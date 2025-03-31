Win Tickets to Awesome Con!

Like life imitating art and art imitating life, Synetic Theater currently has rather a lot in common with the subject of their production of The Immigrant, a riff on Charlie Chaplin and his tragic-comic character known as the Little Fellow.

Not only are Synetic's founders themselves immigrants, but the company is now as homeless as Chaplin's character. Add the fact that the headlines don't go a day without covering the plight of immigrants of all stripes, and it's all happening here under the bowler hat.

Of course, having no space to call home is no laughing matter -- especially since Synetic must move between area theaters, even mid-run, as in the case of The Immigrant. This must be taking its toll.