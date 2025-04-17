A Potent (and Pricey) ‘Good Night, And Good Luck’

Good Night, And Good Luck is not only a new Broadway play adapted from the 2005 film of the same name, it’s also likely to be the response after asking the box office attendant, “Can I get a reasonably priced ticket to this show?”

The play stars George Clooney, who directed and starred in the movie. He and writing partner Grant Heslov have delivered it to Broadway in a polished production that is solid but arguably not worth the gasp-inducing, top ticket price of $849.

So much of our entertainment is met with the proclamation of being “relevant,” “timely,” “for our time,” or some other synonym suggesting that the piece’s cultural impact has urgency.

Good Night fits those descriptions. If ever there were a reason to stage a story about mass media’s struggle to hold elected officials accountable and fight truth decay, now is it. Yet Good Night needs finer tuning to bring potency to its important message.

Based on true events, it focuses on CBS news anchor Edward R. Murrow (Clooney), whose presence loomed large over radio and television in the 1950s. Standing at a modest podium, Murrow opens the play with a speech to fellow journalists about their crucial roles and responsibilities.

The curtain then opens to designer Scott Pask’s sprawling set that cleverly serves as a newsroom, a bar, and briefly, Grand Central Station.

Murrow is taking on Joseph McCarthy, a junior senator from Wisconsin who has launched an unpatriotic and intrusive crusade to weed out communism in the United States.

Despite words of caution from producer Fred Friendly (Glenn Fleshler) and CBS Chairman Bill Paley (Paul Gross), Murrow forges ahead with a story, even inviting McCarthy on his show to defend himself (actual footage of McCarthy is shown on large screens).

The message that “we will not walk in fear, one of another” rings dangerously clear today as we fight against authoritarian forces that try to squash truth, integrity, and diversity of thought. Still, the same message can be gleaned from the more excellent film, told in much tighter fashion than the stage play, which suffers from sluggish pacing.

Clooney, making an impressive Broadway debut, is a measured, grounded, and believable newsman. He’s the major draw here. But if he’s able to convince you to spend 100 minutes with him in a dark theater for that kind of money, you’re probably already having a good night with luck to spare.

Good Night, And Good Luck (★★★☆☆) is playing through June 8 at the Winter Garden Theatre, 1634 Broadway, in New York City. Tickets are $176 to $849. Visit www.goodnightgoodluckbroadway.com.