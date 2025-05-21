Former Gay Porn Star Colton Ford Dead at 62

Colton Ford, a gay former adult film star and musical artist, has died at age 62, according to social media posts from close friends.

According to the WeHo Times, Ford — whose real name was Glenn Soukesian — died on Monday, May 19. Details are scarce, but some reports claim he was involved in a “hiking accident” over the weekend.

“With a very heavy heart I share this tragic news,” his friend Tim Wood wrote in a Facebook post. “While we don’t have all the details, I never would have dreamed that the photo below of Glenn Soukesian (Colton Ford) and I from 3 weeks ago would be our last.

“Glenn was involved in a tragic hiking accident this past weekend that took his life. He was a brilliant artist who always kept a song in his heart. Sweet, funny, kind, sassy — and hopelessly handsome,” Wood continued.

“My heart is broken — it’s almost too much to take. One of my best friends, a man who helped save my life many years ago. I miss you terribly………I can’t stop the flood of tears. Sing with the angels, my beautiful, special soul. I love you.”

Chi Chi LaRue, the iconic drag queen porn director, also posted of Ford’s death.

“I’m so shocked and saddened to hear and report the sudden passing of my friend and icon Glen a.k.a. Colton Ford! You will [be] missed! Keep singing in Heaven!”

Born in Pasadena, Ford began his career appearing in gay pornographic films, earning multiple awards, including the 2003 GayVN Award for “Gay Performer of the Year.”

He also won the Grabby Award for “Best Group Sex Scene” in the 2002 film Conquered. Other adult films he appeared in include Aftershock, Bearing Leather, Gang Bang Café, and Colton.

Ford transitioned to non-pornographic films with the 2005 documentary Naked Fame, which chronicled his efforts to launch a music career.

As an actor, he appeared in several mainstream movies like The Next Best Thing, Circuit, and Another Gay Sequel: Gays Gone Wild!, and starred for three seasons as Sheriff Trout on the television series The Lair from 2007 to 2009.

As a musician, Ford collaborated with Pepper Mashay, Frankie Knuckles, and Cyndi Lauper, even taking a prominent role in Lauper’s music video for her 2008 hit “Into the Nightlife” and performing on her True Colors Tour.

His 2003 collaboration with Mashay on a cover of Steve Wonder’s “Signed, Sealed, Delivered” peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot Dance Club Play Chart in 2004.

Ford released five albums — Tug of War, Under the Covers, The Way I Am, Glenn Soukesian, and Permission — and three extended plays. His 2011 song “Let Me Live Again” reached No. 41 on Billboard‘s Hot Dance Club Play Chart. Other songs he is known for include “That’s Me,” featuring rapper Cazwell, “Everything,” “Trouble,” and “Tug of War (My Heart Won’t Let Go).”

Ford also performed in theater, making his Off-Broadway debut in Little House on the Ferry in 2011, and later starring in the Los Angeles production of Harrison David Rivers’ And All The Dead, Lie Down in 2014.