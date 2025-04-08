Gay Army Reserve Officer in Uniform Sex Video Scandal

Lt. Col. Adam Harmon, a U.S. Army Reserve Officer who works as a diversity, equity, and inclusion specialist was fired after allegedly posting gay porn of himself in uniform, including during overseas deployment.

The gay 44-year-old West Point graduate and military intelligence officer allegedly shared workplace fantasies and X-rated content to the alt X account @franzkafka2007 and requested that other content creators collaborate with him.

According to the New York Post, Harmon, who has worked as DEI lawyer outside of the military, operated the alt account for the past six years and posted as recently as November 2024.

The account has since been deleted, but several of its posts were screenshotted and saved, and appear to point to Harmon as the author.

In one post from December 2022, Harmon allegedly shared a vacation photo of himself in a Speedo on his personal Instagram account and cross-posted the same image for his more than 800 followers on the illicit X account.

The photo shows a unique tattoo resembling one on Harmon’s right arm.

In September 2023, Harmon allegedly shared a picture of three sex toys next to a military cap bearing his lieutenant colonel insignia.

He also allegedly posted two videos showing himself masturbating in uniform, though his face is concealed in the videos. One of the videos shows him sitting in a chair in what appears to be a barracks.

“A few guys have been very into fucking me in uniform lately so why not,” Harmon allegedly captioned a photo showing his naked buttocks hanging out of his camo fatigues in August 2023. The image was shared on both of his X accounts.

In November 2024, Harmon also allegedly posted a photo of himself, timestamped in the United Arab Emirates, showing him bent over a bed, his shorts pulled down, bearing the caption, “I have this stupid big room in Dubai on the Palm and no one to top me.”

Homosexuality is a crime in the UAE, punishable by imprisonment. According to U.S. Army Reserve records, the image was posted during a time when Harmon was officially stationed in Kuwait, where homosexuality is also a crime.

Because both the UAE and Kuwait are crucial American allies in the volatile Middle East region, it would not likely sit well to have a U.S. military officer appearing to violate the laws of a host country.

Harmon allegedly shared two pictures of himself engaging in sex with other men, including one where he is performing fellatio. Neither post identifies the other man as his husband, U.S. Army Reserve Lt. Col. Peter Bennett, whom he married in 2011, raising another set of issues, given that adultery is considered a crime under the Uniform Code of Military Justice.

Harmon posted two raunchy photos of a man whom he did identify as his husband, which could potentially lead to discipline or consequences for Bennett as well.

When confronted about the alt X account, Harmon said he regrets bringing “embarrassment to the Army.”

“Serving this country in uniform for 24 years has been the greatest honor of my life,” he told the Post. “That’s why I am deeply sorry for the lapse in judgment that brought embarrassment to the Army, my unit and myself.

“This occurred during an especially lonely chapter of my life, but I take full responsibility,” he continued. “I believe in accountability, in learning from our mistakes and in using them as a path to growth — and that’s exactly what I intend to do here.”

Sean Timmons, a former captain in the U.S. Army Judge Advocate General’s Corps — the branch that provides legal support to service members — told the Post that the racy pictures and posts show that Harmon likely violated several military rules and could be construed as a national security risk.

“They could throw the book at this individual,” Timmons said. “For something this egregious, they could go for a court-martial. Right off the top, Conduct Unbecoming Article 133, because that would be behavior that is not in accordance with being an officer and a gentleman. Lewd conduct, indecent behavior, service discrediting, violation of lawful orders. There’s a whole bunch of rules being violated here. There’s probably even more.”

Timmons claimed that Harmon’s posts may violate security clearance guideline D, which sets standards about sexual behavior among those seeking any level of security clearance.

“He could be facing extortion from the enemy for this coming out publicly,” Timmons explained. “He could compromise secrets and confidential information in exchange for not having this behavior exposed. So he should have his security clearance reviewed and possibly revoked.”