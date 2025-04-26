This Week’s Advertisers: Kimberley Bush – April 24, 2025

Metro Weekly is an independent advertiser-supported magazine and website.

Please support our advertisers and help keep LGBTQ journalism strong. Click the links below to the individual advertisers in our most recent issue, browse the magazine above, or Click Here to open the issue in full.

Arts & Entertainment

Arena Stage: We Are Gathered

Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Celebration

Bethesda Fine Arts Festival

GALA Hispanic Theatre: CHOKE

Kennedy Center: The NSO

Special Events

Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Celebration

Bethesda Fine Arts Festival

Kinetic: “Yes to All” World Pride Party

World Pride DC: Hate is No Joke

Home & Real Estate

Granite & Marble Express

Mary’s House

Miss Pixie’s Furnishings & Whatnot

Nightlife

Green Lantern DC

Kinetic: “Yes to All” World Pride Party

Number 9

Shaw’s Tavern

General

Bite the Fruit

City Dogs

D.C. Quit Now

Dignity Washington

Granite & Marble Express

Jade Fitness

Mary’s House

Miss Pixie’s Furnishings & Whatnot

Please click here to subscribe for FREE to our weekly magazine and newsletter.

To inquire about advertising in the Official 2025 World Pride Guide, please Click Here.

To inquire about advertising in Metro Weekly or on MetroWeekly.com, please Click Here.

Browse back issues at our digital bookcase: Click here.