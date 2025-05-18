DC Black Pride Unites Culture, Protest, and Celebration

“It’s time to get back to the roots of pride being a protest,” says DC Black Pride’s Kenya Hutton. “In a time and a space when we’re pretty much being told you can’t celebrate your Blackness, you can’t celebrate your queerness, showing up and experiencing true, authentic, Black queer joy is an act of protest.”

Hutton says fellow organizers of the annual, multi-day Memorial Day Weekend affair “are really working diligently to create spaces where folks can do that: celebrate, protest, have some introspective conversations, but also experience joy and celebration, all at the same time.”

Hutton has helped organize DC Black Pride for the past 16 years — initially as a board member and volunteer, and later as a staff member of the National Center for Black Equity, the organization that oversees the event. Hutton officially became NCBE’s president and CEO last August.

“Black Pride experiences, both in D.C. and across the country are always like a family reunion,” Hutton says. “We always see people that we haven’t seen, sometimes in a year. And you get a sense of nurturing that you don’t get on a regular basis. You get a community experience that a lot of folks don’t get on a day-to-day basis. I look forward to being able to celebrate and experience joy in community, all of us who live at the intersections of gender and race and sexual orientation.

“Over the last few years, we’ve seen upwards of 70,000 people come into D.C. for Black Pride,” he says. “And I’m anticipating even more people coming in for DC Black Pride this year.”

There will certainly be more to see and do in 2025 than ever, on account of two additional activities planned to coincide with this year’s WorldPride.

Up first, launching May 27, the day after Memorial Day, is a special three-day Black Queer Film Festival. Black Pride organizers will follow that one week later with another three-day event: a Community Conversations Summit that will conclude just as WorldPride comes into full bloom.

Yet the usual slate of DC Black Pride activities will fall, as ever, over Memorial Day Weekend. This year’s theme, “Black Pride is: Freedom,” is a principle certainly worth standing up for to protect. As organizers put it at the theme’s announcement, “We stand unapologetically in our truth, honoring the legacy of those who came before us while forging a future where we are seen, heard, and free.”

Although officially kicking off on Friday, May 23, with an Opening Reception, two preliminary events will set the weekend in motion on Thursday, May 22 — and both of those events, as it happens, are competitions from the annual DC Black Pride pageant to the ballroom culture celebration the Unity Ball.

On Saturday, May 24, the weekend gets fully underway with a poetry slam, a workshop series, a Black Trans Pride showcase, a vendors exhibit, and a health and wellness pavilion, followed by an interfaith service and a drag brunch fundraiser on Sunday, May 25. The weekend officially closes on Memorial Day, May 26, with “Pride In The Park,” hosted by Us Helping Us. This signature outdoor event has functioned as the heart of DC Black Pride for nearly 35 years.

DC Black Pride’s history and its roots will be honored this year through an affiliated event: “The Children’s Hour Party: The Club House 50th Anniversary,” named for both the pioneering DC Black Pride precursor event launched in 1975 over Memorial Day weekend as well as the fabled bar that hosted it.

The Children’s Hour, in addition to functioning as a showcase of the then-emerging genre of house music, was a remarkable bar-based event in the way that it incorporated discussions of timely health issues and community concerns and how it provided a safe space and fostered a sense of community.

Less than a year after The Club House shut its doors in 1990, organizers “formed what was then called DC Black Gay & Lesbian Pride Day, and that grew into what is now known as DC Black Pride,” Hutton says. The weekend as we now know it overflows with a rich, diverse, and almost overwhelming mix of events, both official and affiliated, including a legion of powerhouse parties throughout the weekend across the city.

Organizers have arranged for a free shuttle service to run “on rotation from the DC Black Pride host hotel to all official DC Black Pride events throughout the weekend.” The shuttle will offer added convenience and reduced stress for pridegoers, and will provide enhanced safety and security. “We’ve always operated in a space where we’re concerned about safety,” Hutton says.

