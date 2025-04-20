‘Boop! The Musical’ Is Broadway’s Happiest Surprise

Theater suggestions are part of a critic’s job. So when a friend sent a text asking for a recommendation to take his visiting mom to — “something joyful” on Broadway was the requirement — I didn’t waste a moment responding: Boop! The Musical.

It may seem a surprising answer because the property upon which it’s based comes from a cartoon that was popular from 1930 to 1939. Nevertheless, Betty Boop has endured, accumulating legions of cross generational fans and becoming one of the most globally recognized animated figures of all time.

Director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell, who has a knack for leaving audiences on a natural high after all his shows, once again brings literal glitter to a work that makes us long for the days when nearly every old-fashioned musical delivered big thrills.

As if the field of leading ladies vying for Best Actress in a Musical nomination weren’t rich enough, along comes Jasmine Amy Rogers to add even more competition to the mix. She makes a confident and dynamic Broadway debut as the leading lady.

Rogers, who has kind of voice that won’t soon be forgotten, possesses all of the girlish charm of the cartoon character but takes David Foster’s fabulous score to incredible heights.

Her love interest, Dwayne (Ainsley Melham) is another marvel. Known mostly for stage work in his native Australia, Melham’s strikingly handsome look pairs well with his triple threat skills.

Don’t expect a complex plot from bookwriter Bob Martin. In short, Betty Boop is transported from the black and white world of cartoons to a contemporary comic con gathering in New York.

Finally, Betty becomes the woman she’s always wanted to be. Tony winner Faith Prince is a scene stealer as Valentina who, along with Betty’s Grampy (Stephen DeRosa) invents the time traveling contraption that sends Betty to current day.

Like 2022’s Some Like It Hot, Boop! embraces a nostalgic view, but subtly infuses it with feminist and pro-LGBTQ themes that are sure to enrage the likes of House Speaker Mike Johnson. For the rest of us who enjoy fun, Boop! is a buoyant love letter to musical theater.

Boop! The Musical (★★★★☆) is playing through June 29 at the Broadhurst Theatre, 235 W. 44th St. in New York. Tickets are $58 to $256. Visit www.boopthemusical.com.