — The Story Continues Tour, with $1 per ticket benefiting recovery efforts via the PLUS1 LA Fires Fund (5/17)

— The Story Continues Tour, with $1 per ticket benefiting recovery efforts via the PLUS1 LA Fires Fund (5/17) Arm’s Length (5/18)

(5/18) grentperez — Blackflips in a Restaurant Tour (5/19-20)

— Blackflips in a Restaurant Tour (5/19-20) James Bay — Up All Night Tour with Hunter Metts (5/21)

— Up All Night Tour with Hunter Metts (5/21) Annie DiRusso — Squirrel Flower supports on the Back In Town Tour (5/24)

— Squirrel Flower supports on the Back In Town Tour (5/24) Bear McCrear y — Themes & Variations Tour 2025 with Morgan Sorne (5/25)

y — Themes & Variations Tour 2025 with Morgan Sorne (5/25) Ashe — Bo Staloch opens (5/30)

— Bo Staloch opens (5/30) Samia — Raffaella opens on The Bloodless Tour (5/31)

— Raffaella opens on The Bloodless Tour (5/31) OK Go (6/1)

(6/1) JET — Band of Skulls opens (6/2)

— Band of Skulls opens (6/2) Sleigh Bells — Support from Sophie Hunter (6/5)

— Support from Sophie Hunter (6/5) Perfume Genius — A WorldPride 2025 Event also featuring urika’s bedroom (6/7)

— A WorldPride 2025 Event also featuring urika’s bedroom (6/7) Betty Who — Another WorldPride 2025 Event (6/7)

— Another WorldPride 2025 Event (6/7) Dope Lemon — Kate Peytavin supports (6/10)

— Kate Peytavin supports (6/10) Lyn Lapid — Buzzkill: The Tour (6/11)

— Buzzkill: The Tour (6/11) Andy Frasco & The U.N. — “All Good Now Pre Party” with Natalie Brooke (6/12)

— “All Good Now Pre Party” with Natalie Brooke (6/12) Lords of Acid — “Praise The Lords” US Tour 2025 with Little Miss Nasty (6/14)

— “Praise The Lords” US Tour 2025 with Little Miss Nasty (6/14) Honey Revenge — Also featuring Daisy Grenade, Vana, and Nightlife (6/16)

— Also featuring Daisy Grenade, Vana, and Nightlife (6/16) Godspeed You! Black Emperor (6/23)

(6/23) Blondshell — Daffo opens on the If You Asked For A Tour (6/24)

— Daffo opens on the If You Asked For A Tour (6/24) Femi Kuti & the Positive Force (7/25)

(7/25) Wilderado (7/29)

(7/29) clipping. (8/16)

THE ANTHEM

901 Wharf St. SW

202-888-0020

www.theanthemdc.com

Lane 8 — U Street Music Hall Presents this stop on the Childish Tour with support from Otherwish, also specified as a “This Never Happened” event in which no photo or video recording is allowed and all phones and cameras must be locked in Yondr pouches for the duration (3/29)

— U Street Music Hall Presents this stop on the Childish Tour with support from Otherwish, also specified as a “This Never Happened” event in which no photo or video recording is allowed and all phones and cameras must be locked in Yondr pouches for the duration (3/29) Beth Gibbons — The Portishead vocalist stops by for a seated show on her Lives Outgrown Tour with an opening solo set by Cass McCombs (3/30)

— The Portishead vocalist stops by for a seated show on her Lives Outgrown Tour with an opening solo set by Cass McCombs (3/30) Franz Ferdinand — The new-wave-influenced alt-rock band from Scotland sings “Take Me Out” (again), this time with support from Telescreens (4/7)

— The new-wave-influenced alt-rock band from Scotland sings “Take Me Out” (again), this time with support from Telescreens (4/7) Alessia Cara — The past Capital Pride Mainstage performer returns to D.C. for a seated show in support of new album Love & Hyperbole (4/8)

— The past Capital Pride Mainstage performer returns to D.C. for a seated show in support of new album Love & Hyperbole (4/8) Snow Patrol (4/11)

(4/11) flipturn (4/12)

(4/12) Lucy Dacus — Two nights with the young queer singer-songwriter on the Forever Is A Feeling Tour with openers jasmine.4.t and Katie Gavin (4/18-19)

— Two nights with the young queer singer-songwriter on the Forever Is A Feeling Tour with openers jasmine.4.t and Katie Gavin (4/18-19) Bright Eyes — Connor Oberst drops by with his band and supporting act Cursive (4/20)

— Connor Oberst drops by with his band and supporting act Cursive (4/20) Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds — The Canadian troubadour and crew drop by for a stop on The Wild God Tour (4/21)

— The Canadian troubadour and crew drop by for a stop on The Wild God Tour (4/21) Remi Wolf (4/27)

(4/27) Myles Smith — Tors opens on the We Were Never Strangers Tour 2025 (4/28)

— Tors opens on the We Were Never Strangers Tour 2025 (4/28) Djo — With special guest Post Animal (5/1)

— With special guest Post Animal (5/1) Devo — “50 Years of De-Evolution continued!” (5/3)

— “50 Years of De-Evolution continued!” (5/3) Bullet for My Valentine & Trivium — The Poisoned Ascendancy Tour 2025 with support from Bleed From Within and August Burns Red (5/6)

— The Poisoned Ascendancy Tour 2025 with support from Bleed From Within and August Burns Red (5/6) BOYWITHUKE (5/9)

(5/9) Fontaines D.C. — Support from Jadu Heart (5/10)

— Support from Jadu Heart (5/10) Rhiannon Giddens & The Old-Time Revue — The Grammy-winning Black bluegrass and country trailblazer, whose prowess on the banjo and viola is prominent featured on Beyoncé’s No. 1 country chart-topper “Texas Hold Em,” will next wow the seated crowd here performing with her new supporting band (5/11)

— The Grammy-winning Black bluegrass and country trailblazer, whose prowess on the banjo and viola is prominent featured on Beyoncé’s No. 1 country chart-topper “Texas Hold Em,” will next wow the seated crowd here performing with her new supporting band (5/11) Megan Moroney — Two nights on the Am I Okay? Tour with support from Kasey Tyndall (5/21-22)

— Two nights on the Am I Okay? Tour with support from Kasey Tyndall (5/21-22) Empire of the Sun (5/23)

(5/23) One Ok Rock — Detox North American Tour 2025 with opener Stand Atlantic (5/31)

— Detox North American Tour 2025 with opener Stand Atlantic (5/31) Bloc Party w/Metric — Led by gay artist Kele Okereke, this British indie-rock band celebrates “20 Years of Silent Alarm & Hits” in a show also featuring the Emily Haines-fronted Canadian indie rock band Metric (6/2)

— Led by gay artist Kele Okereke, this British indie-rock band celebrates “20 Years of Silent Alarm & Hits” in a show also featuring the Emily Haines-fronted Canadian indie rock band Metric (6/2) Tennis — Billie Marten support (6/3)

— Billie Marten support (6/3) The Kooks — lovelytheband opens on the All Over The World Tour (6/4)

— lovelytheband opens on the All Over The World Tour (6/4) Grace Jones & Janelle Monáe – A special WorldPride 2025 Event, which is sure-to-be an electrifying double-bill with two Black funk divas (6/5)

– A special WorldPride 2025 Event, which is sure-to-be an electrifying double-bill with two Black funk divas (6/5) Peach Pit & Briston Maroney — The contemporary indie-pop Canadian band — and not Matt Bailer’s ’90s-focused dance party at DC9 — perform with Maroney and opening act Bnny on the Long Hair, Long Life Tour (6/22)

— The contemporary indie-pop Canadian band — and not Matt Bailer’s ’90s-focused dance party at DC9 — perform with Maroney and opening act Bnny on the Long Hair, Long Life Tour (6/22) Car Seat Headrest (6/28)

(6/28) Teddy Swims — I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy Tour (7/16-17)

— I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy Tour (7/16-17) Pixies w/Kurt Vile & the Violators (7/25-26)

(7/25-26) The Fray — “How To Save A Life: The 20th Anniversary Tour” with The Strike (8/1)

— “How To Save A Life: The 20th Anniversary Tour” with The Strike (8/1) Drive-By Truckers & Deer Tick (8/2)

(8/2) Ben Rector w/The National Parks (8/16)

(8/16) DC JazzFest Presents: Lalah Hathaway (8/29)

(8/29) Men I Trust (9/4)

(9/4) Sierra Ferrell — All Good Presents artist on the Shoot For The Moon Tour (9/7)

— All Good Presents artist on the Shoot For The Moon Tour (9/7) Rilo Kiley (9/10)

(9/10) Papa Roach & Rise Against (9/16)

(9/16) Alabama Shakes — After dabbling with a solo career, Brittany Howard has returned to the fold, belting with the good ole boys in her original Southern blues rock band (9/19)

THE ATLANTIS

2047 9th St. NW

202-579-9950

www.theatlantis.com

Deep Dive Live at the Atlantis — “Showcasing rising regional talent for just $10,” this show featuring Spring Silver, Breezy Supreme, and Massie (3/29)

— “Showcasing rising regional talent for just $10,” this show featuring Spring Silver, Breezy Supreme, and Massie (3/29) Alan Sparhawk (of Low) — Support from Circuit Des Yeux (4/1)

— Support from Circuit Des Yeux (4/1) Pom Pom Squad — The Mirror Ball Tour with Caroline Kingsbury (4/2)

— The Mirror Ball Tour with Caroline Kingsbury (4/2) Big Something (4/4)

(4/4) The Weather Station — Humanhood Tour with support from Sister Ray (4/5)

— Humanhood Tour with support from Sister Ray (4/5) Transviolet — Annabel Lee and MIXIE open (4/8)

— Annabel Lee and MIXIE open (4/8) Ashley Monroe (4/10)

(4/10) Bear vs. Shark — Terrorhawk 20th Anniversary (4/12)

— Terrorhawk 20th Anniversary (4/12) Mercury Rev (4/13)

(4/13) Husbands (4/14)

(4/14) A Flock of Seagulls — They ran (so far away) thanks to heavy rotation on MTV, it took these British new wavers some 40 years to find their way back to us (4/15)

— They ran (so far away) thanks to heavy rotation on MTV, it took these British new wavers some 40 years to find their way back to us (4/15) BoomBox (4/16)

(4/16) Everyone Asked About You — Birthday Girl DC supports (4/17)

— Birthday Girl DC supports (4/17) Yukimi (of Little Dragon) (4/18)

(4/18) Late Night Radio — Nocturne Tour presented by All Good and also featuring DMVU (4/19)

— Nocturne Tour presented by All Good and also featuring DMVU (4/19) Mount Eerie — Hana Stretton and Precious Bane support (4/20)

— Hana Stretton and Precious Bane support (4/20) Youth Lagoon — Rarely Do I Dream Tour (4/21)

— Rarely Do I Dream Tour (4/21) hey, nothing (4/22)

(4/22) Goldie Boutilier (4/23)

(4/23) Sawyer Hill (4/24)

(4/24) Matt Hansen (4/26)

(4/26) Ott. (4/27)

(4/27) Olive Klug — With special guest Wyatt C. Louis (4/28)

— With special guest Wyatt C. Louis (4/28) Corbin (4/29)

(4/29) Hope Tala w/Kairo (4/30)

(4/30) Miya Folick — Queer artist drops by on her Erotica Veronica: The Tour with support from Olivia Kaplan (5/1)

— Queer artist drops by on her Erotica Veronica: The Tour with support from Olivia Kaplan (5/1) Sasami (5/2)

(5/2) Deep Sea Diver (5/3)

(5/3) Jensen McRae (5/4)

(5/4) Jane Remover Presents Turn Up or Die — Also featuring Dazegxd and dOllywood1 (5/5)

— Also featuring Dazegxd and dOllywood1 (5/5) Mallrat — “Light hit my face like a straight right” (5/6)

— “Light hit my face like a straight right” (5/6) honestav (5/7)

(5/7) DeathbyRomy (5/8)

(5/8) Sunday (1994) (5/10)

(5/10) Puma Blue (5/11)

(5/11) Hamilton Leithauser — This Side of the Island Tour (5/13-14)

— This Side of the Island Tour (5/13-14) MIRADOR (5/15)

(5/15) Model/Actriz (5/16)

(5/16) Chloe Moriondo w/Sex Week (5/17)

(5/17) Chase Shakur (5/18)

(5/18) Sunflower Bean (5/23)

(5/23) Momma — Welcome To My Blue Sky Tour also featuring Wishy (5/29)

— Welcome To My Blue Sky Tour also featuring Wishy (5/29) Mei Semones (5/30)

(5/30) Snow Wife — This young queer artist and actress from Houston is part of Dr. Luke’s Prescription Songs, and drops into D.C. as an Official WorldPride 2025 Event (5/31)

— This young queer artist and actress from Houston is part of Dr. Luke’s Prescription Songs, and drops into D.C. as an Official WorldPride 2025 Event (5/31) Lights (6/1)

(6/1) Kyle Dion (6/3)

(6/3) Greer (6/9)

(6/9) Sara Kays — Reasons to Call You On Tour (6/10)

— Reasons to Call You On Tour (6/10) Sam Grisman Project (6/11)

(6/11) Gallant (6/12)

(6/12) Julia Wolf — Support from Worry Club and Ellis (6/21)

— Support from Worry Club and Ellis (6/21) aurorawave (6/23)

(6/23) Charlie Cunningham (6/24)

(6/24) Surprise Chef (7/9)

(7/9) Rose City Band (7/20)

(7/20) Esha Tewari — Wraith Tour (8/9)

— Wraith Tour (8/9) Elsa y Elmar — Palacio USA Tour with Vale (8/10)

— Palacio USA Tour with Vale (8/10) Penelope Road (8/17)

(8/17) Mountain Grass Unit (8/29)

THE BARNS AT WOLF TRAP

1635 Trap Road

Vienna, Va.

