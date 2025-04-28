Jiggly Caliente, a ‘Drag Race’ Fan Favorite, Dead at 44

Bianca Castro-Arabejo, more widely known by her drag persona Jiggly Caliente, has passed away following a “serious health setback.”

She was 44 years old.

Castro-Abejo recently battled a “severe infection,” requiring hospitalization, according to an Instagram post from her family.

She underwent surgery and had to have much of her right leg amputated.

The drag performer shot to international fame after competing on Season 4 of the U.S. version of RuPaul’s Drag Race, placing eighth on the 2012 season. She became immensely popular among fans for her humor, exuberant dance moves, and laugh-inducing confessionals.

Castro-Arabejo served as a judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race Philippines for three seasons, and was expected to appear in the upcoming season of Drag Race Philippines: Slaysian Royale.

She also played Veronica Ferocity, a clothing store owner and drag performer, in the FX television series Pose, a drama set amid the ballroom and drag scenes of 1980s-era New York City.

“A luminous presence in the worlds of entertainment and advocacy, Jiggly Caliente was celebrated for her infectious energy, fierce wit, and unwavering authenticity,” her family wrote in the post. “She touched countless lives through her artistry, activism, and the genuine connection she fostered with fans around the world.

“Her legacy is one of love, courage, and light. Though her physical presence is gone, the joy she shared and the space she helped create for so many will remain forever. She will be deeply missed, always loved, and eternally remembered.”

The post received myriad comments from friends, fans, and fellow Drag Race competitors.

“One of the most kindest, sweetest souls I’ve ever met,” wrote Baga Chipz, a competitor from Season 1 of the U.K. version of Drag Race. “I’m gonna miss you beautiful. Thank you for always being so lovely. Rest easy legend. Sending your family so much love right now.”

Jujubee, a fellow Drag Race competitor and three-time top-three finalist, remembered Castro-Arabejo with a touching tribute.

“I love you, my sister. I will forever remember our giggles together. I’m so grateful we met this lifetime.”