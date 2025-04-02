Lesbian Tennis Star Defects from Russia

Russian-born tennis star Daria Kasatkina says she “didn’t have much choice” but to defect from her home country after coming out as a lesbian.

The No. 12-ranked female tennis player in the world recently had her application for permanent residency granted by the Australian government. Going forward, she will represent Australia in international competitions, including at this week’s Credit One Charleston Open.

“It’s emotional for me,” the former French Open semifinalist said of the decision to leave her home country. “For me, being openly gay, if I want to be myself, I have to make this step, and I did it.”

The 27-year-old came out publicly in 2022 during an interview with Russian blogger Vitya Kravchenko. During that interview, she revealed that she was in a relationship with Natalia Zabaiiako, a fellow Russian athlete and Olympic figure skater.

“Living in the closet is impossible,” she said in the interview. “It is too hard, it is pointless, you’ll be constantly focused on that until you choose to come out.”

She said she would “never” be able to hold her girlfriend’s hand in Russia due to the Russian government’s ongoing crackdown on expressions of homosexuality.

“Of course, it’s up to you how to do it and how much to tell,” she told Kravchenko. “Living in peace with yourself is the only thing that matters, and fuck everyone else.”

Appearing to criticize Russia’s law prohibiting “gay propaganda,” Kasatkina also spoke about the anti-LGBTQ attitudes prevalent in Russian society.

“So many subjects are taboo in Russia,” Kasatkina said. “This notion of someone wanting to be gay or becoming [gay] is ridiculous. I think there is nothing easier in this world than being straight. Seriously, if there is a choice, no one would choose being gay. Why make your life harder, especially in Russia? What’s the point?”

Kasatkina rankled Russian government officials for criticizing her former nation’s invasion of Ukraine, describing the war between Russia and Ukraine as a “full-blown nightmare,” and wishing for it to end. According to BBC News, a Russian politician unsuccessfully called for Kasatkina to be listed as a “foreign agent” working against Russian interests.

Fearing retribution and “consequences” for her speech, Kasatkina has spent the last two-and-a-half years living between Dubai and Barcelona, Spain. She has not returned to Russia.

In a statement announcing that her application for permanent residency had been granted, Kasatkina said, “Australia is a place I love, is incredibly welcoming, and a place where I feel totally at home. I love being in Melbourne and look forward to making my home there.”

Speaking to press at the Charleston Open this week, Kasatkina said it would be strange hearing herself introduced as an Australian.

“Honestly, it feels different, I’m not going to lie,” she said. “I have to get used to it. But I’m really happy to start this new chapter of my life representing Australia on the big stage.”