703-255-1868

www.wolftrap.org

John Grant — The eccentric gay synth-rocker with the unmistakably rich baritone delves into his solo catalog in his debut at The Barnes (4/11)

— The eccentric gay synth-rocker with the unmistakably rich baritone delves into his solo catalog in his debut at The Barnes (4/11) BandHouse Gigs — “ A Tribute to Jackson Browne” featuring more than 40 of the D.C. area’s top-notch vocalists and musicians, a lineup including Jon Carroll, Bill Starks, Dan Haas, Todd Wright, Naked Blue, and Jacqueline Pie (4/12)

— A Tribute to Jackson Browne” featuring more than 40 of the D.C. area’s top-notch vocalists and musicians, a lineup including Jon Carroll, Bill Starks, Dan Haas, Todd Wright, Naked Blue, and Jacqueline Pie (4/12) The Fixx w/Jill Sobule — The British new wave band who helped usher in the MTV era performs their classics, chief among them “One Thing Leads to Another,” with an opening set by the original and superior “I Kissed A Girl” singer-songwriter whose lyrics were heartfelt and genuine (4/15-16)

— The British new wave band who helped usher in the MTV era performs their classics, chief among them “One Thing Leads to Another,” with an opening set by the original and superior “I Kissed A Girl” singer-songwriter whose lyrics were heartfelt and genuine (4/15-16) Brad Tursi of Old Dominion — The award-winning songwriter and guitarist of multi-platinum-selling country band offers a solo show to showcase songs from his deeply personal new collection Parallel Love (4/17)

— The award-winning songwriter and guitarist of multi-platinum-selling country band offers a solo show to showcase songs from his deeply personal new collection Parallel Love (4/17) Duane Betts & Palmetto Motel — Son of Allman Brothers Band member Dickey keeps the spirit alive with his own style of story-driven Southern rock performed with his band (4/18)

— Son of Allman Brothers Band member Dickey keeps the spirit alive with his own style of story-driven Southern rock performed with his band (4/18) John Lloyd Young — The Grammy-, Drama Desk-, and Tony-winning star of Broadway’s Jersey Boys has gone beyond channeling Frankie Valli with his solo album My Turn, offering his take on hits by Roy Orbison, the Righteous Brothers, Paul McCartney, Adele, Luther Vandross, and Elvis Presley (4/23)

— The Grammy-, Drama Desk-, and Tony-winning star of Broadway’s Jersey Boys has gone beyond channeling Frankie Valli with his solo album My Turn, offering his take on hits by Roy Orbison, the Righteous Brothers, Paul McCartney, Adele, Luther Vandross, and Elvis Presley (4/23) John McCutcheon — Dubbed folk music’s Renassiance man, this master instrumentalist and powerful singer-songwriter and activist tours in support of his latest album Together, recorded with Tom Paxton (4/24)

— Dubbed folk music’s Renassiance man, this master instrumentalist and powerful singer-songwriter and activist tours in support of his latest album Together, recorded with Tom Paxton (4/24) Kala Ramnath, Abhijit Banerjee & Christylez Bacon — “When classical meets contemporary,” specifically when Hindustani classical music merges with progressive Hip Hop in a program featuring virtuoso “singing violin” performer Ramnath and award-winning tabla player and composer Banerjee with D.C.’s own human beatbox artist Bacon (4/26)

BETHESDA THEATER

7719 Wisconsin Ave.

Bethesda, Md.

240-330-4500

www.bethesdatheater.com

Avery Wilson (4/4)

(4/4) Shelton Cornelius Price — “Remembering Marvin: A Tribute to Marvin Gaye” (4/5)

— “Remembering Marvin: A Tribute to Marvin Gaye” (4/5) Luther ReLives (4/6)

(4/6) Anthony Brown & group therAPy — “Church In The Club” (4/12)

— “Church In The Club” (4/12) Rakim — “The 18th Letter,” with an opening soundtrack by DJ Zu Crates of Soul (4/18)

— “The 18th Letter,” with an opening soundtrack by DJ Zu Crates of Soul (4/18) The Otis Redding Tribute Band & Show — Memphis Gold Blues presents Band Members Kurt Gibbons on keyboards, Lee Campbell on bass, El Warren “Spoon” Weatherspoon on drums, and Friends, plus Featured Artists Memphis Gold, Ms. Zeno The “Mojo Queen,” and Zach T. Brown, with special guest Daryl Davis (4/19)

— Memphis Gold Blues presents Band Members Kurt Gibbons on keyboards, Lee Campbell on bass, El Warren “Spoon” Weatherspoon on drums, and Friends, plus Featured Artists Memphis Gold, Ms. Zeno The “Mojo Queen,” and Zach T. Brown, with special guest Daryl Davis (4/19) The Whispers (4/25-26)

(4/25-26) Regina Belle (5/3)

(5/3) Howard Hewitt — Two performances on Mother’s Day (5/11)

— Two performances on Mother’s Day (5/11) KLYMAXX — Featuring original guitarist Cheryl Cooley (5/17)

— Featuring original guitarist Cheryl Cooley (5/17) Russell Thompkins Jr. & The New Stylistics — Also featuring Blue Magic, The Unit Band, and Dj Fresh & The Teddy P Tribute (5/18)

— Also featuring Blue Magic, The Unit Band, and Dj Fresh & The Teddy P Tribute (5/18) Christopher Williams & Sunshine Anderson (5/24)

(5/24) Ronstadt Revue ft. Gesenia — “The Ultimate Celebration of Linda Ronstadt” (6/22)

— “The Ultimate Celebration of Linda Ronstadt” (6/22) SOS Band (6/28)

(6/28) 80’s R&B Queens — “A Tribute to Teena Marie & Stephanie Mills” (7/19)

— “A Tribute to Teena Marie & Stephanie Mills” (7/19) E.U. w/Push Play ft. Donnell Floyd — Sugar Bear’s Birthday Bash (7/25)

— Sugar Bear’s Birthday Bash (7/25) Kindred The Family Soul (8/30)

(8/30) Chante Moore (9/6)

THE BIRCHMERE

3701 Mount Vernon Ave.

Alexandria, Va.

703-549-7500

www.birchmere.com

Gaelic Storm — “Roll Out The Barrel Tour” Spring 2025 with special guest Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band (3/30)

— “Roll Out The Barrel Tour” Spring 2025 with special guest Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band (3/30) Nubya Garcia w/Magi Merlin (4/1)

(4/1) Al Di Meola — Land of the Midnight Sun 2025, celebrating the 50th anniversary of Di Meola’s first solo album and more, including brand new pieces from his latest release Twentyfour (4/2)

— Land of the Midnight Sun 2025, celebrating the 50th anniversary of Di Meola’s first solo album and more, including brand new pieces from his latest release Twentyfour (4/2) Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives (4/3-4)

(4/3-4) Tom Rush — An Evening With concert accompanied by Matt Nakoa & special guest Jeff Daniels (4/5)

— An Evening With concert accompanied by Matt Nakoa & special guest Jeff Daniels (4/5) SOLAS — 30th Anniversary Tour (4/6)

— 30th Anniversary Tour (4/6) Damien Escobar — Gemini Tour 2025 (4/8)

— Gemini Tour 2025 (4/8) Cowboy Junkies — Two Evenings With, Celebrating 40 Years (4/9-10)

— Two Evenings With, Celebrating 40 Years (4/9-10) WAR (4/11-12)

(4/11-12) The Seldom Scene — Remains To Be Scene Album Release Show co-presented by Smithsonian Folkways (4/13)

— Remains To Be Scene Album Release Show co-presented by Smithsonian Folkways (4/13) Valerie June — Owls, Omens, and Oracles Tour (4/16)

— Owls, Omens, and Oracles Tour (4/16) The Aristocrats — Guthrie Govan, Bryan Beller, and Marco Minnemann on The DUCK Tour 2025 (4/17)

— Guthrie Govan, Bryan Beller, and Marco Minnemann on The DUCK Tour 2025 (4/17) Steep Canyon Rangers (4/18-19)

(4/18-19) Our House: The Music of CSNY — Featuring Steve Postell of Dave Crosby and The Immediate Family, Chris Pierce of Neil Young 2023 Tour, Jeff Pevar of Crosby, Stills, and Nash, Teresa James of The Rhythm Tramps, Ted Russell Kamp of Shooter Jenings, Craig Macintyre of Goo Goo Dolls, and words and images from Henry Diltz (4/23)

— Featuring Steve Postell of Dave Crosby and The Immediate Family, Chris Pierce of Neil Young 2023 Tour, Jeff Pevar of Crosby, Stills, and Nash, Teresa James of The Rhythm Tramps, Ted Russell Kamp of Shooter Jenings, Craig Macintyre of Goo Goo Dolls, and words and images from Henry Diltz (4/23) 10,000 Maniacs (4/24-25)

(4/24-25) SGGL — Speidel, Goodrich, Googin, & Lille (4/26)

— Speidel, Goodrich, Googin, & Lille (4/26) Leonid & Friends (4/28-29)

(4/28-29) Kandace Springs (5/1)

(5/1) Michael W. Smith — “Beyond The Horizon Tour” (5/2)

— “Beyond The Horizon Tour” (5/2) Lady Blackbird (5/3)

(5/3) Ms. Lisa Fischer & Grand Baton (5/4)

(5/4) Madeleine Peyroux — Let’s Walk Tour 2025 (5/7)

— Let’s Walk Tour 2025 (5/7) Martin & Eliza Carthy — “UK Folk Legends!” (5/8)

— “UK Folk Legends!” (5/8) Bodeans (5/10)

(5/10) A Tribute to Frankie Beverly — I Wanna Thank You Mother’s Day show featuring Paul Bumbry, Junie Henderson, and A.T.O.M. (5/11)

— I Wanna Thank You Mother’s Day show featuring Paul Bumbry, Junie Henderson, and A.T.O.M. (5/11) Sara Evans — “Unbroke Tour” (5/13)

— “Unbroke Tour” (5/13) Stella Cole (5/15)

(5/15) Keiko Matsui (5/16)

(5/16) Norman Brown (5/18)

(5/18) Five for Fighting — With string quartet (5/20)

— With string quartet (5/20) The Manhattans feat. Gerald Alston (5/23)

(5/23) Chrisette Michele (5/24)

(5/24) Corinne Bailey Rae (5/25)

(5/25) Walter Beasley (5/31)

(5/31) The Smithereens — With guest vocalist John Cowsill (6/7)

— With guest vocalist John Cowsill (6/7) Happy Together Tour 2025 — “An Outrageous Concert” featuring The Turtles, Jay & The Americans, Little Anthony, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Vogues, and The Cowsills (6/8, 6/10)

— “An Outrageous Concert” featuring The Turtles, Jay & The Americans, Little Anthony, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Vogues, and The Cowsills (6/8, 6/10) Tweet (6/13)

(6/13) The Musical Box — Performs Genesis Live! “The Original 1972/73 Show including songs from Nursery Cryme, Foxtrot, and rarities” (6/16)

— Performs Genesis Live! “The Original 1972/73 Show including songs from Nursery Cryme, Foxtrot, and rarities” (6/16) Acoustic Alchemy (6/18)

(6/18) AJ Ghent & His Singing Guitar (6/20)

(6/20) Ohio Players — “Live In Concert” (6/21) Stacey Kent (6/22)

— “Live In Concert” (6/21) (6/22) Joshua Redman (6/29)

(6/29) Three Dog Night (7/2)

(7/2) Donnell Rawlings (7/5)

(7/5) The Milk Carton Kids (7/6)

(7/6) OMAR — Performing music from the new album Brighter The Days and more, with special guest Tabi Bonney (7/17)

— Performing music from the new album Brighter The Days and more, with special guest Tabi Bonney (7/17) Hiroshima (7/24)

(7/24) The Bacon Brothers (7/25-26)

(7/25-26) Who’s Bad — The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience (8/8)

— The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience (8/8) 1964: The Tribute — “The #1 Beatles Show In The World” (8/9)

— “The #1 Beatles Show In The World” (8/9) TOAST — The Ultimate BREAD Experience! (8/16)

— The Ultimate BREAD Experience! (8/16) Magical Mystery Doors — Beatles, Zeppelin, Doors Tribute (8/22)

— Beatles, Zeppelin, Doors Tribute (8/22) Danny Gatton Birthday Celebration! — 6th Annual (8/29)

BLACK CAT

1811 14th St. NW

202-667-4490

www.blackcatdc.com

L.A. Rising — A Benefit for Musicians Affected by Wildfires featuring Koshari, Sonic Ride, The Sidleys, Wanted Man, Cherub Tree, Krime Slugs, and Kinda Evil, presented by DC Music for Relief (3/29)

— A Benefit for Musicians Affected by Wildfires featuring Koshari, Sonic Ride, The Sidleys, Wanted Man, Cherub Tree, Krime Slugs, and Kinda Evil, presented by DC Music for Relief (3/29) Cold Cave — Opening set by Buzz Kull (4/10)

— Opening set by Buzz Kull (4/10) MIKE — Support from Sideshow, Niontay, and Semiratruth (4/17)

— Support from Sideshow, Niontay, and Semiratruth (4/17) The Linda Lindas (4/18)

(4/18) Free Throw — “Those Days Are Gone” Anniversary Tour with support from Ben Quad, Harrison Gordon (4/19)

— “Those Days Are Gone” Anniversary Tour with support from Ben Quad, Harrison Gordon (4/19) Swervedriver (4/22)

(4/22) Cheekface (4/23)

(4/23) George Clanton (5/1)

(5/1) Tim Hecker (5/3)

(5/3) Florist — Allegra Krieger opens (5/6)

— Allegra Krieger opens (5/6) Bob Mould — Gay post-punk pioneer and former D.C. resident returns for a concert with support from J. Robbins (Band) (5/7)

— Gay post-punk pioneer and former D.C. resident returns for a concert with support from J. Robbins (Band) (5/7) Miyavi (5/10)

(5/10) My Body My Festival (Day 2) — DC Abortion Fund Benefit Concert featuring Alex Vaughn, Carly Harvey, Taisha Estrada, and Be Steadwell (5/17)

— DC Abortion Fund Benefit Concert featuring Alex Vaughn, Carly Harvey, Taisha Estrada, and Be Steadwell (5/17) Squid (5/21)

(5/21) The Wedding Present — Bizarro 35th Anniversary Tour (5/22)

— Bizarro 35th Anniversary Tour (5/22) Peter Bjorn and John (5/23)

(5/23) Speed (5/27)

(5/27) Karate (6/13)

(6/13) Against All Authority (6/21)

(6/21) This Will Destroy You (6/22)

(6/22) Gyedu-Blay Ambolley (6/28)

(6/28) Cap’n Jazz — Support from Coffin Prick (7/9)

— Support from Coffin Prick (7/9) Murder By Death w/Laura Jane Grace — Farewell Tour featuring opening set by Against Me’s trans frontwoman (7/11)

— Farewell Tour featuring opening set by Against Me’s trans frontwoman (7/11) Strange Boutique — Opening sets by Talking To Shadows and DJ Sara Vox (7/12)

