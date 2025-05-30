Shakira Cancels WorldPride Concert Appearance in D.C.

Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Shakira has canceled her performance as part of WorldPride’s Welcome Concert.

The concert, scheduled to take place at Nationals Park on Saturday, May 31, was initially intended to be part of the Colombian-born musical artist’s “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran” World Tour, produced by Live Nation.

The cancellation comes after Shakira bowed out of her May 29 concert at Fenway Park in Boston, citing safety concerns about the stability of the stage where she was to perform last night.

A May 30 concert at the baseball stadium featuring country music artists Brooks & Dunn and Jason Aldean was also canceled due to safety concerns, according to Fox News.

“Like Shakira’s fans and our friends and family who have traveled from around the world to join us in D.C. this weekend, we are deeply disappointed that unforeseen circumstances have forced the cancellation of both this week’s concert in Boston and tomorrow’s concert at Nationals Park,” said the Capital Pride Alliance, the organizers of WorldPride in a statement.

The following statement was issued to those who purchased tickets to the concert:

“Due to complications with the previous show in Boston, Shakira’s full tour production cannot be transported to Washington, D.C. in time for her scheduled performance at Nationals Park on Saturday, May 31. As a result, the D.C. show has been canceled. Despite every effort to make it happen, it is not possible to move forward as planned. Refunds will be issued automatically for Ticketmaster and nationals.com purchases — no further action is required. For tickets purchased through third-party resellers (StubHub, SeatGeek, Vivid Seats, etc.), please contact your point of purchase directly.”

This story has been updated to reflect the ticket refund situation and Capital Pride’s statement.