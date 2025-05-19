Florida Woman Allegedly Attacked Wife with Cheesy Nachos

A Florida woman was arrested for an alleged domestic violence incident in which she attacked her wife with a plate of cheesy nachos.

Allison Swan, a 39-year-old nurse in Port St. Lucie, Florida, was taken into custody for misdemeanor battery after police were sent to the couple’s home for a welfare check on May 3.

According to the police report, obtained by The Smoking Gun, police were alerted to the situation by a third-party caller — a friend of Swan’s wife — who claimed that the victim, age 40, had contacted her around 3 a.m. and that she could hear Swan hitting her wife though the phone.

Swan told responding officers that her wife was drunk, and denied anything physical was happening.

She claimed her wife was in a drunken rage and had forced Swan to barricade herself inside the couple’s bedroom. She also claimed that her wife made several holes in the wall during the altercation, which she again insisted had not turned physical.

Swan’s wife, however, told responding officers that she had been making cheesy nachos in the kitchen while Swan was in the living room playing video games.

Swan told the victim she shouldn’t be eating so late and made a comment about her weight. The two women began arguing, at which point Swan walked over to her spouse, grabbed a handful of the cheesy nachos and shoved them down the back of the victim’s leggings.

When Swan’s wife went into the bedroom to change her pants, Swan allegedly pushed her up against the wall, grabbed her by the hair, and threw her to the floor before dragging her into the bedroom. Once inside, Swan allegedly pinned the victim down on the ground, then shoved her fingers in either side of her wife’s mouth and “hooked them like a fish.”

Swan then allegedly grabbed the woman’s head and slammed it into the floor multiple times. At some point, Swan also threw water on her wife. The victim claimed Swan made several comments during the assault, telling her that Swan was in charge and that the victim was not behaving.

After Swan realized that her wife had contacted a friend by discreetly dialing her number prior to the physical assault and that the woman was listening to them, she backed off.

When officers asked Swan’s wife to show them the clothes she had been wearing, they found black leggings with what appeared to be nacho cheese on the interior backside — consistent with the wife’s story. The woman’s hair and leggings were damp, consistent with her story of having had water thrown on her.

Officers noted two cheese stains on the wall outside the bedroom, with a small hole in the wall above them. The victim told officers the hole was the result of her elbow smashing into the wall after Swan pushed her up against the wall.

After being asked to show her position during the alleged assault, responding officers noted that the stains lined up with where the wife’s buttocks would have been when taking off her leggings, and that the elbow lined up with where the hole was. One officer also noted a hematoma on the right side of the victim’s forehead and a large scratch on her right forearm.

While the victim did appear “slightly intoxicated,” officers noted that she did not smell of alcohol.

Swan’s wife claims she had taken Xanax just prior to the incident, leading to that altered state.

Police questioned Swan again, who again insisted no physical violence had occurred. She claimed that her wife was angry because she didn’t want to watch TV together.

She claimed her wife threw the plate of nachos at some point, rolled around, and covered herself in nacho cheese. She claimed again that she had barricaded herself in the couple’s bedroom while her wife was punching holes in the walls. She was unable to explain how the victim sustained the injuries she did, or how the cheese was on the inside of the leggings.

Police noted in the report that the plate that held the nachos was ceramic and completely intact — facts that did not align with Swan’s account of the incident. They found probable cause that Swan had committed battery, causing bodily harm, and arrested her, placing her in the St. Lucie County Jail.

According to court records, Swan has pleaded not guilty to the battery charge and has since been released on bond.

She is next scheduled to appear in court on July 2 and has requested a jury trial.