Drag Queens Upstage Trump at Kennedy Center’s Les Miz Gala

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were upstaged by a gaggle of drag queens at the Kennedy Center Opera House during a performance of the French Revolution-set hit musical Les Misérables on Wednesday, June 11.
The couple’s appearance — Trump’s first of the term at the historic venue — coincided with a special fundraising night aimed at supporting the reportedly financially struggling arts institution.
According to the The Washington Post, ticket sales have slumped following Trump’s takeover of the storied institution, long considered a cornerstone of D.C.’s theater scene. Subscriptions for the upcoming season are down by $1.6 million — roughly 36% — compared to last year.
In February, as part of his takeover of the Kennedy Center, Trump ousted all board members appointed by President Joe Biden, along with longtime chairman David Rubenstein, a George W. Bush appointee. The newly installed board — filled with Trump loyalists — promptly named Trump chairman and voted to fire longtime Kennedy Center President Deborah Rutter, replacing her with gay Trump ally Richard Grenell.
As justification for the takeover, Trump cited shows that had taken place at the arts center featuring drag performances, which he claimed on his Truth Social platform were “targeting our youth.”
(Ironically, at least three of the musicals announced for the upcoming theater season incorporate drag in significant ways, including Mrs. Doubtfire, Some Like It Hot, and Chicago the Musical.)
As part of the fundraiser, which saw the arts center decked out like a Hollywood red carpet event, some attendees were offered the chance to pay $2 million to sit in a performance box, attend a VIP reception, and take a photo with Trump.
The event reportedly raised a total of $10 million, according to the Post.
The Kennedy Center audience for the evening was a veritable “Who’s Who” of Trump-world insiders and right-wing celebrities.
Among those in attendance were Vice President J.D. Vance and his wife, Usha; Attorney General Pam Bondi; Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.; U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas); CPAC President Matt Schlapp; former Trump senior counselor Kellyanne Conway; and far-right provocateur Laura Loomer.
But a group of unexpected — and likely unwelcome — guests, at least from the Trump administration’s perspective, made a show-stopping entrance.
According to The Advocate, four drag performers — Tara Hoot, Ricky Rosé, Vagenesis, and Mari Con Carne — arrived in brightly colored dresses and were met with roaring applause and cheers from fellow audience members as they took their seats.
The drag performers received their tickets from Kennedy Center season ticket holders, who donated them through Qommittee, a national advocacy network of drag artists and allies. The group had launched a petition urging donors to suspend contributions to the Kennedy Center “until artistic independence is restored” and instead redirect funds to “banned or censored artists, artforms, and the infrastructure that supports artistic freedom.”
“As someone who has had the distinct honor of sharing their artistic expression in the form of drag at the Kennedy Center more than once, it was an honor to support the cast of Les Misérables on their incredible opening night and take up space, despite this administration’s attempt to erase us, especially after drawing a much more welcoming response than they did upon arrival,” Rosé told the Advocate.
As he and the First Lady took their seats in the president’s box, boos erupted from the crowd before pro-Trump attendees began trying to cover the jeers with chants of “U.S.A.! U.S.A.!”
Before the second act began, someone shouted an expletive about the president — prompting his loyal followers and allies to once again try to drown it out with cheers.
Also looming over the evening was the question of whether cast members of Les Mis would sit out the show. According to CNN, about a dozen performers were planning not to take the stage on Wednesday night. Rumors of an actors’ boycott had previously angered Grenell, who told The New York Times last month that the actors who didn’t perform should be publicly identified and shamed, and even barred from being hired by producers for future roles for their “unprofessional” behavior.
While it’s unclear how many actors ultimately boycotted Wednesday’s performance, the rumors were too significant to ignore. Even Tara Hoot, one of the drag queens in attendance, quipped upon arriving at the Center, “I can’t wait to see all these understudies!”
Trump, however, brushed off concerns about a potential boycott.
“I couldn’t care less. All I do is run the country well,” he told the press.
He then launched into a familiar boastful refrain, taking liberties with the truth as he declared, “There’s no inflation. People are happy. People are wealthy. The country is getting back to strength again. That’s what I care about.”
Trump also reiterated his plans to reshape the Kennedy Center’s programming and push forward with renovations.
“We want to bring it back better than ever,” he said. “As you know, it needs a little help from the standpoint of age and fitness, but it’s going to be fantastic.”
