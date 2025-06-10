GOP Declares June ‘Family Month’ in Attack on LGBTQ Pride

In a clear jab at LGBTQ Pride Month, U.S. Rep. Mary Miller (R-Ill.) introduced a resolution last week to declare June as “Family Month” — a move right-wing outlet The Daily Wire hailed as an effort to “reclaim the first month of summer from LGBTQ ideology.”

The American family is under relentless attack from a radical leftist agenda that seeks to erase truth, redefine marriage, and confuse our children,” Miller told The Daily Wire.

“By recognizing June as Family Month, we reject the lie of ‘Pride’ and instead honor God’s timeless and perfect design. If we truly want to restore our nation, we must stand united to protect and uphold the foundation upon which it was built — the family.”

Co-sponsored by a “who’s who” of anti-LGBTQ Republican backbenchers, the resolution has garnered support from a slew of socially conservative groups, including Moms for America, the American Family Project, the Family Research Council, and the Eagle Forum.

It aims to strip June of its recognition as Pride Month and instead promote the virtues of heterosexual marriage and traditional child-rearing.

Miller’s resolution coincides with the Department of Education’s announcement that it will recognize June as “Title IX Month,” honoring the academic and athletic contributions of cisgender females in what many see as a swipe at those who celebrate Pride Month, particularly the transgender community — which has been cast by conservatives as an enemy of women’s rights.

Miller has previously used her official House website to spotlight similar incidents, accusing schools in her home state of violating Title IX — the 1972 law that prohibits sex discrimination in federally funded educational institutions.

Miller’s resolution echoes broader efforts by the Trump adminstration to roll back LGBTQ visibility. Notably, President Trump has already accomplished what the resolution ostensibly seeks by declining to issue a Pride Month proclamation.

But Miller’s resolution suggests there may be ulterior motives behind its introduction.

Declaring the traditional nuclear family as “the foundation of a healthy society,” Miller’s resolution obsessively focuses on the idea that marriage and copulating with the intent of churning out children is critical to the continuation of the United States.

Stating that the “best environment for children to thrive is a home with a married mother and father,” the resolution laments the high divorce rate in the United States, a rise in young people delaying or forgoing marriage or having children, and tax and welfare policies that Miller claims incentivize couples to cohabitate rather than marry.

Borrowing from the obsessively pro-natalist policies being pushed by right-wing, anti-LGBTQ autocrats in Italy, Hungary, and much of Eastern Europe — not to mention Vice President JD Vance, who has voiced support for policies that penalize people for not marrying or having biological children — the resolution expresses alarm over the U.S. birth rate falling below “the replacement level needed to replenish the population and sustain the economy.”

Miller’s resolution blames former President Bill Clinton for first recognizing June as Pride Month in 1999, and attacks former Democratic Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden for continuing the tradition. It argues that, as a result, Americans are being “inundated” with displays and events touting Pride Month that “denigrate the nuclear family.”

The resolution portrays proponents of traditional marriage as a persecuted group and attempts to link increased LGBTQ visibility — and the decline of heterosexual marriage — to a supposed rise in crime, drug abuse, and other social ills.

Miller most recently showed her bigotry towards anyone who doesn’t embrace conservative Christian ideology with a now-deleted social media post lamenting that a Sikh religious leader, whom she initially misidentified as a “Muslim,” was allowed to lead a prayer on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Similarly, she has spent the bulk of her legislative career attacking the LGBTQ community, whose mere existence she appears to view as an attack on Christian conservatives’ religious beliefs.

In 2022, Miller was one of 157 Republicans who voted against the Respect for Marriage Act, a bill requiring the federal and state governments to recognize same-sex marriages that were legally performed in states without explicit bans on the practice.

The law, signed by former President Biden, acts as a safeguard for same-sex couples should the Supreme Court ever overturn its 2015 decision striking down state-level bans on same-sex marriage as unconstitutional.

Miller has also filed or co-sponsored a slate of anti-LGBTQ legislation, including efforts to ban transgender individuals from using gender-affirming facilities; a so-called “Women’s Bill of Rights” that defines women strictly by biological anatomy and seeks to restrict transgender access to single-sex spaces; and a bill aligned with the Project 2025 agenda that aims to criminalize pornography and nude content — with an ultimate goal of outlawing the sharing of nude selfies.