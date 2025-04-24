June Crenshaw Steps Down from Wanda Alston Foundation

June Crenshaw, the executive director of the Wanda Alston Foundation, has stepped down from her position after nearly a decade.

The organization provides support services and operates transitional housing programs for LGBTQ young people experiencing homelessness.

“When I first joined the foundation, I was facing the real possibility of closing our shelters,” Crenshaw said in a statement. “But thanks to the unwavering support of the LGBTQ+ community and strong, steady leadership of our Board, nearly a decade later, we’ve not only kept our doors open — we’ve expanded our impact. As I pass the torch, I’m filled with pride in the organization’s next chapter.”

Crenshaw will continue serving the LGBTQ community as the interim deputy director of Capital Pride Alliance and DC WorldPride 2025.

“June’s nearly decade of service transformed the lives of hundreds of LGBTQ+ youth in the nation’s capital,” Darrin Glymph, the board chair of the Wanda Alston Foundation, said in a statement. “She led with heart, vision, and an unshakeable commitment to our most vulnerable youth. We are immensely grateful for her service and look forward to her continued leadership in the community.”

The Wanda Alston Foundation announced that Cesar Toledo will succeed Crenshaw as executive director as part of a planned transition process started in November 2024.

Toledo, who most recently served as the National Deputy LGBTQ+ Engagement Director for the Harris for President campaign, brings with him a decade of experience leading political campaigns, shaping public policy, and promoting LGBTQ inclusion.

Toledo previously served as deputy director for the D.C. chapter of Democrats for Education Reform, a pro-charter school, pro-privatization group that advocates for “school choice” (usually in the form of vouchers), dismantling teachers’ unions, tougher teacher evaluations, and increased and expanded standardized testing as solutions that will allegedly improve educational outcomes for low-income, minority, and historically disadvantaged communities.

Toledo also served in multiple positions at the LGBTQ+ Victory Fund, including as its political director from October 2021 to March 2023.

While calling Crenshaw’s leadership “transformative,” Glymph, the foundation’s board chair, said the organization was “excited for the energy and experience that Cesar brings to lead us into this next chapter.”

The Wanda Alston Foundation will honor Crenshaw at Crush on May 20, from 6 to 8 p.m. Tickets start at $25 per person, with opportunities for higher levels of sponsorship. Visit the event page at eventbrite.com.