Hutton notes that “about 98 percent of our events are on private property, so we almost avoid potential interference,” as opposed to touching down at properties funded or owned by the federal government.

“There’s always gonna be a need for DC Black Pride,” Hutton says. “Every single year I find someone who, it’s their first Black Pride.” Also every year, someone gains “the tenacity to go back home and live authentically and openly, and come out and be free after they experience that at Black Pride.

“Especially now, with the current administration trying to pretty much silence and erase Black culture and queer culture,” he continues, “it is even more important that we have Black Pride to show that we are here, we are a vibrant community, we have economic impact, and we deserve representation.”

Activities take place at the DC Black Pride Host Hotel, the Capital Hilton, 1001 16th Street NW, unless otherwise noted. A selection of upcoming events and parties follow. For more information on these and more events, visit www.dcblackpride.org.

Thursday, May 22

DC BLACK PRIDE: PAGEANT

A competition intended to showcase and celebrate “the beauty, talent, and power of our community’s finest” (5 to 9 p.m., Capital Hilton DC, 1001 16th St. NW).

UNLEASHED DC: WELCOME TO EUTOPIA HAPPY HOUR

This Pride kick-off rooftop event promises “thousands of women, the best DJs, and an unforgettable lineup of experiences” (5 to 11 p.m., Wild Days Rooftop at Eaton Hotel, 1201 K St. NW). Visit www.UnleashedDC.com.

DC BLACK PRIDE: 9TH ANNUAL UNITY BALL

It’s free to enjoy this ballroom competition offering more than $6,000 in prizes and featuring hosts Icon East Coast Father Duante Balenciaga, Legendary East Coast Mother Daijah West, Legendary Domo Alpha Omega, and Empress Angel Rose Garcon (9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Presidential Ballroom, Capital Hilton).

BLISS PRESENTS: WELCOME TO DC HAPPY HOUR

A party presented by Bliss Pride for Her, a collaborative led by A 2 Zee Events and Party with Honey in partnership with Girly The CEO and Da Great DJM (5 to 10 p.m., Decades Rooftop, 1219 Connecticut Ave. NW). Visit www.instagram.com/blissprideforher.

SUPREME FANTASY: KICKOFF ROOFTOP PARTY

The venerable Xavier Entertainment launches with a Thursday night kickoff on the second floor of Nellie’s Sports Bar (9 p.m. to 2 a.m., Nellie’s, 900 U St. NW). Visit www.xavierpartydc.com.

WET DREAMZ: THE PREGAME

Legendary DC Black Pride promoter Daryl Wilson heats things up with a Thursday night party offering food, drinks, and hookah (10 p.m. to 2 a.m., The Ugly Mug, 723 8th St. SE). Visit www.instagram.com/TheeDarylWilson.

Friday, May 23

DC BLACK PRIDE: OPENING RECEPTION

Anthony Oakes hosts the official kickoff with special guests Ts Madison, Monroe Alise, and Kerri Colby, music by Lolita Leopard, Lyrical Mar, Bang Garcon, plus an exclusive performance by Iniko, comedy by Heath Mahogany and Apple Brown Betty, spoken word by Ink, and more surprises. The first 500 guests will get a free drink ticket, and all attendees will have the chance to win raffles and giveaways throughout the night, including tickets to the upcoming Janelle Monáe and Grace Jones concert at The Anthem on June 5 (5 to 10 p.m., Capital Hilton). Visit www.dcblackpride.org.

WET DREAMZ: WELCOME RECEPTION

Daryl Wilson presents a Friday reception to help pridegoers ease into the weekend (3 to 9 p.m., Capital Hilton Hotel).

BLISS PRESENTS: PASTEL PARTY

A party for women celebrating subtle, soothing shades of color, with guests encouraged to “turn up and pop out in your soft peach, pink, lavenders, aqua, and mellow greens” (1O p.m. to 3 a.m., Strand, 1400 I St. NW).

