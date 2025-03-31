Win a Pair of Weekend Passes to Cherry 2025

An Ohio law prohibiting transgender youth from accessing gender-affirming care has been declared unconstitutional by a state appeals court. The court has permanently blocked officials from enforcing the ban.

On March 18, a three-judge panel of the state's 10th District Court of Appeals overturned a lower court's ruling that allowed the state to enforce the ban, reported NBC News.

The ban on gender-affirming care -- which passed along with a ban on transgender women and girls from participating on female-designated sports teams -- was passed in late 2023 but was later vetoed by Republican Gov. Mike DeWine.