BLUES ALLEY

1073 Wisconsin Ave. NW

202-337-4141

www.bluesalley.com

Hayato Sumino — “Solo Piano Performance” (3/29-30)

— “Solo Piano Performance” (3/29-30) Andrea Brachfeld — New Music Release as part of DCFM Women in Jazz Series (3/31)

— New Music Release as part of DCFM Women in Jazz Series (3/31) Amanda Gardier — DCFM Women in Jazz Series (4/1)

— DCFM Women in Jazz Series (4/1) SheBop Swing — DCFM Women in Jazz Series (4/2)

— DCFM Women in Jazz Series (4/2) Hot Club of Baltimore — “Emerging Artist Mondays” (4/7)

— “Emerging Artist Mondays” (4/7) Gilad Hekselman — Recording Release (4/8)

— Recording Release (4/8) Diego Figueiredo (4/9)

(4/9) Stanley Jordan w/Frank Vignola (4/10-11)

(4/10-11) Stanley Jordan Plays Jimi (4/12-13)

(4/12-13) Tina Hashemi — “Emerging Artist Mondays” (4/14)

— “Emerging Artist Mondays” (4/14) Julia Danielle — “Past Ella Fitzgerald Competition Winner” (4/15)

— “Past Ella Fitzgerald Competition Winner” (4/15) Arta Jekabsone — “Past Ella Fitzgerald Competition Winner” (4/16)

— “Past Ella Fitzgerald Competition Winner” (4/16) Nicole Zuraitis (4/17-18)

(4/17-18) Tuck & Patti (4/19-20)

(4/19-20) Mason Jazz Vocal Ensemble feat. Darden Purcell — “Emerging Artist Mondays” (4/21)

— “Emerging Artist Mondays” (4/21) Alyssa Allgood — “Past Ella Fitzgerald Jazz Vocal Competition Winner” (4/22)

— “Past Ella Fitzgerald Jazz Vocal Competition Winner” (4/22) Melinda Rose Rodriguez — “Past Ella Fitzgerald Jazz Vocal Competition Winner” (4/23)

— “Past Ella Fitzgerald Jazz Vocal Competition Winner” (4/23) Vanessa Rubin (4/24-25)

(4/24-25) Dani Assis Sings Jobim — “Past Ella Fitzgerald Jazz Vocal Competition Winner” (4/26)

— “Past Ella Fitzgerald Jazz Vocal Competition Winner” (4/26) April Varner Quartet — “Past Ella Fitzgerald Jazz Vocal Competition Winner” (4/27)

— “Past Ella Fitzgerald Jazz Vocal Competition Winner” (4/27) American University Jazz Orchestra — “Emerging Artist Mondays” (4/28)

— “Emerging Artist Mondays” (4/28) The GW Jazz Orchestra — “Emerging Artist Mondays” (4/28)

— “Emerging Artist Mondays” (4/28) Mason Jazz Ensemble (4/29)

(4/29) Georgetown University Jazz Ensemble (4/29)

(4/29) Jon Faddis with the US Navy Commodores — Manteca Suite (4/30)

— Manteca Suite (4/30) Jon Faddis Quartet — Gillespiana (5/1-3)

— Gillespiana (5/1-3) José Luiz Martins — “Emerging Artist Mondays” Recording Release (5/5)

— “Emerging Artist Mondays” Recording Release (5/5) The Boneshakers (5/6)

(5/6) Sinne Eeg (5/7)

(5/7) Lena Seikaly (5/8)

(5/8) Nicole Henry (5/9-11)

(5/9-11) Bryan Eng — Sings “Songs for Swingin’ Lovers!” (5/14)

— Sings “Songs for Swingin’ Lovers!” (5/14) Veronneau — Recording Release (5/17)

— Recording Release (5/17) Danielle Wertz & Remy Le Boeuf’s Assemble of Shadows — Recording Release (5/18)

— Recording Release (5/18) James Fernando — “Emerging Artist Mondays” Recording Release (5/19)

— “Emerging Artist Mondays” Recording Release (5/19) Andrew White Tribute Band — DCFM Jazz Series (5/20)

— DCFM Jazz Series (5/20) Stefon Harris & Blackout — Recording Release (5/22-23)

— Recording Release (5/22-23) David Detwiler & the White House Band (5/24)

(5/24) Oren Levine — “New Music Release” (5/27)

— “New Music Release” (5/27) Chris Standring (5/29)

(5/29) Hiruy Tirfe Quartet — “Emerging Artist Mondays” (6/9)

— “Emerging Artist Mondays” (6/9) Scott Robinson Quartet (6/11)

(6/11) Ravita Jazz — “Emerging Artist Mondays” Recording Release (6/16)

— “Emerging Artist Mondays” Recording Release (6/16) Alfred Yun — “Emerging Artist Mondays” (6/23)

— “Emerging Artist Mondays” (6/23) Langston Hughes II (6/26-27)

(6/26-27) Bill Evans — “Return of the Vans Band” (6/28-29)

— “Return of the Vans Band” (6/28-29) Rico Jones Quartet — “Emerging Artist Mondays” (6/30)

— “Emerging Artist Mondays” (6/30) “A Night of Sax” — Summer Sax (7/2)

— Summer Sax (7/2) Dimitri Nassar — “Emerging Artist Mondays” Recording Release (7/7)

— “Emerging Artist Mondays” Recording Release (7/7) Gerri Morrison (7/8)

(7/8) “A Night of Drums” (7/9)

(7/9) Kemi Adegoroye — “Emerging Artist Mondays” (7/14)

— “Emerging Artist Mondays” (7/14) “A Night of R&B” — Diva’s Night (7/16)

— Diva’s Night (7/16) “A Night of Vocals” — Joi Carter (7/30)

— Joi Carter (7/30) David Benoit (7/31-8/1)

CAPITAL ONE ARENA

601 F St. NW

202-628-3200

www.capitalonearena.com

Tyler, The Creator — Chromakopia: The World Tour with Lil Yachty and Paris Texas (4/1)

— Chromakopia: The World Tour with Lil Yachty and Paris Texas (4/1) Deftones — Veteran American heavy metal band headlines a show with support from The Mars Volta and Fleshwater (4/6)

— Veteran American heavy metal band headlines a show with support from The Mars Volta and Fleshwater (4/6) Kylie Minogue — The international superstar makes her first stop in D.C. in decades as part of The Tension Tour with special guest Romy of the xx (4/8)

CAPITAL ONE HALL

7750 Capital One Tower Rd.

Tysons, Va.

703-343-7651

www.capitalonehall.com

The Bob Band w/Capital Wind Symphony Chamber Winds — A one-of-a-kind “Symphonic Electric Tribute to Bob Dylan” featuring the namesake Dylan tribute band alongside local wind ensemble performing John Corigliano’s Grammy-winning work Mr. Tambourine Man: Seven Poems of Bob Dylan, also featuring soprano Alissa Roca (4/11, The Vault)

— A one-of-a-kind “Symphonic Electric Tribute to Bob Dylan” featuring the namesake Dylan tribute band alongside local wind ensemble performing John Corigliano’s Grammy-winning work Mr. Tambourine Man: Seven Poems of Bob Dylan, also featuring soprano Alissa Roca (4/11, The Vault) Attack on Titan — Rock musicians are joined by a symphonic orchestra playing through the soundtracks of this globally renowned anime phenomenon promising “an awe-inspiring fusion of rock and orchestral music, captivating vocal performances, and breathtaking visuals [for] a fully immersive experience” (5/4)

— Rock musicians are joined by a symphonic orchestra playing through the soundtracks of this globally renowned anime phenomenon promising “an awe-inspiring fusion of rock and orchestral music, captivating vocal performances, and breathtaking visuals [for] a fully immersive experience” (5/4) The Vienna Jammers w/Etienne Charles — Dynamic local youth percussion ensemble is joined by acclaimed trumpeter and percussionist for a global musical journey from steel pan rhythms to heart-pounding drum cadences” (5/10)

— Dynamic local youth percussion ensemble is joined by acclaimed trumpeter and percussionist for a global musical journey from steel pan rhythms to heart-pounding drum cadences” (5/10) Gordon Sterling and The People | WILD — A soul/funk blues/rock band from D.C. performs new tunes as part of a double bill and Double Release Party with a DMV-based six-piece improvisational psychedelic-rock/jam band (5/10, The Vault)

— A soul/funk blues/rock band from D.C. performs new tunes as part of a double bill and Double Release Party with a DMV-based six-piece improvisational psychedelic-rock/jam band (5/10, The Vault) Get The Led Out — Philadelphia-based six-piece tribute band celebrates the music of “The Mighty Zep” (5/15)

— Philadelphia-based six-piece tribute band celebrates the music of “The Mighty Zep” (5/15) Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass & Other Delights (5/16)

(5/16) Intocable — “30 Aniversario” (5/18)

— “30 Aniversario” (5/18) Indigo Girls w/Fairfax Symphony (6/19-20)

(6/19-20) Vince Gill (7/10)

(7/10) Ryan Adams — Heartbreaker ’25 World Tour (7/16)

— Heartbreaker ’25 World Tour (7/16) Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox — Magic & Moonlight Tour (8/5)

— Magic & Moonlight Tour (8/5) Tracy Lawrence (8/8)

(8/8) Toad The Wet Sprocket — Good Intentions Tour 2025 with support from KT Tunstall and Sixpence None the Richer (8/13)

— Good Intentions Tour 2025 with support from KT Tunstall and Sixpence None the Richer (8/13) Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular (8/23)

THE CLARICE SMITH PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

University of Maryland

College Park, Md.

301-405-2787

www.theclarice.umd.edu

Spring Jazz Combos Concerts — Nights of chamber jazz featuring classical tunes performed by UMD jazz combos (4/8-9, Leah M. Smith Hall)

— Nights of chamber jazz featuring classical tunes performed by UMD jazz combos (4/8-9, Leah M. Smith Hall) Linda May Han Oh Group — Grammy-winning Australian-born musician, one of the jazz world’s most sought-after bassists, supports her latest release The Glass Hours, a collection of works based on abstract themes about the fragility of time and life (4/12, Dance Theatre)

— Grammy-winning Australian-born musician, one of the jazz world’s most sought-after bassists, supports her latest release The Glass Hours, a collection of works based on abstract themes about the fragility of time and life (4/12, Dance Theatre) Maryland Gospel Choir Concert (4/25, Dekelboum Concert Hall)

(4/25, Dekelboum Concert Hall) Cécile McLorin Salvant — A three-time Grammy winner for Best Jazz Vocal Album, this singular, thirtysomething artist is one of the most revered of her generation (4/25, Kay Theatre)

— A three-time Grammy winner for Best Jazz Vocal Album, this singular, thirtysomething artist is one of the most revered of her generation (4/25, Kay Theatre) Final Jazz Showcase — Annual favorite jazz concert marks the end of the year and features the UMD Jazz Ensemble, UMD Jazz Lab Band, and the University Jazz Band (5/7, Dekelboum)

COMET PING PONG

5037 Connecticut Ave. NW

202-364-0404

www.cometpingpong.com

Wifigawd, ANKHLEJOHN, DJ Lucas (4/3)

(4/3) Ari Voxx, Shelley Star & The Galaxy, Mx Mundy (4/6)

(4/6) Casino Hearts, S Y Z Y G Y X (4/11)

(4/11) Spy, Doubt, PsyOp (4/12)

(4/12) Aunt Katrina, Flowers for the Dead (4/13)

(4/13) Trash Boat & the Ambush, Confession Kids, X Dirty Fingers (4/15)

(4/15) The Mystery Lights, Levitation Room — NIGHT 1 (4/18), NIGHT 2 (4/19)

— NIGHT 1 (4/18), NIGHT 2 (4/19) Wine Lips, Wax Jaw (4/30)

(4/30) Niis, Pollyanna, Cherub Tree (5/3)

(5/3) Mamalarky (5/8)

(5/8) SUICIDAL-IDOL, rouri404, Vaeo (5/11)

(5/11) Chris Farren, Oceanator, Maura Weaver (5/13)

(5/13) Ramona, Twin Seas, Victor Arce (5/15)

(5/15) SAVAK, The Gotobeds, Skull Practitioners (5/31)

(5/31) Special World, Color Rot (6/13)

(6/13) A Beacon School (6/22)

(6/22) Dikembe, Kerosene Heights, Swiss Army Wife (7/26)

DAR CONSTITUTION HALL

1776 D ST. NW

202-628-4780

www.dar.org/constitution-hall

October London w/Tamar Braxton, Ro James — The October Nights Tour: Calling All Lovers (4/18)

— The October Nights Tour: Calling All Lovers (4/18) How Sweet The Sound — “America’s No. 1 Gospel Music Competition” with competitors a mix of national recording artists, choirs, spoken-word artists, soloists, and dance ensembles (5/24)

— “America’s No. 1 Gospel Music Competition” with competitors a mix of national recording artists, choirs, spoken-word artists, soloists, and dance ensembles (5/24) KaptureCon — The second annual D.C.-based K-Pop convention will take place by day at the National Press Club, culminating in performances at night at Constitution Hall (5/31)

DC9

1940 9th St. NW

202-483-5000

www.dc9.com

Improvement Movement (3/31)

(3/31) New Translations (4/3)

(4/3) The Ghost Club — “From Pittsburgh, with Love,” and also Buffalo via opening act The Burkharts (4/5)

— “From Pittsburgh, with Love,” and also Buffalo via opening act The Burkharts (4/5) Chase Petra — Small Crush and Sorry Mom support (4/9)

— Small Crush and Sorry Mom support (4/9) Naked Giants — Special guest Girl and Girl (4/11)

— Special guest Girl and Girl (4/11) Gruff Rhys — A solo set including performance of American Interior (4/12)

— A solo set including performance of American Interior (4/12) PardyAlone — Back of the Class Tour and party that’s not quite alone with openers Austin George and Jon Wiilde (4/13)

— Back of the Class Tour and party that’s not quite alone with openers Austin George and Jon Wiilde (4/13) Teenage Dads (4/14)

(4/14) Ceza (4/16)

(4/16) Dumb Lucky — A solo headlining set as part of a show also featuring Jeremy Ray of Color Rot, Sonic Eddy, and Airhead DC (4/17)

— A solo headlining set as part of a show also featuring Jeremy Ray of Color Rot, Sonic Eddy, and Airhead DC (4/17) Sam Blasucci | Julia Zivic (4/20)

(4/20) IDER (4/22)