3,000 MEN BLOCK PARTY

A joint party from Xavier Entertainment and Daryl Wilson promising thousands of male pridegoers along with dozens of dancers (10 p.m. to 4 a.m., Karma DC, 2221 Adams Pl. NE).

Saturday, May 24

RAINBOW ROW EXPO

The annual exhibition hall features over 50 LGBTQ-affirming vendors, artists, and organizations offering everything from handmade goods and queer fashion for sale to vital resources and services, dubbed a “one-stop-shop for connection, community, and commerce” (10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Capital Hilton).

HEALTH & WELLNESS PAVILION

A healthy pop-up providing pridegoers with holistic care, including HIV/STI testing, PrEP and PEP consultations, mental health support, wellness workshops, and even spa treatments (10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Capital Hilton).

DC BLACK TRANS PRIDE: THE DC EXPERIENCE

An open invitation to all Black trans and nonbinary area residents, including those who “create art, run a small business, advocate, hold space, organize, heal, perform, or simply show up in your truth” (10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Capital Hilton)

WORKSHOP SERIES

A three-hour series of panel and roundtable discussions and presentations focused on advocacy, wellness, culture, and leadership in Black LGBTQ communities (Noon to 3 p.m., Capital Hilton).

THE WRITERS FORUM

A panel of LGBTQ authors, including special guest writer Volo Akili, author of Dear Universe, will engage in conversation with host Anthony Green to discuss craft, life, and the business of writing (1 to 2:30 p.m., Capital Hilton).

MARY BOWMAN POETRY SLAM & OPEN MIC

Named in honor of the late poet and activist, this event offers what is touted as “a night of mind-blowing poetry” with 12 performance poets from around the country competing for over $1,500 in prizes, plus an open mic, all hosted by Kenneth Something, with music by Sounds By Seven (6 to 8 p.m., Capital Hilton).

CAPITAL HOUSE MUSIC FESTIVAL

A free event to salute the legacy of Sam “The Man” Burns with DJs, artists, food, and vendors, with headliners including Julie McKnight, Tantra, DJ Pope, Donna Edwards, DJ Sedrick, and more (all day, Eckington’s Alethia Tanner Park, 227 Harry Thomas Way NE).

SUPREME FANTASY: COOKOUT PARTY

Xavier Entertainment presents an early evening outing with hookah, VIP tables and bottle service, and free food hot off the grill at an indoor/outdoor venue (5 to 9 p.m., Aqua Nightclub, 1818 New York Ave. NE).

BLISS PRESENTS: PURE BLISS MAIN EVENT

Multiple DJs will play hip-hop, R&B, reggae, soca, Afro-beats, and B-more, Philly, and Jersey club sounds, plus special guest hosts, all taking place on two levels of a nightclub with outdoor space (1O p.m. to 4 a.m., Next Level, 15 K St. NE).

WET DREAMZ: WHITE PARTY MAIN EVENT

Daryl Wilson presents a large, fashionable soiree with emcees Roy Jones and Yo Fav Reggi and sounds by DJs Sedrick, Smoove, Panda, and Poison Ivy (10 p.m. to 4 a.m., Echostage, 2135 Queens Chapel Rd. NE).

SUPREME FANTASY: 5,000 MEN MEATLOAF PARTY

Yung Miami & Friends are the featured entertainment, along with four DJs, at an event from Xavier Entertainment promising 5,000 partygoers spread out across three floors and the rooftop of a downtown nightclub, with additional attractions including more than 20 dancers, hookah, VIP tables, and food (Public Nightclub, 1214 18th St. NW).

UNLEASED DC: FORBIDDEN FRUIT

The Unleashed DC Main Event is “where hundreds of Black lesbians and queer women flock to celebrate freedom, love, and community,” with music by DJs Fay, Kidd Fresh, and Zemi, and hosted by Coach B (10 p.m. to 3 a.m., Barcode, 1101 17th St. NW).

