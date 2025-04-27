‘Smash’ is Broadway’s Gift to Theatergoers Everywhere

Influencers are blathering on the internet. Rumors have been flying about the backstage troubles of Bombshell: The Marilyn Monroe Musical. That’s the musical within the Broadway musical Smash, based on the short-lived, cult-hit television show of the same name.

It premiered on NBC in 2012 to critical acclaim but by the end of the second season, critics panned it. Still, legions of fans were loyal, and invariably, talk began of bringing it to Broadway.

A benefit for the Actors Fund saw a one-night-only, sold-out concert presentation of Bombshell in 2015, but the project lay dormant until 2020 when, in the midst of lockdown, it was announced that a musical based on the TV series was in the works. Finally, Smash has arrived.

If you loved the show, it was worth the wait. If you never saw the show, or you disliked it, it’s a safe bet you’re still going to have a great time.

Back to those rumors about Bombshell, which are turning out to be true. Rehearsal hasn’t been going so well, primarily because star Ivy Lynn (Robyn Hurder) has turned out to be a proper nightmare. Her expensive acting coach, Susan Proctor (Kristine Nielsen), has brainwashed her into believing that she actually is the movie star Marilyn Monroe.

Inevitably, friction arises within the cast, giving understudy Karen (Caroline Bowman) a window of opportunity to assume the role — until she takes ill, that is — and then a complete unknown (Bella Coppola) is thrust into the spotlight.

Susan Stroman, a five-time Tony award-winning director and choreographer, has infused Smash with classic theater magic, assembling an ensemble unbelievably rich with talent. This theater season has delivered so many fine performances from leading ladies that Tony voters will have a Herculean task on their hands to select only one. Smash is no exception.

Hurder and Bowman are no strangers to the New York theater scene, but they’ve not had their crowning moments until now. Both own the stage and effortlessly slide into roles originated on the series by Megan Hilty and Katherine McPhee. Each delves into Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman’s soaring and melodic score, singing one grand number after the next and leaving the audience begging for more.

Coppola, previously seen as Jane Seymour in Broadway’s SIX, turns in an unexpected jaw-dropping performance, but to elaborate on why would be too revealing.

Funny man Brooks Ashmanskas, last seen in Broadway’s Once Upon a Mattress, turns in a side-splitting performance as Nigel, the exasperated Bombshell director who strikes a perfect balance between bitter and passionate.

His best line — and one of the show’s overall best — is delivered during a cast pep talk on Bombshell‘s opening night. “I know this might be upsetting to some of you,” he says, “but perhaps we can all take solace in the knowledge that, no matter what happens, one day we’ll all be dead.”

Nielsen, too, has become a stage treasure, putting her unique stamp of kookiness on every role she inhabits. She even manages to grab the show’s final laugh before the curtain falls.

Krysta Rodriguez and John Behlmann offer more delicious conflict and chaos as Tracy and Jerry, the composer and lyricist of Bombshell, and Jacqueline B. Arnold grounds Smash with steeliness and grit as Anita, Bombshell‘s producer of Bombshell.

Bob Martin’s book delivers consistent laughs but, like his other works (The Prom, Elf), it manages to find heart and humanity without turning treacly and sentimental.

Joshua Bergasse, who won an Emmy for choreographing Smash on television, gives the stage treatment some vivacious energy and peppy moves on Beowulf Boritt’s elaborately designed set that morphs from backstage to rehearsal hall to a simulated version of the famed theater hangout, Sardi’s.

Smash has a few delicious moments designed exclusively for theater insiders, but overall, the show has wide appeal. Much like the quintessential American musical A Chorus Line, Smash encourages us to strive for our own role on life’s stage while wishing luck to the underdogs, wrapping it all in a big bow as though it were a gift to theatergoers everywhere.

Smash (★★★★☆) is playing on Broadway at the Imperial Theater 249 West 45th St. in New York City through June 8. Tickets are $114 to $321. Visit www.smashbroadway.com.