(4/22) Ariana and the Rose — The Breakup Variety Hour Tour, led by a New Yorker whose music, says People magazine, features “hummable hooks and empowering lyrics that her foremothers (like Robyn and Kylie Minogue) would be proud of” (4/24)

— The Breakup Variety Hour Tour, led by a New Yorker whose music, says People magazine, features “hummable hooks and empowering lyrics that her foremothers (like Robyn and Kylie Minogue) would be proud of” (4/24) Demons (4/25)

(4/25) Sofia Isella (4/26)

(4/26) Sam MacPherson (4/27)

(4/27) Palmyra — A folk-inspired indie-rock trio from the Shenandoah Valley whose music sometimes channels bands like The Avett Brothers and Old Crow Medicine Show yet expands on that with touches of soul, even emo, along with explorations of grief, gender dysphoria and identity, and coming of age (4/29)

— A folk-inspired indie-rock trio from the Shenandoah Valley whose music sometimes channels bands like The Avett Brothers and Old Crow Medicine Show yet expands on that with touches of soul, even emo, along with explorations of grief, gender dysphoria and identity, and coming of age (4/29) M.A.G.S. (4/30)

(4/30) Eric Gabriel (5/1)

(5/1) Gringo Star (5/2)

(5/2) Sir Woman — Two nights of Album Release Tour 69 from this new outfit from a folk-pop veteran now emphasizing soul, gospel, R&B, and funk (5/3-4)

— Two nights of Album Release Tour 69 from this new outfit from a folk-pop veteran now emphasizing soul, gospel, R&B, and funk (5/3-4) Dead on a Sunday — Blood Orchid opens (5/5)

— Blood Orchid opens (5/5) Scarlet House — The Homecoming Tour (5/6)

— The Homecoming Tour (5/6) Audrey Nuna — Trench Tour (5/8)

— Trench Tour (5/8) Anna B Savage (5/9)

(5/9) L.A. Witch — Opening set by Dallstar (5/12)

— Opening set by Dallstar (5/12) Califone (5/14)

(5/14) Ruby Haunt (5/16)

(5/16) Young Medicine (5/18)

(5/18) Matthew Logan Vasquez (5/25)

(5/25) NOBRO | Bad Waitress | Gen and the Degenerates — The Go For Broke Tour featuring a lineup of caustic and celebratory, angsty and raw, fired-up female-led party-punkers from Montreal, Toronto, and the U.K., respectively (6/12)

— The Go For Broke Tour featuring a lineup of caustic and celebratory, angsty and raw, fired-up female-led party-punkers from Montreal, Toronto, and the U.K., respectively (6/12) Winona Fighter (7/9)

(7/9) Pelican (7/18)

ECHOSTAGE

2135 Queens Chapel Rd. NE

202-503-2330

https://echostage.com/

Cheat Codes X Sam Feldt — GLOW presents double bill of EDM DJs/producers plus special guest Sigala (4/11)

— GLOW presents double bill of EDM DJs/producers plus special guest Sigala (4/11) KSHMR (4/12)

(4/12) Elderbrook — Mesmerizing and distinctive British progressive house/dance singer/producer out on the Another Touch North American Tour with opening sets by Le Youth and Jerro (5/3)

— Mesmerizing and distinctive British progressive house/dance singer/producer out on the Another Touch North American Tour with opening sets by Le Youth and Jerro (5/3) Coco Jones — Why Not More? World Tour for all ages and presented by LiveNation with special guests Lady London and TA Thomas (5/7)

— Why Not More? World Tour for all ages and presented by LiveNation with special guests Lady London and TA Thomas (5/7) Charlotte De Witte (5/16)

(5/16) Smino — Kountry Kousins Tour presented by LiveNation for all ages with support by Samara Cyn (5/28)

FESTIVAL GROUNDS AT RFK

2500 Independence Ave. SE

Project GLOW 2025: Chris Lake, Kaskade, Tiësto — One weekend before WorldPride 2025 comes this fourth annual EDM/dance festival with a lineup nearly 40 acts strong including, to name just a dozen in addition to three headliners listed above: Alan Walker, James Hype, JEV, Joel Corry, Liquid Stranger, Loud Luxury, Noizu, San Pacho, Subtronics, Tom & Collins, Twinsick, and Xandra (5/31-6/1, www.projectglowfest.com)

— One weekend before WorldPride 2025 comes this fourth annual EDM/dance festival with a lineup nearly 40 acts strong including, to name just a dozen in addition to three headliners listed above: Alan Walker, James Hype, JEV, Joel Corry, Liquid Stranger, Loud Luxury, Noizu, San Pacho, Subtronics, Tom & Collins, Twinsick, and Xandra (5/31-6/1, www.projectglowfest.com) WorldPride Music Festival & Global Dance Party — Producers Jake Resnicow Events, Insomniac Events, and Club GLOW have pulled out all the stops for this two-day outdoor festival celebrating WorldPride in D.C. and the 50th anniversary of Capital Pride. More than three dozen LGBTQ and Allied artists will perform across three stages with headliners Jennifer Lopez, Troye Sivan, and Zedd. Other key highlights among the lineup include RuPaul performing a DJ set, Kim Petras, Marina, Purple Disco Machine, Raye, Sofi Tukker, Tinashe, Betty Who, Sasha Colby, and Coco & Breezy. And then there’s a healthy dose of lesser-known artists worth getting to know better among the roster of opening acts, from Aluna to LP Giobbi, Hayla to Kaleena Zanders, and Crush Club to Spencer Brown (6/6-7, www.worldpride25.com)

— Producers Jake Resnicow Events, Insomniac Events, and Club GLOW have pulled out all the stops for this two-day outdoor festival celebrating WorldPride in D.C. and the 50th anniversary of Capital Pride. More than three dozen LGBTQ and Allied artists will perform across three stages with headliners Jennifer Lopez, Troye Sivan, and Zedd. Other key highlights among the lineup include RuPaul performing a DJ set, Kim Petras, Marina, Purple Disco Machine, Raye, Sofi Tukker, Tinashe, Betty Who, Sasha Colby, and Coco & Breezy. And then there’s a healthy dose of lesser-known artists worth getting to know better among the roster of opening acts, from Aluna to LP Giobbi, Hayla to Kaleena Zanders, and Crush Club to Spencer Brown (6/6-7, www.worldpride25.com) Vans Warped Tour (6/14-15, www.vanswarpedtour.com)

FILLMORE SILVER SPRING

8656 Colesville Rd.

Silver Spring, Md

301-960-999

www.fillmoresilverspring.com

Dom Kennedy (4/2)

(4/2) Josiah Queen — My Promised Land Tour (4/3)

— My Promised Land Tour (4/3) Imminence — The Return of the Black Tour (4/4)

— The Return of the Black Tour (4/4) Shordie Shordie — Breath of Fresh Air (4/6)

— Breath of Fresh Air (4/6) Ruger — Blown Boy RU! (4/9)

— Blown Boy RU! (4/9) Jon B. (4/11)

(4/11) Denzel Curry — Mischievous South Tour (4/14) Daniel Seavey (4/16)

— Mischievous South Tour (4/14) (4/16) Pouya (4/17)

(4/17) Omar Courtz (4/18)

(4/18) Chiodos — “20 Years of All’s Well That Ends Well (4/20)

— “20 Years of All’s Well That Ends Well (4/20) Osamason (4/21)

(4/21) Machine Head & In Flames (4/22)

(4/22) Flo (4/25)

(4/25) The Mary Wallopers (4/28)

(4/28) Alison Moyet (4/29)

(4/29) Carly Pearce (5/1)

(5/1) Zach Top — Cold Beer & Country Music Tour (5/2)

— Cold Beer & Country Music Tour (5/2) Twin Tribes & The Chameleons — Darker Skies Tour (5/4)

— Darker Skies Tour (5/4) BadBadNotGood — The Mid Spiral Tour (5/5)

— The Mid Spiral Tour (5/5) Arch Enemy (5/6)

(5/6) Ole Go — Outta My Way Tour (5/7)

— Outta My Way Tour (5/7) Duki (5/8)

(5/8) Jessie’s Girl (5/9)

(5/9) Devin Townsend — PowerNerd Tour! (5/10)

— PowerNerd Tour! (5/10) Amplified Alpine (5/11)

(5/11) Malcolm Todd (5/12, 5/14)

(5/12, 5/14) Bush — Loaded: The Greatest Hits Tour for this veteran rock band (5/13)

— Loaded: The Greatest Hits Tour for this veteran rock band (5/13) Durand Bernarr (5/16)

(5/16) Amyl and the Sniffers — Cartoon Darkness Tour (5/19)

— Cartoon Darkness Tour (5/19) Raveena (5/21)

(5/21) Central Cee (5/22)

(5/22) HA*ASH (5/23)

(5/23) Rotimi (5/25)

(5/25) Panchiko (5/30)

(5/30) Mau y Ricky — Hotel Caracas US Tour (5/31)

— Hotel Caracas US Tour (5/31) Melendi (6/4)

(6/4) The Head and The Heart (6/7)

(6/7) Turnover — “10 Years of Peripheral Vision” (6/9)

— “10 Years of Peripheral Vision” (6/9) Los Lonely Boys (6/24)

(6/24) Young Nudy (6/25)

(6/25) Paul Taylor — “F*** Me I’m French (16+)” (6/27)

— “F*** Me I’m French (16+)” (6/27) Dinosaur Jr. + Snail Mail (7/20)

(7/20) Ocean Alley (7/23)

(7/23) Hiatus Kaiyote — Eccentric R&B/jazz band from Down Under (8/18)

GMU CENTER FOR THE ARTS

4373 Mason Pond Dr.

Fairfax, Va.

703-993-2787

www.cfa.gmu.edu

Jazz Big Band Showdown Spring 2025 — Jim Carroll directs the Mason Jazz Ensemble in a celebration of “the hot sounds and swinging beats of the Big Band era” along with special guests the Blues Alley Jazz Youth Orchestra and the Liberty University Jazz Ensemble (3/31)

— Jim Carroll directs the Mason Jazz Ensemble in a celebration of “the hot sounds and swinging beats of the Big Band era” along with special guests the Blues Alley Jazz Youth Orchestra and the Liberty University Jazz Ensemble (3/31) Jazz Workshop Spring 2025 — “Experience a taste of 21st-century jazz by the next generation of jazz musicians” with this medium-size modern jazz ensemble and the program “Changing of the Guard,” focused on compositions written since the 1960s by innovative jazz composers including Kamasi Washington, Chick Corea, and Wayne Shorter, among others (4/9, Harris Theatre)

— “Experience a taste of 21st-century jazz by the next generation of jazz musicians” with this medium-size modern jazz ensemble and the program “Changing of the Guard,” focused on compositions written since the 1960s by innovative jazz composers including Kamasi Washington, Chick Corea, and Wayne Shorter, among others (4/9, Harris Theatre) Chorale Broadway Showcase 2025 — “A Choral Tribute to Disney Magic” is the title of this year’s concert by the University Chorale, performing “everything from heartwarming ballads to exhilarating showstoppers [and] timeless Disney melodies reimagined with the dynamic energy of Broadway” (4/11-12)

— “A Choral Tribute to Disney Magic” is the title of this year’s concert by the University Chorale, performing “everything from heartwarming ballads to exhilarating showstoppers [and] timeless Disney melodies reimagined with the dynamic energy of Broadway” (4/11-12) Mason Jazz Vocal Night Spring 2025 — Darden Purcell oversees the award-winning Mason Jazz Voice Studio ensemble in an evening of swinging standards, Brazilian songs, and classics from the Great American Songbook (4/14)

— Darden Purcell oversees the award-winning Mason Jazz Voice Studio ensemble in an evening of swinging standards, Brazilian songs, and classics from the Great American Songbook (4/14) Jazz Combos — The Spring 2025 showcase of jazz student ensembles along with the Braddock Road Brass Band (4/15)

— The Spring 2025 showcase of jazz student ensembles along with the Braddock Road Brass Band (4/15) Jazz Combos — The Steel Pan Ensemble accompanies jazz students for this Spring 2025 program (4/23)

JOSEPH MEYERHOFF SYMPHONY HALL

1212 Cathedral St.

Baltimore, Md.

410-783-8000

www.bsomusic.org

BSO Pops: Let’s Misbehave: The Songs of Cole Porter — Jack Everly conducts this Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Pops program featuring vocalist Tony DeSare performing from the sophisticated, sexy, and timeless catalog of the great gay composer assisted by his special guests trumpeter and vocalist Bria Skonberg and tap dancer and vocalist John Manzari (4/4, Music Center at Strathmore; 4/5-6, Meyerhoff)

— Jack Everly conducts this Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Pops program featuring vocalist Tony DeSare performing from the sophisticated, sexy, and timeless catalog of the great gay composer assisted by his special guests trumpeter and vocalist Bria Skonberg and tap dancer and vocalist John Manzari (4/4, Music Center at Strathmore; 4/5-6, Meyerhoff) BSO Pops: Heroes and Heroines — Sarah Hicks conducts the orchestra in a concert focused on iconic film scores and the protagonists who inspired the music, including Captain Jack Sparrow from Pirates of the Caribbean, Kirk and Spock from Star Trek, and Frodo from The Lord of the Rings (5/9, Strathmore; 5/10-11, Meyerhoff)

— Sarah Hicks conducts the orchestra in a concert focused on iconic film scores and the protagonists who inspired the music, including Captain Jack Sparrow from Pirates of the Caribbean, Kirk and Spock from Star Trek, and Frodo from The Lord of the Rings (5/9, Strathmore; 5/10-11, Meyerhoff) NARUTO: The Symphonic Experience — — Iconic scenes from the beloved anime will screen as a live orchestra performs Toshio Masuda’s original score in this one-of-a-kind two-hour event perfect for devoted fans and the unfamiliar alike; NOTE: The BSO does not appear in this program (5/15)

— — Iconic scenes from the beloved anime will screen as a live orchestra performs Toshio Masuda’s original score in this one-of-a-kind two-hour event perfect for devoted fans and the unfamiliar alike; NOTE: The BSO does not appear in this program (5/15) Beethoven X Beyoncé | Steve Hackman’s BSO Fusion — Many of Queen Bey’s chart-topping hits will be weaved into Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7 in Hackman’s original blend (9/12, Strathmore; 9/13, Meyerhoff)

THE HAMILTON

600 14th St. NW

202-787-1000

www.live.thehamiltondc.com

Chris Timbers Band — A Saturday “Late Night” performance as part of The Hamilton’s weekend series of shows in its Loft Bar space featuring “DC’s best cover bands at no cover charge” (4/12, 5/17, The Loft)

