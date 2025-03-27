Synetic Works its Magic on Charlie Chaplin in ‘The Immigrant’

Like life imitating art and art imitating life, Synetic Theater currently has rather a lot in common with the subject of their production of The Immigrant, a riff on Charlie Chaplin and his tragic-comic character known as the Little Fellow.

Not only are Synetic’s founders themselves immigrants, but the company is now as homeless as Chaplin’s character. Add the fact that the headlines don’t go a day without covering the plight of immigrants of all stripes, and it’s all happening here under the bowler hat.

Of course, having no space to call home is no laughing matter — especially since Synetic must move between area theaters, even mid-run, as in the case of The Immigrant. This must be taking its toll.

For starters, without a dedicated space, the company can’t install their usual highly imaginative and ingeniously designed sets, which are so often moved, used, and manipulated as part of the storytelling. They are also stuck with whatever acoustics are on offer, which, for a physical theater company dependent on music and soundscapes, is particularly harsh.

And thus to the Thomas Jefferson Community Theater (attached to the middle school of the same name), which is hosting The Immigrant for part of its run. All things considered, the company does a clever job of using a single impressive bit of scaffolding, an array of props, and some spectacular choreography to make use of the sparse space.

There is less they can do about some poor sound quality and distracting shadows on the theater walls, which somewhat dampen the normally intensely immersive experience of a Synetic production.

Putting these realities aside, the concept is an inventively fun concept based on the works of Charlie Chaplain. The idea begins with an older, sadder Immigrant (played with aplomb by Paata Tsikurishvili) who soon loses himself in memories of his arrival in the U.S. and how he finds himself in front of, and then behind, the camera.

Interestingly and with their signature creative license, co-directors Paata and Irina Tsikurishvili don’t quite distinguish between the Immigrant and the Little Fellow as they move between their origins and exploits. But there is a strong narrative here, and the emphasis on how quickly he goes from being valued to vilified — all for making a prescient point with a film — is delivered with much dramatic clarity.

And there is no question that this is a star turn for Vato Tsikurishvili as the Little Fellow. An unassuming supernova of charisma, Tsikurishvili is an extraordinary performer and actor. He has an innate ability to connect to a scene — but also outwardly to the audience — in a way that feels utterly natural. He inhabits what he performs, and it makes for phenomenal physical theater.

As his love interest, Hetty, Maryam Najafzada offers a lovely, delicately drawn presence and a very nice chemistry with the Little Fellow. In smaller roles, but bringing much presence, are Stella Burch as Hetty’s sister and Philip Fletcher as The Producer.

As for the ensemble, all are talents, with Nutsa Tediashvili and Natan-Mael Gray as particular standouts. And when it comes to the ensemble, Irina Tsikurishvili pulls out the stops with some spectacular choreography that really makes the most of their immense talent for combining dynamic movement with stunning acrobats.

Still — and even though there is never a dull moment — there is a lot of ground covered here, and occasionally the pacing and flow of the narrative and the numbers are not quite as air-tight as they might be. Even so, with an idea this novel and its story delivered entirely through music and movement, the balance lands firmly in the camp of “Fascinating to Watch.”

And let’s be real. Who better than Synetic and its Georgian founders to prove the point that America is enriched by perspectives from other lands, heritages, and traditions? For all these many years, they have ensured that — in at least one corner of this town — there is a place to experience a unique brand of creativity and magic. They really need a home.

The Immigrant (★★★★☆) runs from April 11 to 27 at Theater J, 1529 16th St. NW, in Washington, D.C. For tickets, visit www.synetictheater.org.