Cherry 2025 Wields the Dance Power of the Elements

“We’re expecting it to be more of a local crowd than typical, just because we have WorldPride around the corner,” says Sean Morris of next weekend’s Cherry — dubbed The Cherry Element — which is aiming for a more intimate vibe than usual.

“And since it’s going to be a more local crowd,” the board president of the Cherry Fund continues, “we wanted to embrace the local DJ community and give our local DJs more opportunities. So Friday, Saturday, and Sunday all have a local DJ that will be doing the opening set for the big names that we’re bringing in.”

DJ Jake Maxwell kicks things off Friday, April 11, at DC9 (1940 9th St. NW) along with headliner Oral Sabag. DJ Tezrah will get the party started Saturday, April 12, at BETTE (1235 W St. NE), a relatively new medium-sized space in Brentwood complex that once housed BET Studios.

In addition to drag queen DJ Las Bibas from Vizcaya, Saturday’s party will feature a special performance by Detox, a queen who first competed on RuPaul’s Drag Race a dozen years ago, plus a bevy of go-go dancers.

The wee hours of Sunday morning bring an afterhours party to Flash (645 Florida Ave. NW), with veteran Cherry DJ Calagna spinning in the club level and DJ Ed Wood on the rooftop.

Later that morning, DJ LEMZ will set the mood for a special Cherry Fund Brunch at Chloe (1331 4th St. SE), featuring three courses and bottomless Beau Joie Champagne and champagne cocktails.

The weekend draws to a close that evening at Bunker (2001 14th St. NW), with DJ Chord firing up the crowd for headliner DJ Jesus Montanez.

Each of the four parties is loosely organized with decor around one of the classical elements — air, fire, earth, and water.

“The board came up with the elements theme,” says Morris. “We’re trying to lean into a little bit of a futuristic feel. We really want people to come in and kind of embrace The Fifth Element with costuming, and kind of get creative around that.”

Cherry runs Friday, April 11, through Sunday, April 13. A Cherry Weekend Pass, not including brunch, is $181.78 with fees, while a Saturday Combo Pass for the main event and the afterhours is $112.83. Individual tickets are also available. Brunch is $100 per guest plus tax with reservations via RESY. Visit www.cherrydc.com.