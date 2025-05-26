Sasha Colby Brings Glam to Night OUT at the Nationals

“For me, being visible is being able to be unapologetically myself,” says Sasha Colby. “Drag is my sort of therapy, my way of releasing and telling stories.”

On Thursday, June 5, the RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 winner will be front and center during the pre-game festivities at Team DC’s 20th annual “Night OUT at the Nationals.” She’ll then throw out the ceremonial first pitch of the matchup between the Washington Nationals and the Chicago Cubs.

“I’m gonna definitely show them Sasha Colby on that pitcher’s mound,” she says. “I’m going to be in a very fun, proud Sasha Colby outfit…. Let’s just say it’s not your standard regulation baseball uniform.”

Colby, dubbed the “Queen of Hair Flips” by the Drag Race fan community, confirms she’s “definitely gonna do a hair flip or two.”

The annual event honors the Nationals baseball team’s LGBTQ fan base. This year’s event coincides with the celebration of WorldPride DC, with “Night OUT” serving as the kickoff to a weekend filled with dozens of events citywide.

“This is my first time doing something athletic or sports-related,” Colby says of throwing out the pitch. “This is definitely something out of my wheelhouse.”

But, as it turns out, it’s not her first brush with baseball.

“As a kid, my brother enrolled me into baseball,” she recalls. “And I was playing far right field, and I was literally just spinning around, doing turns and looking at the sky while the game was playing. So they needed to pull me out, because I could have probably gotten injured by not paying attention.”

Prior to the on-field pre-game festivities, Colby will host a brief, ticketed “Meet & Greet” event inside the stadium.

“When I do a typical meet-and-greet, I try to connect with the people I’m meeting because they give me energy, and I can actually put faces and stories to the people I see when I look out into the audience. It makes me feel safer to perform because I’ve already met them.”

Colby appreciates that the Washington Nationals continue to support the community, especially when so many others are pulling back in the face of a hostile political climate.

“It’s great to see, especially in these political times, how sports and queer celebration can go hand-in-hand,” she says.

Night OUT at the Nationals is Thursday, June 5, at Nationals Park, 1500 S. Capitol St. SE, in Washington, D.C. Pre-game festivities begin at 5:30 p.m., with the game commencing at 6:45 p.m. General admission is $28. To purchase tickets, visit zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/nats-night-out–2025.

Sasha Colby’s private Meet & Greet, which will be held inside the stadium, runs from 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Attendees must purchase tickets in addition to those purchased for the game itself. Admission is $25 per person. Visit zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/meet-and-greet-sasha-colby.