— A Saturday “Late Night” performance as part of The Hamilton’s weekend series of shows in its Loft Bar space featuring “DC’s best cover bands at no cover charge” (4/12, 5/17, The Loft) Karl Stoll (4/18, 5/31, The Loft)

(4/18, 5/31, The Loft) Phil Cook — A prolific songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, solo artist, and in-demand musician from North Carolina (4/3)

— A prolific songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, solo artist, and in-demand musician from North Carolina (4/3) Joanne Shaw Taylor — One of the hottest live acts on the modern blues scene will perform songs from latest critically heralded album Heavy Soul (4/4)

— One of the hottest live acts on the modern blues scene will perform songs from latest critically heralded album Heavy Soul (4/4) The Last Rewind (4/4, The Loft)

(4/4, The Loft) Live Dead & Brothers — Celebrating “the golden era of psychedelic blues and the seeds of the ‘jam band’ scene,” or more specifically, a celebration of Grateful Dead and Allman Brothers by a band featuring actual and legacy members from the two bands’ extended families (4/5)

— Celebrating “the golden era of psychedelic blues and the seeds of the ‘jam band’ scene,” or more specifically, a celebration of Grateful Dead and Allman Brothers by a band featuring actual and legacy members from the two bands’ extended families (4/5) Scott Kurt (4/5, 5/9, The Loft)

(4/5, 5/9, The Loft) Midnight North — This “true Americana melting pot” band has serious musical pedigree, as evidenced by its fifth studio album, Diamonds in the Zodiac, which was produced by Amy Helm, daughter of The Band’s Levon Helm and singer-songwriter Libby Titus, and features guest contributions from the late Phil Lesh, a Grateful Dead founding member who is also dad to band member Grahame Lesh, as well as Grahame’s brother Brian Lesh, with the album’s cover art created by Micah “son of Willie” Nelson (4/6)

— This “true Americana melting pot” band has serious musical pedigree, as evidenced by its fifth studio album, Diamonds in the Zodiac, which was produced by Amy Helm, daughter of The Band’s Levon Helm and singer-songwriter Libby Titus, and features guest contributions from the late Phil Lesh, a Grateful Dead founding member who is also dad to band member Grahame Lesh, as well as Grahame’s brother Brian Lesh, with the album’s cover art created by Micah “son of Willie” Nelson (4/6) Willie Nile — “One of the most brilliant singer-songwriters of the past 30 years,” per The New Yorker (4/11)

— “One of the most brilliant singer-songwriters of the past 30 years,” per The New Yorker (4/11) Bad Influence Band (4/11, 5/24, The Loft)

(4/11, 5/24, The Loft) U2TOPIA — A Mid-Atlantic cover band devoted to that iconic Irish fourpiece comprised of Bono, The Edge, Adam, and Larry (4/12)

— A Mid-Atlantic cover band devoted to that iconic Irish fourpiece comprised of Bono, The Edge, Adam, and Larry (4/12) Clay Street Unit and Shadowgrass (4/17)

(4/17) Newmyer Flyer — The Beach Boys’ Pet Sounds and The Beatles’ Revolver are considered two of the greatest albums in rock history, and they’ll be brought to life and played in their entirety by a dozen notable area musicians, including Tom Lofgren, Cal Everett, Chuck Sullivan, and Keith Butler Jr. (4/18)

— The Beach Boys’ Pet Sounds and The Beatles’ Revolver are considered two of the greatest albums in rock history, and they’ll be brought to life and played in their entirety by a dozen notable area musicians, including Tom Lofgren, Cal Everett, Chuck Sullivan, and Keith Butler Jr. (4/18) Hall Williams Band (4/19, 5/23, The Loft)

(4/19, 5/23, The Loft) Easter Brunch with Howard Gospel Choir (4/20)

(4/20) Steven Page — A co-founding vocalist and songwriter for the Barenaked Ladies who’s pursued a busy solo career for the past 15 years (4/24)

— A co-founding vocalist and songwriter for the Barenaked Ladies who’s pursued a busy solo career for the past 15 years (4/24) Fast Eddie & The Slowpokes (4/25, 5/30, The Loft)

(4/25, 5/30, The Loft) Alejandro Escovedo (4/26)

(4/26) Lowland Tropics (4/26, 6/28, The Loft)

(4/26, 6/28, The Loft) Fantastic Cat — Rolling Stone has dubbed this band of four folk/rock songwriters “The Harlem Globetrotters of Americana” (5/1)

— Rolling Stone has dubbed this band of four folk/rock songwriters “The Harlem Globetrotters of Americana” (5/1) Brent & Co — (5/2, The Loft)

— (5/2, The Loft) Howie Day (5/2)

(5/2) Red Baraat — Jazz artist Sunny Jain conceived of and leads this bhangra-rooted party band from Brooklyn merging hard-driving Punjabi rhythms with elements of hip-hop, jazz, and punk (5/3)

— Jazz artist Sunny Jain conceived of and leads this bhangra-rooted party band from Brooklyn merging hard-driving Punjabi rhythms with elements of hip-hop, jazz, and punk (5/3) Yacht Lobsters (5/9)

(5/9) Jerry’s Middle Finger — A group of L.A.-based professional musicians who joined forces a decade ago to pay passionate tribute to the Grateful Dead and its original frontman Jerry Garcia (5/10)

— A group of L.A.-based professional musicians who joined forces a decade ago to pay passionate tribute to the Grateful Dead and its original frontman Jerry Garcia (5/10) Swell (5/10, The Loft)

(5/10, The Loft) The Sonny Landreth Band, The Iguanas — Cajun slide guitar phenom Landreth teams up with legendary New Orleans Latin-Americana rockers for what is touted as “a mind-blowing musical trip through the scenic soundscape of the bayou” (5/14)

— Cajun slide guitar phenom Landreth teams up with legendary New Orleans Latin-Americana rockers for what is touted as “a mind-blowing musical trip through the scenic soundscape of the bayou” (5/14) Los Amigos Invisibles — The great Venezuelan disco/funk band who came to international fame and acclaim after being discovered by David Byrne and signed to his label (5/16)

— The great Venezuelan disco/funk band who came to international fame and acclaim after being discovered by David Byrne and signed to his label (5/16) The Dead Flowers (5/16, 6/6, The Loft)

(5/16, 6/6, The Loft) Pink Talking Fish — Celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Pink Floyd album Wish You Were Here by performing two sets, one a full rendition of the epic album from in its entirety, the second offering “Classic PTF” versions of songs by all three bands it covers, also including Talking Heads and Phish (5/17)

— Celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Pink Floyd album Wish You Were Here by performing two sets, one a full rendition of the epic album from in its entirety, the second offering “Classic PTF” versions of songs by all three bands it covers, also including Talking Heads and Phish (5/17) Ghost-Note (5/22)

(5/22) Matteo Mancuso (5/24)

(5/24) Carbon Leaf — Formed over 30 years ago in Richmond, this nationally renowned and continuously touring folk-rock band will perform songs from its 15th studio set Time Is The Playground, released last fall (6/6)

— Formed over 30 years ago in Richmond, this nationally renowned and continuously touring folk-rock band will perform songs from its 15th studio set Time Is The Playground, released last fall (6/6) Bourbon Moon (6/7, The Loft)

(6/7, The Loft) Joan Osborne — The Grammy-nominated artist tours in support of Dylanology Live, a live recording of her artistic and soulful reinterpretations of songs by Bob Dylan, which she’ll render live with special guests Anders Osborne, Gail Ann Dorsey, and Cindy Cashdollar with accompaniment by Will Bryant and Lee Falco (6/10)

— The Grammy-nominated artist tours in support of Dylanology Live, a live recording of her artistic and soulful reinterpretations of songs by Bob Dylan, which she’ll render live with special guests Anders Osborne, Gail Ann Dorsey, and Cindy Cashdollar with accompaniment by Will Bryant and Lee Falco (6/10) Bill Frisell & Skuli Sverrisson (7/1)

(7/1) Kiti & The Drifting Valentines (6/13, The Loft)

(6/13, The Loft) Surf Jaguars (6/14, The Loft)

(6/14, The Loft) The Aaron Burr Experience (6/20, The Loft)

(6/20, The Loft) Atlanta Rhythm Section (6/28)

(6/28) Rare Essence, EU Featuring Sugar Bear (7/3)

JIFFY LUBE LIVE

7800 Cellar Door Drive

Bristow, Va.

703-754-6400

www.livenation.com

Breaking Benjamin & Staind — Awaken The Fallen Tour (5/21)

— Awaken The Fallen Tour (5/21) Pierce The Veil — I Can’t Hear You World Tour (5/24)

— I Can’t Hear You World Tour (5/24) Halsey — For My Last Trick (5/31)

— For My Last Trick (5/31) Dierks Bentley — Broken Branches Tour (7/11)

— Broken Branches Tour (7/11) Styx & Kevin Cronin + Don Felder The Brotherhood (7/12)

(7/12) The Offspring (7/19)

(7/19) Big Time Rush (7/20)

(7/20) Nelly — Ja Rule and Eve support (7/23)

— Ja Rule and Eve support (7/23) Cyndi Lauper — If you missed her stop last fall at Capital One Arena on the Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour, you missed a great show, and now you get a second chance at Lauper’s last call for touring (7/24)

— If you missed her stop last fall at Capital One Arena on the Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour, you missed a great show, and now you get a second chance at Lauper’s last call for touring (7/24) Collective Soul & +Live+ — Summer Unity Tour (8/3)

— Summer Unity Tour (8/3) VolBeat (8/7)

(8/7) The Doobie Brothers (8/9)

(8/9) Toto + Christopher Cross + Men at Work (8/13)

(8/13) Thomas Rhett — Better In Boots Tour 2025 (8/22)

— Better In Boots Tour 2025 (8/22) Hozier — Unreal Unearth Tour 2025 (9/16-17)

KENNEDY CENTER

202-467-4600

www.kennedy-center.org

NSO Pops: Guster — A full career-spanning set of hits and new music from this iconic alt-rock band embellished by the National Symphony (3/28-29, Concert Hall)

— A full career-spanning set of hits and new music from this iconic alt-rock band embellished by the National Symphony (3/28-29, Concert Hall) ALMO & Júlio Resende — “Portuguese Music Reimagined” in a unique fusion of jazz, improvisation, and soul (3/28, Millennium Stage)

— “Portuguese Music Reimagined” in a unique fusion of jazz, improvisation, and soul (3/28, Millennium Stage) Jonatha Brooke — A singer-songwriter/guitarist extraordinaire creates evocative folk, melodic pop, and an edgy roots rock sensibility (3/29, Millennium Stage)

— A singer-songwriter/guitarist extraordinaire creates evocative folk, melodic pop, and an edgy roots rock sensibility (3/29, Millennium Stage) Washington Performing Arts: Men and Women of the Gospel Choir — Celebrating the heritage of gospel music and related genres (4/2, Millennium Stage)

— Celebrating the heritage of gospel music and related genres (4/2, Millennium Stage) Marty Risemberg’s Warp Grid Project — A percussionist and composer from the D.C. area who regularly performs with an eclectic mix of contemporary ensembles across a wide range of genres (4/5, Millennium Stage)

— A percussionist and composer from the D.C. area who regularly performs with an eclectic mix of contemporary ensembles across a wide range of genres (4/5, Millennium Stage) Eilen Jewell — American Songwriter magazine hails Jewell as “One of America’s most intriguing, creative, and idiosyncratic voices” (4/10, Millennium Stage)

— American Songwriter magazine hails Jewell as “One of America’s most intriguing, creative, and idiosyncratic voices” (4/10, Millennium Stage) Heidi Martin — Composing vocalist known for her research into the Abbey Lincoln Estate (4/12, Millennium Stage)

— Composing vocalist known for her research into the Abbey Lincoln Estate (4/12, Millennium Stage) Carly Harvey — Based out of D.C., this blues/jazz/soul artist originated the concept of “Native Scat,” an improvisational fusion of a traditional jazz scat with Native vocables (4/16, Millennium Stage)

— Based out of D.C., this blues/jazz/soul artist originated the concept of “Native Scat,” an improvisational fusion of a traditional jazz scat with Native vocables (4/16, Millennium Stage) Seán Heely — A U.S. national champion in Scottish fiddle and Gàidhlig-style singing (4/19, Millennium Stage)

— A U.S. national champion in Scottish fiddle and Gàidhlig-style singing (4/19, Millennium Stage) Sticks+Bars Youth Marimba Ensemble (4/23, Millennium Stage)

(4/23, Millennium Stage) Muireann Bradley –Performing songs originally recorded by the great blues men and and women of the 20th century (4/24, Millennium Stage)

–Performing songs originally recorded by the great blues men and and women of the 20th century (4/24, Millennium Stage) Jason Moran & Friends — Hailed by Rolling Stone as “the most provocative thinker in current jazz,” Moran next offers a completely improvised concert, a one-of-a-kind offering performed by a group consisting of trumpeter Wadada Leo Smith, pianist Sylvie Courvoisier, guitarist Mary Halvorson, flautist Nicole Mitchell, drummer Terri Lyne Carrington, and bassist Reggie Workman as led by Moran on piano (4/24, Eisenhower Theater)

— Hailed by Rolling Stone as “the most provocative thinker in current jazz,” Moran next offers a completely improvised concert, a one-of-a-kind offering performed by a group consisting of trumpeter Wadada Leo Smith, pianist Sylvie Courvoisier, guitarist Mary Halvorson, flautist Nicole Mitchell, drummer Terri Lyne Carrington, and bassist Reggie Workman as led by Moran on piano (4/24, Eisenhower Theater) Liz Story — Windham Hill composer and pianist celebrates more than four decades of music and her Kennedy Center debut by playing seminal album Solid Colors in its entirety, plus other beloved original compositions (4/25, Terrace Theater)

— Windham Hill composer and pianist celebrates more than four decades of music and her Kennedy Center debut by playing seminal album Solid Colors in its entirety, plus other beloved original compositions (4/25, Terrace Theater) 2025 NEA Jazz Masters Tribute Concert — Marshall Allen, Marilyn Crispell, and Chucho Valdés are this year’s esteemed recipients of the NEA Jazz Masters Fellowship, while Gary Giddins receives the 2025 A.B. Spellman NEA Jazz Masters Award for Jazz Advocacy; all will perform at this special concert event, which will be hosted by Kennedy Center Artistic Director for Jazz (4/26, Eisenhower)

