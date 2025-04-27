Metro Weekly
Dairan Fernández de la Fuente’s Bold and Vibrant Tribute to Cuba

By on April 27, 2025

Buen Tiempo, Dairan Fernández de la Fuente - Courtesy Amy Kaslow Gallery
Buen Tiempo, Dairan Fernández de la Fuente – Courtesy Amy Kaslow Gallery

Cuban artist Dairan Fernández de la Fuente creates bold, vibrant oils and wood blocks that capture both the calm and the stress of everyday life. His subjects are often in pursuit of leisure activities, whether that be lounging seaside, swimming, or merely relishing a plate of food.

But these are deceptive, as they present a Cuba of a bygone era, back when the island was a prime vacation destination before the dark, repressive shroud of Communism overtook its society.

“Much of my work deals with the theme of immigration, departures and displacement,” says de la Fuente in his artist’s statement for Cuban Chronicle, an exhibition of 30 works at the Amy Kaslow Gallery. “Some of my most recurrent imagery refers to separation, distance, nostalgia, anguish, and loss.”

Some of the pieces on display at the Bethesda gallery convey that mood, but many of them belie it. A man diving in Soñadas Vacaciones (Dream Vacations), or two figures, one nude, serenely lounging in a bed of grass, a farmhouse off in the distance in the Descanso (Rest), for instance.

In one of the most gripping works, a boxer on the verge of defeat is motivated to persist by a cheering crowd in “Animo!!!!!” In another, a man eats a very long strand of pasta in the whimsically named Pasiencia (Patience).

De la Fuente’s works tell stories within stories, opening up a portal of a different time in his home country. The works are beautiful, soothing, thrilling, captivating, and often so incredibly dynamic, that they veritably spring to life before your eyes.

Dairan Fernández De La Fuente: Cuban Chronicle remains on display through May 18 at the Amy Kaslow Gallery, 7920 Norfolk Ave, in Bethesda, Md. Visit www.amykaslowgallery.com.

Keep scrolling to view the rest of the Gallery:

Animo!!!!, Dairan Fernández de la Fuente - Courtesy Amy Kaslow Gallery
Animo!!!!, Dairan Fernández de la Fuente – Courtesy Amy Kaslow Gallery
Descanso, Dairan Fernández de la Fuente - Courtesy Amy Kaslow Gallery
Descanso, Dairan Fernández de la Fuente – Courtesy Amy Kaslow Gallery
Pasiencia, Dairan Fernández de la Fuente - Courtesy Amy Kaslow Gallery
Pasiencia, Dairan Fernández de la Fuente – Courtesy Amy Kaslow Gallery
Mi Ciudad, Dairan Fernández de la Fuente - Courtesy Amy Kaslow Gallery
Mi Ciudad, Dairan Fernández de la Fuente – Courtesy Amy Kaslow Gallery
Operadora, Dairan Fernández de la Fuente - Courtesy Amy Kaslow Gallery
Operadora, Dairan Fernández de la Fuente – Courtesy Amy Kaslow Gallery
Sonadas Vacaciones, Dairan Fernández de la Fuente - Courtesy Amy Kaslow Gallery
Sonadas Vacaciones, Dairan Fernández de la Fuente – Courtesy Amy Kaslow Gallery

