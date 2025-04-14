White House Demands NIH Study Transgender Transition “Regret”

The Trump administration has ordered the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) to study the physical and mental health effects of transitioning, both socially and medically.
In an internal NIH memo obtained by National Public Radio, Acting NIH Director Mark Memoli declared that the agency should study the impact of “social transition and/or chemical and surgical mutilation” among trans-identifying children.
Specifically, the White House wants the NIH to study “regret” and rates of so-called “detransition” among children and adults who have previously transitioned.
“This is very important to the President and the Secretary,” the memo says, referring to Trump and HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. “They would like us to have funding announcements within the next six months to get this moving.”
The scope and design of the study have not yet been determined, nor has a consistent funding source for the project. It is also unclear which researchers will conduct any such study.
The LGBTQ community is criticizing the Trump administration for the move, noting that it has previously sought to defund any studies focusing on the transgender community or trans health issues.
Hypocritically, they claim, Trump is demanding that resources be spent studying the phenomenon of “detransition,” presumably to justify large-scale bans on gender-affirming care for youth and to impose further restrictions on such treatments for adults.
“What they’re looking for is a political answer not a scientific one,” Adrian Shanker, the former deputy assistant secretary for health policy at HHS under the Biden administration, told NPR. “That should be an alarm for everyone who cares about the scientific integrity of the National Institutes of Health.”
Shanker noted that even the language of the memo betrays the bias behind the study, which refers to hormonal and surgical treatments for gender dysphoria as “mutilation.”
Many researchers say there have already been studies showing that the level of regret after transition and the decision to reverse such treatments is low.
“Regret rates for gender-affirming care are about less than 1%, which is much lower than regret rates for procedures that we see as quite common and that are widely accepted,” Lindsey Dawson, who directs LGBTQ health policy at the nonprofit KFF, told NPR, referring to procedures such as hip replacements and obesity surgeries, as well as body modification procedures, such as tattoos.
Some are skeptical that research can be done in the short time period outlined in the NIH memo and whether the “results” are already predetermined, the intent being to use them to further restrict access to hormone treatments and surgical interventions used to assist a person in transitioning.
“I support rigorous, ethically grounded research into all aspects of transgender health, and that includes the experience of detransition,” Harry Barbee, an assistant professor at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, told NPR. “However, it’s imperative that such research be framed in a way that neither pathologizes transition nor undermines the overwhelming evidence showing that gender-affirming care is beneficial and even life-saving for the vast majority of trans people who desire such services.”
U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes, of the District of Columbia, issued a preliminary injunction blocking President Donald Trump's executive order banning transgender people from enlisting in the military, which also includes expelling transgender service members from the Armed Forces.
The federal judge found the Trump administration's ban violates the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution because it discriminates against trans service members on the basis of their transgender status and sex.
Reyes said Trump's executive order was "soaked in animus."
Federal agencies under the Trump administration have flagged hundreds of words to avoid in official government memos, public-facing websites, and informational materials.
Government agencies are seeking to comply with a President Trump executive order seeking to rid the government of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) practices, and any programs or initiatives that conservatives decry as "woke," including those that focus on racial and cultural identity, LGBTQ identity, and the idea of "equity" rather than equality.
The list appeared in government memos and agency guidance, ordering the removal of the words from government websites, internal communications, and from written or printed materials.
The Trump administration is refusing to answer questions from journalists who have their preferred pronouns listed in email signatures.
The policy abides by an executive order from President Donald Trump decreeing that the U.S. government will only recognize two sexes -- male and female -- as valid.
While the Trump administration has barred federal workers from listing preferred pronouns in email signatures as part of that order, it has also refused to respond to inquiries from journalists who engage in the practice on multiple occasions, reported The New York Times.
