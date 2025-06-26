One Million Moms Calls for Boycott of Kroger Over Pride Support

If it’s Pride Month, it must be time for another conservative boycott — and this time, the target is Kroger, the grocery superstore chain, under fire for its LGBTQ-inclusive policies and Pride-themed merchandise.

One Million Moms, an offshoot of the anti-LGBTQ American Family Association, regularly campaigns against so-called “indecency” in TV, music, and film — including violence, profanity, and anything with sexual content. It also opposes any positive depictions of LGBTQ people or same-sex couples in media.

In its latest petition, One Million Moms accuses Kroger of pushing a “woke and liberal agenda” by adopting LGBTQ-inclusive workplace policies and allegedly selling Pride-themed merchandise in stores.

OMM’s main grievance is Kroger’s perfect “100” score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2025 Corporate Equality Index. The annual index rates companies on their policies and benefits for LGBTQ employees. Kroger met or exceeded all benchmarks, earning a perfect score and being recognized by HRC as a “Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality.”

“Kroger continues to refuse to remain neutral in the culture war, but even more so this month during gay pride month,” OMM claims. “The company is also promoting and celebrating gay pride month by displaying and selling items and products supporting the LGBTQ agenda and gay pride month for all shoppers to see during the month of June. Families are bombarded with this woke agenda immediately when entering Kroger grocery stores.”

It’s unclear what Pride merchandise, specifically, has offended OMM. Kroger’s website includes a “Top Picks for Pride Month” section with a small selection of LGBTQ-branded items, including “Pride Party Essentials.” Many of the linked products are generic rainbow-colored snacks, baking goods, ice cream, and pantry staples — some of which, like rainbow sprinkles and sherbet, aren’t marketed exclusively to LGBTQ customers.

OMM concludes its petition by citing two Bible verses: Ezekiel 13:10–12, which warns that God will destroy places that lead people astray, and Matthew 18:6, which says it’s better to be drowned with a millstone around one’s neck than to lead children away from faith. The group warns of “consequences for those actions” and urges followers to boycott Kroger for as long as it celebrates Pride Month.

To date, the petition has garnered 13,872 signatures.

One Million Moms has previously targeted major companies over what it deems “unfamily-friendly” advertising.

Past campaigns have included attacks on eHarmony and TurboTax for commercials showing same-sex couples, a boycott of Oreo for selling rainbow cookies during Pride, condemnation of Whole Foods for sponsoring a Drag Queen Story Hour, and demands that Hallmark Channel pull an ad featuring a lesbian wedding.