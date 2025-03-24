Sarah McBride Urges Dems to Embrace Dialogue on Trans Rights

U.S. Rep. Sarah McBride (D-Del.), the first openly transgender person ever elected to Congress, has reportedly cautioned Democrats about the need to foster conversations when it comes to engaging with those who have reservations about certain issues like transgender participation in sports.

“We have to create more space in our tent,” McBride told NOTUS about how Democrats should approach people with reservations or genuine questions about transgender inclusion. “If, for instance, we want to have a majoritarian coalition — not just electorally, but specifically on issues around trans rights — that, by necessity, is going to have to include people who have a range of thoughts.

“A binary choice between being all-on or all-off is not constructive for anyone,” McBride added. “It impedes the very needed path toward winning electorally, winning hearts and minds and, most importantly, winning progress.”

McBride’s comments come at a time when Democrats are torn about their perceived proximity to the transgender community, which many believe helped fuel Donald Trump’s return to the presidency and bolstered Republican victories in Congress and further down the ballot.

There has also been a backlash against LGBTQ visibility more broadly — especially against transgender figures or those who refuse to adhere to traditional gender norms — in American society.

The increase in anti-transgender sentiment, coupled with the fact that Donald Trump has advised Republicans to campaign on their opposition to transgender rights in next year’s congressional elections, has left Democrats uncertain of how to respond to anti-transgender political attacks.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris received harsh criticism for failing to adequately push back against an ad run by Trump touting her previously stated support for allowing transgender inmates to receive gender-affirming care in last year’s election.

But other Democrats, like U.S. Reps. Seth Moulton (Mass.) and Tom Suozzi (N.Y.), have also received significant blowback from the party’s liberal base for publicly saying they oppose allowing transgender athletes to compete in women’s and girls’ sports.

For her part, McBride says a dogmatic approach — such as requiring “litmus tests” for people to be considered part of the Democratic-leaning coalition — doesn’t endear the party to voters who have sincere questions about issues like transgender participation in sports.

“I think it is an incredibly problematic instinct that many have to excommunicate people who aren’t in lockstep with you on every policy, or even aren’t in lockstep with you on the messaging,” McBride told NOTUS.

Other Democrats agreed with McBride’s sentiments, arguing that appearing inflexible on transgender issues makes some voters see Democrats as out-of-touch or too judgmental of those who support some restrictions on transgender rights.

“I do think there is, on the positive side, a growing appreciation that Democrats could be a little judgy and annoying about this, and maybe we should be open-minded and appreciate that not everyone is where we are,” U.S. Rep. Greg Landsman (D-Ohio) said, referring to ongoing discussions that members of the Democratic caucus are having internally.

U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (D-Texas), one of two Democrats to vote in favor of a transgender athlete ban for female-designated sports teams, noted that while he’s received criticism from Democrats and liberals for his vote, most of the people in his district — and the nation overall — agree with the stance he took.

He also criticized Democratic leaders in Congress for whipping the vote on the transgender sports ban, speculating that 20 to 30 members might have otherwise voted for it — and thus been able to prove to voters who are skeptical of Democrats that they share some of their values.

“I think everyone should vote their conscience, their ideology, the values of their district, and that’s how we win races,” he told NOTUS.

But even Moulton acknowledged that there are lines that Democrats shouldn’t cross. Even though he told NOTUS that Democrats would be better off allowing some political disagreement among the ranks of Democratic-leaning voters — a group that includes a large number of political independents — Moulton indicated he would draw the line at people who completely oppose transgender rights or wish to shun transgender people from society.

That means that while some people should be allowed to question specific policies like transgender participation in women’s sports, completely rejecting the idea that transgender people are worthy of any employment, housing, or other civil rights protections should be a nonstarter for most Democrats. Interestingly, that appears to be a position that is popular among a majority of Americans.

According to polling from Pew Research Center, while pluralities or outright majorities of Americans support some restrictions on transgender rights (namely when it comes to participation in sports, limits on transitioning, or access to single-sex restrooms), 56% of Americans also believe that transgender individuals should not be discriminated against for jobs, housing or their ability to access public spaces.

While McBride does largely not discuss transgender issues — usually adopting the tactic of treating discussions about them as a distraction from larger, more pressing political issues — she also acknowledged that there needs to be space provided for people to ask questions or express concerns about transgender acceptance without fearing blowback.

“I do think I understand, as a trans person, how to meet people who aren’t trans where they are, and how to find commonality with people,” she said. “Part of that is creating room for a lack of understanding, for disagreement, for grace and, therefore, to create room for growth.”

Editor’s note: This story was updated to clarify the positions set forth by U.S. Reps. Seth Moulton and Sarah McBride regarding how Democrats should approach people reticent to fully embrace support for transgender rights.