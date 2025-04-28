More Stars Added to WorldPride 2025 Saturday Concert

WorldPride 2025 has announced additional acts for its WorldPride 2025 Street Festival and Concert on Saturday, June 7.

Pop singer David Archuleta and dance music icons Cece Peniston and Kristine W will perform at the Saturday concert, joining headliner Cynthia Erivo in entertaining thousands of revelers from the main concert stage.

“With the addition of David Archuleta, CeCe Peniston, and Kristine W, the Street Festival and Concert becomes an even more vibrant and inclusive celebration of queer joy and resilience,” Ryan Bos, the executive director of Capital Pride Alliance, the host organization for WorldPride 2025 said in a statement.

“Each of these artists brings their own unique voice and history of advocacy to the stage, helping us create a weekend that uplifts, empowers, and reflects the rich diversity of our global LGBTQ+ community.”

Saturday’s street festival will be held along Pennsylvania Avenue NW, between 9th and 3rd Streets NW, in the shadow of the U.S. Capitol building, from noon to 10 p.m.

It will feature LGBTQ exhibitors, artists, food stalls, and beverage gardens, with a diverse mix of performers appearing on multiple stages scattered throughout the site.

WorldPride 2025 has also added musician Parker Matthews and rising pop star MkX to its lineup for the second day of the street festival, on Sunday.

Organizers previously announced that rapper and singer-songwriter Doechii will headline its Closing Ceremony and Concert on June 8, which will feature performances from musical artists Khalid, Brooke Eden, and 2AM Ricky.

For more information about WorldPride programming and events, visit WorldPrideDC.org.