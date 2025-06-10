Koby Falks, Gay Adult Film Star and OnlyFans Creator, Dies at 42

Koby Falks, a gay Australian adult film actor and OnlyFans creator whose Facebook and Instagram Reels earned him a devoted LGBTQ following, died on May 28 at the age of 42.

A representative for Falks — known to family and friends as Anthony Cox — announced his death in a June 1 Instagram post. The tribute included a photo of Falks standing outdoors with his arms crossed, an image of him sharing a kiss with his partner, Sam Brownell, and another of him posing alongside a friend.

“Koby Falks passed away earlier this week. He was loved by many and will be missed,” the post reads.

No official cause of death has been reported publicly at this time.

The Instagram post also encouraged anyone affected by Falks’ death to contact Lifeline at 13 11 14, a 24/7 confidential crisis support service in Australia for those experiencing emotional distress or contemplating suicide.

As reported by People, Falks’ last Instagram post, on May 28, featured a throwback photo of himself sitting on the bedroom floor.

“Took me years to drop the act. Turns out, the scariest thing wasn’t being rejected — it was being seen. No more masks. No more performance. Just me, as I am. Raw. Real. Free,” he wrote.

“Yeah, I fucked up along the way. Yeah, I wore the armor a bit too long. But I never stopped searching for the bloke underneath it all. This is for the younger me who just wanted to be loved without pretending. And for anyone else out there still hiding — You don’t have to be a symbol. Just be you. Rough edges and all. That’s where the beauty is.”

Falks’ death follows a series of unexpected losses within the adult entertainment industry over the span of less than three months. In March, TimTales co-founder and performer Tim Kruger died at age 44 in what was described as a “tragic accident.” In April, adult film star Damien Stone passed away at 32. In May, just a week before Falks’ passing, Colton Ford — a former adult film actor turned musician — died at age 62.

Though active in the adult film industry for only three years, Falks was credited with up to 76 projects during that time, according to Canadian LGBTQ magazine In. His work appeared on RawFuckClub and was also released independently via his OnlyFans page.

Falks was a prolific poster of digital content, sharing not only collaborations with other adult film stars on his OnlyFans or JustForFans pages, but a series of short videos commenting on his life, his past experiences, his workout routine, and opinions on topics in the news.

Those videos also documented a number of in-person appearances he made, such as when he hosted events at venues like the Sydney Sauna.

At the time of his death, he had amassed more than 127,000 followers on Instagram and 60,000 followers on Facebook.

Falks’ manager and publicist, Matthew Leigh, a.k.a. “Mista PR,” shared a lengthy tribute to the star and offered condolences to his family and loved ones on Instagram.

“Though our time working together was brief, the impact Koby had was anything but small. From the moment we connected, I was struck by his warmth, his charisma, and his incredible professionalism,” Leigh wrote. “He was organized, kind-hearted, and deeply respectful — the kind of person you instantly felt grateful to work with.

“It was an honor to represent his remarkable body of work and to witness firsthand the power of his presence, both on and off screen,” Leigh continued. His ability to connect with people, not just here in Australia but across the world, was something truly special. Koby wasn’t just a client — he was a light, a creative force, and a genuinely beautiful soul.”

Falks’ partner, Sam Brownell, offered a more succinct tribute, posting an Instagram Story that read: “I will love you always.”