— Marshall Allen, Marilyn Crispell, and Chucho Valdés are this year’s esteemed recipients of the NEA Jazz Masters Fellowship, while Gary Giddins receives the 2025 A.B. Spellman NEA Jazz Masters Award for Jazz Advocacy; all will perform at this special concert event, which will be hosted by Kennedy Center Artistic Director for Jazz (4/26, Eisenhower) 28th Annual Mary Lou Williams Jazz Festival — Dee Dee Bridgewater returns as host and performer at this year’s two-day festival honoring the life and work of the “first lady of jazz,” with additional performances from the Jamie Baum Septet+, the Savannah Harris “4,” and Fay Victor, among others (5/9-10, Terrace Theater)

— Dee Dee Bridgewater returns as host and performer at this year’s two-day festival honoring the life and work of the “first lady of jazz,” with additional performances from the Jamie Baum Septet+, the Savannah Harris “4,” and Fay Victor, among others (5/9-10, Terrace Theater) Stanley Clarke N 4Ever — The NEA Jazz Master and five-time Grammy winning bassist celebrates his jazz fusion legacy and the music that made him a star in a performance with 4Ever’s young band members Jeremiah Collier on drums, Colin Cook on guitar, Beka Gochiashvili on piano, and Emilio Modeste on saxophone (5/31, Eisenhower)

— The NEA Jazz Master and five-time Grammy winning bassist celebrates his jazz fusion legacy and the music that made him a star in a performance with 4Ever’s young band members Jeremiah Collier on drums, Colin Cook on guitar, Beka Gochiashvili on piano, and Emilio Modeste on saxophone (5/31, Eisenhower) Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis — Washington Performing Arts presents an evening of American big-band jazz with this 15-member orchestra and its director, trumpeter, and nine-time Grammy winner Marsalis (6/16, Concert Hall)

— Washington Performing Arts presents an evening of American big-band jazz with this 15-member orchestra and its director, trumpeter, and nine-time Grammy winner Marsalis (6/16, Concert Hall) Ali Sethi — Best known for the viral 2022 reggaeton hit “Pasoori,” New York City-based Pakistani artist offers music that fuses traditional South Asian melodies and global beats (6/28, Concert Hall)

LINCOLN THEATRE

1215 U St. NW

202-888-0050

www.thelincolndc.com

JohnnySwim (4/12)

(4/12) Tamino (4/17)

(4/17) Morgan Jay — This One’s For You (4/18)

— This One’s For You (4/18) Gigi Perez (4/29)

(4/29) Pussy Riot — “Riot Days: An Activist Multimedia Experience (5/1)

— “Riot Days: An Activist Multimedia Experience (5/1) Allison Russell (5/3)

(5/3) Thee Phantom & Illharmonic Orchestra (5/9)

(5/9) Lucius (5/16)

(5/16) OMD (5/22)

(5/22) Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals (5/30)

(5/30) Yola — Sovereign Soul Tour (6/4)

— Sovereign Soul Tour (6/4) Suzanne Vega — Flying With Angels Tour 2025 (6/10)

MERRIWEATHER POST PAVILION

10475 Little Patuxent Parkway

Columbia, Md.

410-715-5550

www.merriweathermusic.com

M3 Rock Festival — Skid Row’s Sebastian Bach, David Lee Roth, and Pearcy & DeMartini serve as this year’s headliners, each closing out a different night, on a lineup also featuring RATT, Ace Frehley, Accept, Winger, Warrant, Slaughter, Great White, Steven Adler, Lita Ford, Child’s Play, Vixen, Snake Oil, Red Voodoo, Spread Eagle, and Soundcheck Rock (5/2-4)

— Skid Row’s Sebastian Bach, David Lee Roth, and Pearcy & DeMartini serve as this year’s headliners, each closing out a different night, on a lineup also featuring RATT, Ace Frehley, Accept, Winger, Warrant, Slaughter, Great White, Steven Adler, Lita Ford, Child’s Play, Vixen, Snake Oil, Red Voodoo, Spread Eagle, and Soundcheck Rock (5/2-4) Rüfüs du Sol — An honest-to-goodness electronic/house music band from Down Under known for a distinctively intriguing and emotionally resonant style and a remarkably consistent, striking as well as stirring musical output (5/8)

— An honest-to-goodness electronic/house music band from Down Under known for a distinctively intriguing and emotionally resonant style and a remarkably consistent, striking as well as stirring musical output (5/8) Ben Folds — A concert with the Howard County Youth Orchestra (5/18)

— A concert with the Howard County Youth Orchestra (5/18) Sturgill Simpson — “Who The F**k Is Johnny Blue Skies? Tour” (5/24)

— “Who The F**k Is Johnny Blue Skies? Tour” (5/24) Dave Matthews Band (5/31)

(5/31) Simple Minds w/Modern English, Soft Cell — Alive & Kicking Tour 2025 for three hitmaking bands from the Second British Invasion of the 1980s, including the Soft Cell duo led by gay singer Marc Almond, a Capital Pride performer a long, long time ago, coming around this year a couple of days too late (6/10)

— Alive & Kicking Tour 2025 for three hitmaking bands from the Second British Invasion of the 1980s, including the Soft Cell duo led by gay singer Marc Almond, a Capital Pride performer a long, long time ago, coming around this year a couple of days too late (6/10) Justice — One of France’s most popular musical exports and certainly hardest to categorize or describe (6/12)

— One of France’s most popular musical exports and certainly hardest to categorize or describe (6/12) Mt. Joy — L.A.-based but Philadelphia-rooted five-piece indie-rock band tours in support of their fourth studio album, Hope You Have Fun, set for release in late May (6/13)

— L.A.-based but Philadelphia-rooted five-piece indie-rock band tours in support of their fourth studio album, Hope You Have Fun, set for release in late May (6/13) All Good Now — Goose, Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, and The String Cheese Incident serve as headliners for this two-day festival from leading folk promoter All Good Presents; the lineup also includes, among others, Lawrence, The Disco Biscuits, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, moe., and Keller Williams (6/14-15)

— Goose, Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, and The String Cheese Incident serve as headliners for this two-day festival from leading folk promoter All Good Presents; the lineup also includes, among others, Lawrence, The Disco Biscuits, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, moe., and Keller Williams (6/14-15) Keith Urban — High and Alive World Tour with support from Chase Matthew, Alana Springsteen, and Karley Scott Collins (6/19)

— High and Alive World Tour with support from Chase Matthew, Alana Springsteen, and Karley Scott Collins (6/19) Counting Crows — The Complete Sweets! Tour along with The Gaslight Anthem (7/10)

— The Complete Sweets! Tour along with The Gaslight Anthem (7/10) Old Dominion — ERNEST and Redferrin open for “one of mainstream country music’s most popular live groups,” to quote Rolling Stone (7/18)

— ERNEST and Redferrin open for “one of mainstream country music’s most popular live groups,” to quote Rolling Stone (7/18) Rod Stewart — “One Last Time,” which is what they all say, serving as some kind of, well, Cheap Trick, to cite the ole band supporting the aging British rocker (7/19)

— “One Last Time,” which is what they all say, serving as some kind of, well, Cheap Trick, to cite the ole band supporting the aging British rocker (7/19) Rainbow Kitten Surprise (7/25, The Chrysalis at Merriweather Park)

(7/25, The Chrysalis at Merriweather Park) Lord Huron — Waxahatchee opens (7/29)

— Waxahatchee opens (7/29) King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard and the National Symphony Orchestra — Sarah Hicks serves as conductor and music director for this concert from the Australian rock band with one of the weirdest, and best, names in the business (8/4)

— Sarah Hicks serves as conductor and music director for this concert from the Australian rock band with one of the weirdest, and best, names in the business (8/4) Luke Bryan (8/7)

(8/7) AJR — A pop trio of brothers from New York out on the Somewhere In The Sky Tour with special guests Chelsea Cutler, Cavetown, and Valley (8/10)

— A pop trio of brothers from New York out on the Somewhere In The Sky Tour with special guests Chelsea Cutler, Cavetown, and Valley (8/10) Billy Idol w/Joan Jett and the Blackhearts — “It’s A Nice Day To…Tour Again!” That is doubly so if you happen to be a one-time Runaway who hates herself for loving you, but also loves Rock ‘n’ Roll (8/22)

— “It’s A Nice Day To…Tour Again!” That is doubly so if you happen to be a one-time Runaway who hates herself for loving you, but also loves Rock ‘n’ Roll (8/22) The Black Keys — “No Rain, No Flowers” with special guest Gary Clark Jr (8/28)

— “No Rain, No Flowers” with special guest Gary Clark Jr (8/28) Outlaw Music Festival — For this year’s 10th anniversary tour, the festival founder performs with his kinfolk as Willie Nelson & Family, and will be joined by Bob Dylan, Sheryl Crow, and Madeline Edwards (9/14)

MGM NATIONAL HARBOR

The Theater

7100 Harborview Ave.

Oxon Hill, Md.

301-971-5000

www.mgmnationalharbor.mgmresorts.com

Zac Brown Band — A nine-member Southern rock ensemble based in Atlanta (4/4)

— A nine-member Southern rock ensemble based in Atlanta (4/4) Treasure — K-pop boy band perform what is touted as a “special one-of-a-kind event” (4/8)

— K-pop boy band perform what is touted as a “special one-of-a-kind event” (4/8) Spiritbox — Canadian heavy metal band performs on the Tsunami Sea North American Tour with special guests and fellow metal/punk acts Loathe from the U.K., Dying Wish from Portland, Ore., and GEL from New Jersey (4/11)

— Canadian heavy metal band performs on the Tsunami Sea North American Tour with special guests and fellow metal/punk acts Loathe from the U.K., Dying Wish from Portland, Ore., and GEL from New Jersey (4/11) Meshuggah — More metal at MGM, this time from Sweden, and also Tampa courtesy of one special guest Cannibal Corpse, and Liverpool, England with second guest Carcass (4/23)

— More metal at MGM, this time from Sweden, and also Tampa courtesy of one special guest Cannibal Corpse, and Liverpool, England with second guest Carcass (4/23) Kevin Kaarl — Rising Mexican indie-folk sensation is out on his Ultra Sodade Tour 2025 (4/26)

— Rising Mexican indie-folk sensation is out on his Ultra Sodade Tour 2025 (4/26) Charlie Wilson — R&B icon offers an evening of love, music, and celebration, on Mother’s Day, no less (5/11)

— R&B icon offers an evening of love, music, and celebration, on Mother’s Day, no less (5/11) Ledisi — Grammy-winning soul powerhouse performs on her Love You Too Tour with special guest Marsha Ambrosius, who came to fame as one-half of Black British R&B duo Floetry (5/30-31)

— Grammy-winning soul powerhouse performs on her Love You Too Tour with special guest Marsha Ambrosius, who came to fame as one-half of Black British R&B duo Floetry (5/30-31) BINI — An eight-piece Filipino girl group perform their boundary-breaking blend of pop, dance, and hip-hop with Filipino stylings (6/3)

— An eight-piece Filipino girl group perform their boundary-breaking blend of pop, dance, and hip-hop with Filipino stylings (6/3) Kansas & 38 Special — Not just two legendary classic rock bands, but three, with special guest The Outlaws (6/7)

— Not just two legendary classic rock bands, but three, with special guest The Outlaws (6/7) BIBI — Rising global sensation from South Korea blends R&B, pop, and hip-hop (6/12)

NATIONALS PARK

1500 S. Capitol St. SE

202-675-6287

www.mlb.com/nationals/tickets/events

Shakira — Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour (5/31)

— Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour (5/31) Stray Kids — South Korean boy band (6/23)

— South Korean boy band (6/23) Billy Joel and Sting (9/5)

(9/5) The Lumineers — The Automatic Tour with special guest Vance Joy, plus Chance Peña (9/6)

RAMS HEAD ON STAGE

33 West St.

Annapolis, Md.

410-268-4545

www.ramsheadonstage.com

Tyler Hilton & Kate Voegele (4/1)

(4/1) Chris Knight — With Justin Baker (4/2)

— With Justin Baker (4/2) Jane Monheit (4/3)

(4/3) Al Di Meola (4/4)

(4/4) Toast: The Ultimate Bread Experience (4/5)

(4/5) Jimmy Charles (4/6)

(4/6) Damien Escobar — Gemini Tour (4/7)

— Gemini Tour (4/7) The Phil Collins Experience (4/8)

(4/8) David Cook & Maddie Poppe — A double bill with two American Idol winners crowned a full decade apart, Cook in 2008 and Poppe in 2018 (4/9)

— A double bill with two American Idol winners crowned a full decade apart, Cook in 2008 and Poppe in 2018 (4/9) Jethro Tull’s Martin Barre Unplugged — Tull Tales (4/10)

— Tull Tales (4/10) Mindy Smith (4/11)

(4/11) California Guitar Trio & Kaki King — A lot of guitars, but chances are the lesbian string virtuoso King will own the night (4/12)

— A lot of guitars, but chances are the lesbian string virtuoso King will own the night (4/12) Wheeland Brothers (4/12)

(4/12) Eileen Jewell Band (4/13)

(4/13) Cowbie Junkies — An Evening With special performance celebrating 40 years (4/13)

— An Evening With special performance celebrating 40 years (4/13) The Yardbirds (4/15)

(4/15) Brad Tursi of Old Dominion — With Alyssa Flaherty (4/16)

— With Alyssa Flaherty (4/16) The Burt Bacharach Songbook Live In Concert — Titled “What The World Needs Now,” this tribute show features Todd Rundgren, The Voice‘s Wendy Moten, and longtime Bacharach Arranger/Music Director Rob Shirakbari (4/16, Maryland Hall, 801 Chase St., Annapolis)

— Titled “What The World Needs Now,” this tribute show features Todd Rundgren, The Voice‘s Wendy Moten, and longtime Bacharach Arranger/Music Director Rob Shirakbari (4/16, Maryland Hall, 801 Chase St., Annapolis) Duane Betts & Palmetto Hotel (4/17)

(4/17) Valerie June — Owls, Omens, and Oracles Tour with Jon Muq (4/18-19)

— Owls, Omens, and Oracles Tour with Jon Muq (4/18-19) Our House: The Music of CSNY — A tribute to Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young (4/20)

— A tribute to Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young (4/20) The Aristocrats (4/21)

(4/21) Eric Bibb (4/22)

(4/22) BLK ODYSSY (4/23)

(4/23) Eric Hutchinson — The “Best Of” Tour (4/24)