Sunday, May 25

INTERFAITH SERVICE

A sacred gathering of 11 diverse ministries representing a spectrum of faith traditions and spiritual practices “united in celebration, reflection, and radical love” and welcoming of all “regardless of faith, background, or where you are on your spiritual journey” (10 a.m., Capital Hilton).

4TH ANNUAL BABES & BRUNCH FUNDRAISER

Touted as “where bold fashion meets fierce advocacy…in support of the Center for Black Equity’s mission to uplift and empower Black LGBTQ+ communities,” this annual event promises “good vibes, delicious bites, bottomless mimosas, live entertainment, and a room full of beautiful people” (Noon to 4 p.m., Location TBA).

“CHILDREN’S HOUR” PARTY: THE CLUBHOUSE 50TH ANNIVERSARY

A toast to the fabled house music venue that hosted the precursor to DC Black Pride, thereby helping to ignite the national Black Pride movement, with a special guest performance by Rochelle “The Voice of First Choice” Fleming (3 to 9 p.m., Bravo Bravo, 1001 Connecticut Ave. NW).

SUPREME FANTASY: SUNDAY MAIN EVENT

Approximately “12 hours of partying” helmed by the Xavier crew at an event featuring four DJs on both floors of Nellie’s, running late into the night (4 p.m. to 4 a.m., Nellie’s Sports Bar).

EUPHORIA: THE FINALE

A rooftop day party is the last Bliss Pride for Her event of the weekend (4 to 10 p.m., Twelve After Twelve, 1212 18th St. NW).

WET DREAMZ: MEGA-DAY PARTY

Daryl Wilson Promotions presents an outing featuring live entertainment plus multiple bars, food trucks, and hookah (5 to 11 p.m., The Bullpen at Nats Stadium, 1201 Half St. SE).

WET DREAMZ: SUNDAY NIGHT SUPER PARTY

Daryl Wilson is taking over all four floors and the outside patio of The Park at 14th to close out the weekend in “super” style (10 p.m. to 4 a.m., The Park at 14th)

Monday, May 26

DC BLACK PRIDE: PRIDE IN THE PARK

Us Helping Us, People Into Living, Inc., hosts this signature Memorial Day gathering featuring live entertainment, food vendors, games, and wellness activities for picnicking pridegoers (who are encouraged to bring a picnic blanket), taking place in a large, wooded park and greenspace with an outdoor amphitheater located just east of the Anacostia in Southeast D.C. (Noon to 7 p.m., Fort Dupont Park, Minnesota Ave. SE).

May 27 to 29

BLACK QUEER FILM FESTIVAL

A three-evening showcase of films by and about Black LGBTQ people and communities, including exclusive D.C. screenings and live talkbacks with filmmakers and creatives, and hosted by the Center for Black Equity in collaboration with Reel Affirmations, the DC LGBTQ+ Community Center, and Black Alphabet, and in partnership with Howard University’s Office of Intercultural Affairs and LGBTQ+ Resource Center. Films being screened include Come Together, Assembly, I95 LEWIS, All the Broken Pieces, RAFIKI, and B-Boy Blues (Nightly 6 to 9 p.m., Blackburn Digital Auditorium at Howard University, 2397 6th St. NW).

June 4 to 6

COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS SUMMIT

A free series of “dynamic speakers sharing bold ideas, engaging panel discussions on pressing issues, influential keynote speakers inspiring action, stimulating workshops driving change,” presented in collaboration with the National Black Justice Coalition, Us Helping Us, Destination Tomorrow DC, and NMAC, with all speakers to be announced. Free admission, hors d’oeuvres, and shuttle service (Nightly starting at 6 p.m., Howard University’s Blackburn Auditorium).

For more information about DC Black Pride 2025, including additional events and parties, and how to purchase tickets and passes, visit www.dcblackpride.org.