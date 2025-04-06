‘Glengarry Glen Ross’ Is An Abusive Night of Theater

You would think that, by now, reasonable theatergoers would be exhausted by angry, self-serving bloviates who unleash profanities and cruel language on each other and anyone within earshot.

Obviously, there is more demand for it, as David Mamet’s 1984 Pulitzer Prize-winning Glengarry Glenn Ross is back on Broadway for a third time.

And, like the unwitting suckers who fall into the clutches of this predatory group of real estate sharks, audiences are quick to drop top dollar to see a starry cast comprised of Bob Odenkirk as Shelley Levene, a past-his-prime salesman looking to increase his numbers, Bill Burr as Dave Moss, another older sales guy who huffs and puffs like the big, bad wolf, and Kieran Culkin as hotshot Ricky Roma, a slick smooth talker who has no time for excuses.

Donald Webber Jr., as John Williamson, supervises the firm and its realtors. John Pirruccello makes his Broadway debut as James Lingk, a spineless hap who won’t stand up to those who have flat out wronged him.

Veteran actor Michael McKean rounds out the cast as George Aaronow, a fatigued guy who has simply lost his drive to succeed. Given the stakes of the cutthroat sales competition, he’s certain to lose.

Ultimately, the audience loses too, for this Glengarry lacks the crackling energy so often associated with Mamet’s work.

Yet, walking away from this display of hypermasculinity, you might question how such a crass piece became so revered. It hasn’t aged well — and nor have Mamet’s political views.

In 2020, the playwright supported Trump’s reelection, and in 2022, in response to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill, Mamet told FOX News that “teachers are inclined, particularly men, because men are predators, to pedophilia.”

We can usually separate the art from the artist, but it’s almost impossible not to believe that these extreme views were percolating in Mamet, even in his younger days. How else to explain the barrage of racial epithets, mean speech, and misogyny that permeates Glengarry?

It’s quixotic to think that we’ll all join hands in love and harmony to combat the current state of spite and hateful rhetoric showered upon us by our national leaders. But it’s another to pay good money to see men behaving badly. For that, we just have to watch the news.

Choose kindness over Mamet.

Glengarry Glen Ross (★★☆☆☆) is at the Palace Theatre, 160 West 47th St., in New York, through June 28. Visit www.glengarryonbroadway.com.