— The “Best Of” Tour (4/24) Michael Lington (4/25)

(4/25) Patty Griffin (4/26)

(4/26) The Kings of Queen — Emo Alaeddin is a dead ringer for Freddie Mercury as the leader of this tribute band (4/27)

— Emo Alaeddin is a dead ringer for Freddie Mercury as the leader of this tribute band (4/27) L.A. Guns — 97Underground.com Radio presents this show with Red Reign (4/29)

— 97Underground.com Radio presents this show with Red Reign (4/29) Jefferson Starship — 50th Anniversary Tour (4/30)

— 50th Anniversary Tour (4/30) Martha Wainwright — 20th Anniversary Tour with Haley Blais (5/2)

— 20th Anniversary Tour with Haley Blais (5/2) John Moreland (5/7)

(5/7) BoDeans (5/9)

(5/9) Joseph (5/10)

(5/10) Brett Dennen & River Whyless (5/11)

(5/11) Nazareth — Bite The Bullet Tour (5/13)

— Bite The Bullet Tour (5/13) Ally Venable (5/14)

(5/14) Keiko Matsui (5/15)

(5/15) Punch Brothers (5/15, Maryland Hall)

(5/15, Maryland Hall) The Samples (5/16)

(5/16) Andrew Duhon (5/18)

(5/18) Emily King (5/18)

(5/18) Five For Fighting — With string quartet (5/19)

— With string quartet (5/19) The Massacoustics — Alexander Saddic supports (5/23)

— Alexander Saddic supports (5/23) Josh Radnor — The Eulogy II Tour w/Michaela Anne (5/30)

— The Eulogy II Tour w/Michaela Anne (5/30) Blood, Sweat & Tears (5/30, Maryland Hall)

(5/30, Maryland Hall) Art Sherrod Jr (5/31)

(5/31) Ted Vigil — A Tribute to John Denver (6/4)

— A Tribute to John Denver (6/4) Hey Nineteen — A Tribute to Steely Dan (6/6)

— A Tribute to Steely Dan (6/6) The Super 70s Concert Experience feat. Super Trans Am (7/7)

(7/7) Melissa Ferrick — Another lesbian folk-rocker and a guitar virtuoso (6/8)

— Another lesbian folk-rocker and a guitar virtuoso (6/8) The Smithereens (6/8)

(6/8) 7 Bridges — The Ultimate Eagles Tribute (6/9)

— The Ultimate Eagles Tribute (6/9) Mountain Grass Unit (6/10)

(6/10) BPM — Brian Bromberg, Paul Brown, & Michael Paulo (6/14)

— Brian Bromberg, Paul Brown, & Michael Paulo (6/14) The Music of David Sanborn — Featuring Alex Han, Ricky Peterson, Sonny Emory, Richard Patterson, and Nicky Moroch (6/15)

— Featuring Alex Han, Ricky Peterson, Sonny Emory, Richard Patterson, and Nicky Moroch (6/15) In The Vane of Jimmy Buffett (6/16)

(6/16) Stacey Kent (6/20)

(6/20) Patrick Lamb & Lin Rountree (6/22)

(6/22) Kasey Chambers — Country from Down Under (6/27)

— Country from Down Under (6/27) Orleans (6/28)

(6/28) Dom Flemons (7/2)

(7/2) Three Dog Night (7/3)

(7/3) Hudson River Line — The Music of Billy Joel (7/5)

— The Music of Billy Joel (7/5) Althea Rene (7/6)

(7/6) Fantastic Cat (7/9)

(7/9) Cami Clune — The Eras Experience from this 2011 finalist on NBC’s The Voice (7/10)

— The Eras Experience from this 2011 finalist on NBC’s The Voice (7/10) North Mississippi Allstars (7/11)

(7/11) The Doobie Others (7/18)

(7/18) Yachtley Crew (7/23, Maryland Hall)

(7/23, Maryland Hall) David Wilcox & Cheryl Wheeler (7/24)

(7/24) Hiroshima — The Farewell Tour (7/25)

— The Farewell Tour (7/25) Judy Collins (7/26)

(7/26) Patrick Alban & His Buena Vista Social (7/31)

(7/31) 1964 The Tribute (8/8)

(8/8) John Prine Songs & Souvenirs — Featuring David Jacques & Jason Wilber (8/9)

— Featuring David Jacques & Jason Wilber (8/9) Adrenalize — The Ultimate Def Leppard Experience (8/10)

— The Ultimate Def Leppard Experience (8/10) The Doo Wop Project (8/15)

(8/15) Jimmie Vaughan & The Tilt-A-Whirl Band (8/16)

(8/16) Carpool — The Ultimate Cars Tribute Band (8/24)

— The Ultimate Cars Tribute Band (8/24) The Bacon Brothers (8/31, Maryland Hall)

(8/31, Maryland Hall) Four Queens — A Tribute to Tina Turner, Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston, and Donna Summer (9/4)

STRATHMORE

The Music Center

5301 Tuckerman Lane

North Bethesda, Md.

301-581-5100

www.strathmore.org

The Sound of (Black) Music — This Afrofuturistic reimagination of the classic Rodgers & Hammerstein musical, recast through a Black Roots music kaleidoscope, is a celebratory one-act concert that comes to Strathmore after a critically acclaimed, sold-out engagement in New York (3/30)

— This Afrofuturistic reimagination of the classic Rodgers & Hammerstein musical, recast through a Black Roots music kaleidoscope, is a celebratory one-act concert that comes to Strathmore after a critically acclaimed, sold-out engagement in New York (3/30) Boney James — Smooth jazz saxophonist on the Slow Burn Tour (4/2)

— Smooth jazz saxophonist on the Slow Burn Tour (4/2) Bernard/Ebb Songwriting Awards: Finalists Concert & Awards Ceremony — Honoring the best songwriters in the area during an evening, emceed by Signature Theatre’s Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner, featuring live performances of the finalists’ original songs as well as feedback from a panel of esteemed industry judges — Damien Sneed, Raul Midon, and Angela Sclafani — who will also pick this year’s award winners from the pool of finalists including Hannah Michelle Westley, Integriti Reeves, Jen Hawley, Laura Brino, and Wordsmith, as well as the top youth competitors Aaron Swibel, Cameron Steele, and Chloe Key (4/3)

— Honoring the best songwriters in the area during an evening, emceed by Signature Theatre’s Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner, featuring live performances of the finalists’ original songs as well as feedback from a panel of esteemed industry judges — Damien Sneed, Raul Midon, and Angela Sclafani — who will also pick this year’s award winners from the pool of finalists including Hannah Michelle Westley, Integriti Reeves, Jen Hawley, Laura Brino, and Wordsmith, as well as the top youth competitors Aaron Swibel, Cameron Steele, and Chloe Key (4/3) Invoke — String quartet redefining Americana music (4/3, Mansion)

— String quartet redefining Americana music (4/3, Mansion) BSO Pops: Let’s Misbehave: The Songs of Cole Porter (4/4)

(4/4) Voices United: A Celebration of Global Harmony — Music that celebrates youth voices and the power of harmony (4/6)

— Music that celebrates youth voices and the power of harmony (4/6) The Tallest Man on Earth — Inspiring and lyrical indie-folk singer-songwriter (4/8)

— Inspiring and lyrical indie-folk singer-songwriter (4/8) AIR: Jack Gruber — Another of this year’s Strathmore Artists in Residence, this one focused on mixing pop and jazz (4/9, 4/16, 4/23, Mansion)

— Another of this year’s Strathmore Artists in Residence, this one focused on mixing pop and jazz (4/9, 4/16, 4/23, Mansion) Diwa Soul with Trinity Villanueva — A special concert by this genre-defying singer-songwriter as part of the Bloom at Good Hope series (4/12, Good Hope Neighborhood Recreation Center in Silver Spring)

— A special concert by this genre-defying singer-songwriter as part of the Bloom at Good Hope series (4/12, Good Hope Neighborhood Recreation Center in Silver Spring) Miho Hazama & m_unit — Boldly original orchestral jazz (4/13)

— Boldly original orchestral jazz (4/13) bēheld — A social justice-focused ensemble of “fierce and free women creating music, community, and sisterhood” and offering an immersive salon-style concert (4/13, Mansion)

— A social justice-focused ensemble of “fierce and free women creating music, community, and sisterhood” and offering an immersive salon-style concert (4/13, Mansion) Youssou N’Dour — Grammy-winning Senegalese music with a modern twist (4/29)

— Grammy-winning Senegalese music with a modern twist (4/29) Nils Frahm — Experimental acoustic pianist (5/8)

— Experimental acoustic pianist (5/8) Dong Xi — Virtuosic percussion and Chinese dulcimer duo perform as part of the Bloom at Good Hope series (5/10, Good Hope Center)

— Virtuosic percussion and Chinese dulcimer duo perform as part of the Bloom at Good Hope series (5/10, Good Hope Center) Chucho Valdés — Legendary Afro-Cuban artist, and newly designated NEA Jazz Master, performs with his renowned band (5/11)

— Legendary Afro-Cuban artist, and newly designated NEA Jazz Master, performs with his renowned band (5/11) AIR: Marcel Penzes — Current Artist in Residence demonstrates his work in merging the sounds of New Orleans with Pan-American jazz (5/14, 5/21, 5/28, Mansion)

— Current Artist in Residence demonstrates his work in merging the sounds of New Orleans with Pan-American jazz (5/14, 5/21, 5/28, Mansion) Over My Head, I Hear Music in the Air — A celebration of the life and legacy of Bernice Johnson Reagon, the trailblazing racial- and social-justice-devoted singer and musician who was an original Freedom Singer and founder of the Black female a cappella ensemble Sweet Honey in The Rock; nearly a year since her death at age 81, this concert of appreciation will feature singers, scholars, poets, and creatives all brought together by Reagon’s lesbian daughter Toshi Reagon (5/16)

— A celebration of the life and legacy of Bernice Johnson Reagon, the trailblazing racial- and social-justice-devoted singer and musician who was an original Freedom Singer and founder of the Black female a cappella ensemble Sweet Honey in The Rock; nearly a year since her death at age 81, this concert of appreciation will feature singers, scholars, poets, and creatives all brought together by Reagon’s lesbian daughter Toshi Reagon (5/16) WoCo Fest 2025: UPLIFT — Strathmore hosts this two-day festival celebrating women, gender-marginalized, and LGBTQ+ artists and composers, co-presented by the Boulanger Initiative, as an official WorldPride Partner Event; musical exhibitions, composer and educational workshops, and insightful discussions will take place in addition to concerts and special performances in the Mansion featuring Chinese dulcimer instrumentalist Chao Tian, pianist/educator Leah Claiborne, sitarist/vocalist/composer Ami Dang, the New Choir of Mt. Vernon, classical guitar/cello duo Boyd Meets Girl, PUBLIQuartet, Seraph Brass, and composer/performer/media artist Pamela Z, among others, plus free outdoor shows by The QUEENTET Project with chamber ensemble District5 and D.C. drag artist Tara Hoot, the National LGBTQIA+ Flute Choir, and the International Pride Orchestra Brass Ensemble (5/30-6/1, Mansion and the Strathmore Gazebo and Lawn)

— Strathmore hosts this two-day festival celebrating women, gender-marginalized, and LGBTQ+ artists and composers, co-presented by the Boulanger Initiative, as an official WorldPride Partner Event; musical exhibitions, composer and educational workshops, and insightful discussions will take place in addition to concerts and special performances in the Mansion featuring Chinese dulcimer instrumentalist Chao Tian, pianist/educator Leah Claiborne, sitarist/vocalist/composer Ami Dang, the New Choir of Mt. Vernon, classical guitar/cello duo Boyd Meets Girl, PUBLIQuartet, Seraph Brass, and composer/performer/media artist Pamela Z, among others, plus free outdoor shows by The QUEENTET Project with chamber ensemble District5 and D.C. drag artist Tara Hoot, the National LGBTQIA+ Flute Choir, and the International Pride Orchestra Brass Ensemble (5/30-6/1, Mansion and the Strathmore Gazebo and Lawn) Strathmore Youth Chorus: It’s About Time — A musical toast to first 20 years of the Music Center as well as to Strathmore’s enduring commitment to the musical pursuits of area youth, with performances by the various and combined ensembles of the Strathmore Youth Chorus and a program exploring the concepts of time and timelessness in music (5/31)

— A musical toast to first 20 years of the Music Center as well as to Strathmore’s enduring commitment to the musical pursuits of area youth, with performances by the various and combined ensembles of the Strathmore Youth Chorus and a program exploring the concepts of time and timelessness in music (5/31) AIR: Gabby Cameron — Exploring storytelling methods across musical genres is the focus of this current Artist in Residence and her solo concerts (6/11, 6/18, 6/25, Mansion)

— Exploring storytelling methods across musical genres is the focus of this current Artist in Residence and her solo concerts (6/11, 6/18, 6/25, Mansion) Nataly Merezhuk — Versatile jazz violinist presented by the Bloom at Good Hope series (6/14, Good Hope Center)

UNION STAGE

740 Water St. SW

www.unionstagepresents.com

Sina Bathaie (4/2)

(4/2) Agnostic Front (4/3)

(4/3) Kevin Atwater — The Achilles Tour (4/5)

— The Achilles Tour (4/5) John Splithoff (4/8)

(4/8) DMV Battle of the Bands (4/9)

(4/9) Pity Party (Girls Club) (4/12)

(4/12) Tyler Rich (4/13)

(4/13) L.S. Dunes (4/14)

(4/14) Etana & The Raw-Soul Rebels Band (4/16)

(4/16) Ben Kweller (4/18)

(4/18) White Ford Bronco — D.C.’s All 90’s Band (4/19)

— D.C.’s All 90’s Band (4/19) Chris Housman — An openly gay country artist born and raised in western Kansas tours in support of his debut album Blueneck, whose title track is described as “a welcoming homespun manifesto that proudly declares ‘y’all means all'” that has become a viral sensation (4/20, Jammin Java, Vienna, Va)

— An openly gay country artist born and raised in western Kansas tours in support of his debut album Blueneck, whose title track is described as “a welcoming homespun manifesto that proudly declares ‘y’all means all'” that has become a viral sensation (4/20, Jammin Java, Vienna, Va) Laila! — Gap Year! Tour (4/20)

— Gap Year! Tour (4/20) Ana Carla Maza — Caribe World Tour (4/21)

— Caribe World Tour (4/21) ALO (4/23)

(4/23) Dreamer Isioma (4/24)

