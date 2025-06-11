Jonathan Groff Astounds as Bobby Darin in Just in Time

The late Thomas Wolfe was wrong. His famous novel and quote “you can’t go home again” was meant to invoke a feeling that the glory days of youth cannot be recreated later in life. Often, it’s a painful truth. Fans old enough to recall the 1960s ring-a-ding-ding heydays of Las Vegas and New York’s Copacabana, however, should once again relive fond memories at Broadway’s Circle in the Square, home to the biographical musical Just in Time.

Jonathan Groff, who took home a Tony award last season for the hugely praised revival of Merrily We Roll Along stars as Bobby Darin, a pop singer who rose to prominence in 1958 and continued to wow audiences through the sixties with hit songs, a movie career that included an Academy Award nomination, a relationship with fellow singer, Connie Francis (Gracie Lawrence), and a marriage to one-time co-star Sandra Dee (Erika Henningsen).

As musical tastes and sensibilities changed at the start of the seventies, Darin struggled with depression and obscurity and died prematurely from complications of a congenital heart issue in 1973. He was just 37.

Those familiar with Darin will know this going into the show. The rest should appreciate that trivia and, like life, savor each delicious moment and several of the fine performances that Just in Time offers.

Groff adds a fourth Tony nomination to his credits for the role and it’s well-earned. The musical opens not with Groff as Bobby Darin, but simply as Groff himself singing the title tune. Before launching into the next number — one of Darin’s most recognizable — “Beyond the Sea,” he addresses the audience.

“I first heard this next song the way we all first heard this next song — twirling in our mother’s heels in Pennsylvania Amish country, listening to our father’s records.” The gay actor continues, “I never would’ve guessed I’d have anything in common with him, the playboy crooner, and me in Mom’s pumps, but turns out I do.” The commonality they shared? Connecting with a live audience and both singing their hearts out.

Book writers Warren Leight and Isaac Oliver seamlessly weave Groff’s personal connection to Darin with the dramatized story of Darin and in that way, the hugely personable Groff immediately wins over the crowd. With the help of backup performers known as “Sirens” (Christine Cornish, Julia Grondin, and Valeria Yamin) he immediately morphs into Darin. Together, they spread charismatic charm and irrepressible joy throughout the fairly intimate theater.

Circle in the Square is Broadway’s most malleable space. Derek McLane has skillfully made his set look like a big splashy musical while creating a sense of intimacy with small cocktail tables and multiple smaller stages throughout the space where Groff and the rest of the cast perform. Catherine Zuber drapes the cast in showy, period-appropriate attire and Shannon Lewis gives them fancy footwork so infectious that it’s hard to not want to dance along.

Stage veteran Michelle Pawk is a formidable presence as Darin’s mother and Lawrence (also Tony-nominated for this performance) is a force to behold. Her strong, clear, captivating voice is one of the main reasons to see Just in Time.

The big draw, however, is Groff who is giving a rigorous and physically exhausting performance. Like most biographical treatments, there are the common highs and lows of a career and relationships. Unfortunately, Leight and Oliver also rely on the tired mafia-thug trope to convey the business side of the music industry.

What Just in Time lacks in book quality, it compensates for in performance and production values. Like Jersey Boys, Beautiful, Tina, and A Beautiful Noise, it’s one show that will immediately win the hearts of boomers who grew up with Darin.

In the process, it may acquire some new Bobby Darin fans and even convert those who have been on the fence about their fandom for Groff.

Just in Time (★★★★☆) is playing on Broadway at Circle in the Square, 235 West 50th St. in New York City through Nov. 30. Tickets are $99 to $499. Visit www.justintimebroadway.com.