(4/24) Rejjie Snow (4/25)

(4/25) Maggie Antone — Rhinestone Tour (4/26)

— Rhinestone Tour (4/26) Fancy Hagood — “We need more people like Fancy,” Elton John has said about this gay indie artist, out on The American Spirit Tour with Abby Cone (4/27, Pearl Street Warehouse, 33 Pearl St. SW)

— “We need more people like Fancy,” Elton John has said about this gay indie artist, out on The American Spirit Tour with Abby Cone (4/27, Pearl Street Warehouse, 33 Pearl St. SW) Giovanni and the Hired Guns (4/27)

(4/27) The Birthday Massacre (4/28)

(4/28) Big30 (4/29)

(4/29) Split Chain (4/30)

(4/30) NSB — Stardom Tour 2025 (5/1)

— Stardom Tour 2025 (5/1) Phoneboy (5/2)

(5/2) Rachel Platten — The “Fight Song” singer-songwriter out on her Set Me Free Tour with Ben Abraham + JoJo Dodge (5/3)

— The “Fight Song” singer-songwriter out on her Set Me Free Tour with Ben Abraham + JoJo Dodge (5/3) Spelling — Smut supports (5/4)

— Smut supports (5/4) Papooz (5/5)

(5/5) Pain of Truth, Sunami (5/6)

(5/6) Ximena Sariñana — Rompe USA Tour ’25 (5/8)

— Rompe USA Tour ’25 (5/8) Mico — Ashley Miehta opens (5/9)

— Ashley Miehta opens (5/9) Bad Nerves — Still Nervous USA (5/10)

— Still Nervous USA (5/10) Nicotine Dolls — An Attempt At Romantic (5/11)

— An Attempt At Romantic (5/11) Caleb Gordon — War Tour: Basic Combat Training (5/13)

— War Tour: Basic Combat Training (5/13) VS Self (5/14)

(5/14) Christine Havrilla Duo + Mama’s Black Sheep — Another year, another double bill with these two duos of rockin queer women musicians billed as the “Sirens of Spring 2025” (5/15, Jammin Java)

— Another year, another double bill with these two duos of rockin queer women musicians billed as the “Sirens of Spring 2025” (5/15, Jammin Java) My Body My Festival — DC Abortion Fund and Burger Sounds presents this benefit concert featuring Amirtha Kidambi’s Elder Ones + Cecily + Kalia Vandever + Zoë Jorgenson (5/16)

— DC Abortion Fund and Burger Sounds presents this benefit concert featuring Amirtha Kidambi’s Elder Ones + Cecily + Kalia Vandever + Zoë Jorgenson (5/16) .idk. (5/17)

(5/17) Noche De Verano Sin Ti (5/23)

(5/23) Carsie Blanton — Opening set by Brittany Ann Tranbaugh (5/24)

— Opening set by Brittany Ann Tranbaugh (5/24) WET (5/28)

(5/28) Pinback — Performing Summer In Abaddon on tour with Hammered Hulls (5/31-6/1)

— Performing Summer In Abaddon on tour with Hammered Hulls (5/31-6/1) Eem Triplin (6/5)

(6/5) American Aquarium (6/6)

(6/6) Geordie Kieffer (6/14)

(6/14) CULTS — Zzzahara opens (6/18)

— Zzzahara opens (6/18) Loving (6/21)

(6/21) Tiago PZK (6/26)

(6/26) Mekons (7/20)

(7/20) Broncho — Natural Pleasure Tour 2025 (7/24)

— Natural Pleasure Tour 2025 (7/24) Quiet(ish) Storm — With Nim, DJ Sliccjuice (8/24)

WARNER THEATRE

513 13th St. NW

202-783-4000

www.warnertheatredc.com

Trey Anastasio — An Acoustic Evening With the lead guitarist of Phish (4/4)

— An Acoustic Evening With the lead guitarist of Phish (4/4) Experience Hendrix — Celebrate the Music & Legacy of Jimi Hendrix (4/5)

— Celebrate the Music & Legacy of Jimi Hendrix (4/5) Black Violin (4/11)

(4/11) Melissa Etheridge (4/12)

(4/12) Beth Hart — You Still Got Me (4/17)

— You Still Got Me (4/17) Naruto: The Symphonic Experience — Two weeks before Toshio Masuda’s original score to the beloved anime is performed as classic scenes screen at The Meyerhoff in Baltimore, the Warner in D.C. will offer two nights of the special (5/1-2)

— Two weeks before Toshio Masuda’s original score to the beloved anime is performed as classic scenes screen at The Meyerhoff in Baltimore, the Warner in D.C. will offer two nights of the special (5/1-2) The Fab Four — “USA Meets the Beatles!” (5/17)

— “USA Meets the Beatles!” (5/17) Gipsy Kings — Featuring Tonino Baliardo (6/12)

— Featuring Tonino Baliardo (6/12) Lea Michele Live (6/25)

WEINBERG CENTER FOR THE ARTS

20 W. Patrick St.

Frederick, Md.

301-600-2828

www.weinbergcenter.org

Anthony Nunziata w/Jeff Franzel — BroadwayWorld.com heralds tenor Nunziata “America’s new romantic singing sensation,” and his “intimate evening” in Frederick, Md., will focus on a mix of classic jazz, pop standards, Italian arias, and timeless originals packaged as “The Greatest Love Songs” (4/5, New Spire Arts)

— BroadwayWorld.com heralds tenor Nunziata “America’s new romantic singing sensation,” and his “intimate evening” in Frederick, Md., will focus on a mix of classic jazz, pop standards, Italian arias, and timeless originals packaged as “The Greatest Love Songs” (4/5, New Spire Arts) Asleep at the Wheel (4/11)

(4/11) Heather Aubrey Lloyd — Captivating storyteller and alto vocalist from Baltimore performs folk-inspired guitar-driven songs with poignant lyrics (4/12, New Spire Arts)

— Captivating storyteller and alto vocalist from Baltimore performs folk-inspired guitar-driven songs with poignant lyrics (4/12, New Spire Arts) The Eric Byrd Trio (4/17)

(4/17) The Nighthawks (4/19, New Spire Arts)

(4/19, New Spire Arts) Neil Berg’s The 70’s: Love Live Rock n’ Roll (4/26)

(4/26) The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra (4/27)

(4/27) Twisted Pine — Ensemble offers an energetic blend of bluegrass, jazz, and pop channeled through genre-breaking improvisation and intricate arrangements (5/1, New Spire Arts)

— Ensemble offers an energetic blend of bluegrass, jazz, and pop channeled through genre-breaking improvisation and intricate arrangements (5/1, New Spire Arts) Luca Stricagnoli — A groundbreaking guitarist and inventor of the reversed triple neck guitar and the reversed slide neck (5/16, New Spire Arts)

— A groundbreaking guitarist and inventor of the reversed triple neck guitar and the reversed slide neck (5/16, New Spire Arts) Harold López-Nussa feat. Grégoire Maret — Traditional Cuban rhythms given an innovative twist for a modern Latin jazz experience (6/7, New Spire Arts)

— Traditional Cuban rhythms given an innovative twist for a modern Latin jazz experience (6/7, New Spire Arts) Ty Herndon — Trailblazing out country artist (6/20)

— Trailblazing out country artist (6/20) THE FSO: The Bright Lights of Broadway — The Frederick Symphony Orchestra explores the musical magic of Broadway (6/22)

WOLF TRAP

Filene Center

1551 Trap Road

Vienna, Va.

703-255-1868

www.wolftrap.org

The Avett Brothers (5/30-31)

(5/30-31) Heart (6/1)

(6/1) Paul Simon — A Quiet Celebration (6/6-7)

— A Quiet Celebration (6/6-7) Taj Mahal, Keb’ Mo’ (6/8)

(6/8) Mohan Sisters Live (6/13)

(6/13) Erykah Badu (6/14)

(6/14) Ringo Starr and His All-Starr Band (6/17)

(6/17) James Blunt — Back to Bedlam 20th Anniversary Tour with support from Forest Blakk (6/18)

— Back to Bedlam 20th Anniversary Tour with support from Forest Blakk (6/18) Buddy Guy (6/21)

(6/21) Hauser (6/25)

(6/25) Gregory Porter | Dianne Reeves — Two Black giants in the contemporary jazz scene team up for a giant double bill (6/27)

— Two Black giants in the contemporary jazz scene team up for a giant double bill (6/27) Broadway in the Park — The annual showcase of top and rising stars of the local and national musical theater scene co-presented by Virginia’s acclaimed Signature Theatre (6/28)

— The annual showcase of top and rising stars of the local and national musical theater scene co-presented by Virginia’s acclaimed Signature Theatre (6/28) The Roots (6/29)

(6/29) James Arthur (7/2)

(7/2) Diana Krall (7/31)

(7/31) Dispatch — An evening also featuring John Butler (with Band), G. Love & Special Sauce, and Donavon Frankenreiter (7/5)

— An evening also featuring John Butler (with Band), G. Love & Special Sauce, and Donavon Frankenreiter (7/5) Rick Springfield — “I Want My 80s Tour” with a lineup of one-time music heartthrobs of the decade also including John Waite, Wang Chung, and Paul Young (7/6)

— “I Want My 80s Tour” with a lineup of one-time music heartthrobs of the decade also including John Waite, Wang Chung, and Paul Young (7/6) Straight No Chaser (7/9)

(7/9) The Infamous Stringdusters | Leftover Salmon — Don’t sleep on opening act the Kitchen Dwellers (7/10)

— Don’t sleep on opening act the Kitchen Dwellers (7/10) The Swell Season (7/11)

(7/11) Juanes & Carlos Vives: Todo Sonido Festival — These two Latin music superstars who are also both natives of Colombia will headline a different day of this two-day event “celebrating the vibrant and diverse sounds de toda Latinoamérica,” with Juanes closing out Saturday after performances by Kany Garcia, Cimafunk, Bratty, plus several openers including Alex Cuba, and Vives taking the stage on Sunday after Monsieur Periné, DannyLux, Christian Alicea, as well as Gaby Moreno as the most notable of three openers (7/12-13)

— These two Latin music superstars who are also both natives of Colombia will headline a different day of this two-day event “celebrating the vibrant and diverse sounds de toda Latinoamérica,” with Juanes closing out Saturday after performances by Kany Garcia, Cimafunk, Bratty, plus several openers including Alex Cuba, and Vives taking the stage on Sunday after Monsieur Periné, DannyLux, Christian Alicea, as well as Gaby Moreno as the most notable of three openers (7/12-13) Iron & Wine | I’m With Her (7/15)

(7/15) Barenaked Ladies — Sugar Ray and Fastball open this Last Summer on Earth Tour stop (7/16)

— Sugar Ray and Fastball open this Last Summer on Earth Tour stop (7/16) “Weird Al” Yankovic — Two nights on a Bigger & Weirder 2025 Tour with special guest Puddles Pity Party (7/20-21)

— Two nights on a Bigger & Weirder 2025 Tour with special guest Puddles Pity Party (7/20-21) Chicago (7/23)

(7/23) Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue — The Might Not Make It Home Tour also featuring JJ Grey & Mofro and Dumpstaphunk (7/24)

— The Might Not Make It Home Tour also featuring JJ Grey & Mofro and Dumpstaphunk (7/24) Goo Goo Dolls w/Dashboard Confessional (7/27)

(7/27) Pink Martini — 30th Anniversary Tour from this captivating gay-led cabaret/lounge act featuring China Forbes (7/29)

— 30th Anniversary Tour from this captivating gay-led cabaret/lounge act featuring China Forbes (7/29) Emmylou Harris & Graham Nash — “A Very Special Evening With” these two revered legends (7/31)

— “A Very Special Evening With” these two revered legends (7/31) NSO Pops: Kelli O’Hara & Sutton Foster — More Broadway in the park, this time two of today’s very best leading ladies performing standards they’ve become known for as part of a “One Night Only” symphonic accompaniment by the National Symphony under gay conductor Emil de Cou (8/1)

— More Broadway in the park, this time two of today’s very best leading ladies performing standards they’ve become known for as part of a “One Night Only” symphonic accompaniment by the National Symphony under gay conductor Emil de Cou (8/1) Yacht Rock Revue (8/3)

(8/3) Jacob Collier (8/5)

(8/5) Maverick City Music (8/6)

(8/6) Lyle Lovett and his Large Band — With special guests Asleep at the Wheel (8/7)

— With special guests Asleep at the Wheel (8/7) Mary Chapin Carpenter w/Brandy Clark — This year’s annual Wolf Trap performance from Virginia’s folk/country veteran features as “Very Special Guest” a Grammy-winning country artist and Tony-nominated composer (Shucked) returning to Wolf Trap one year after serving as a featured guest of Brandi Carlile’s Out and About Festival (8/16)

— This year’s annual Wolf Trap performance from Virginia’s folk/country veteran features as “Very Special Guest” a Grammy-winning country artist and Tony-nominated composer (Shucked) returning to Wolf Trap one year after serving as a featured guest of Brandi Carlile’s Out and About Festival (8/16) A Tribute to ABBA: The Concert (8/17)

(8/17) Train (8/20)

(8/20) James Taylor & His All-Star Band (8/21, 8/23-24)

(8/21, 8/23-24) Australian Pink Floyd — Wish You Were Here 50th Anniversary Tour (8/28)

— Wish You Were Here 50th Anniversary Tour (8/28) Tedeschi Trucks Band | Whiskey Myers (8/29-30)

(8/29-30) UB40 (8/31)

(8/31) John Legend — Get Lifted 20th Anniversary Tour (9/2-3)

— Get Lifted 20th Anniversary Tour (9/2-3) NSO Pops: Cynthia Erivo — She’s due to kickstart summer in D.C. via WorldPride in early June, and is also gearing up to kickstart fall in Northern Virginia with two concerts accompanied by the National Symphony under the baton of gay conductor Steven Reineke (9/6-7)

— She’s due to kickstart summer in D.C. via WorldPride in early June, and is also gearing up to kickstart fall in Northern Virginia with two concerts accompanied by the National Symphony under the baton of gay conductor Steven Reineke (9/6-7) Alison Krauss & Union Station (9/9)

(9/9) The Teskey Brothers (9/10)

(9/10) Maren Morris (9/12)

(9/12) Joe Bonamassa (9/13)

(9/13) Ray LaMontagne (9/14)

For more arts and entertainment highlights throughout the year, please subscribe to Metro Weekly’s free magazine at www.metroweekly.com/subscribe.

Follow us on X at @metroweekly.