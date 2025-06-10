Log Cabin Republicans’ Trump Tower Pride Gala Sparks Backlash

The New York City chapter of the Log Cabin Republicans — the nation’s largest LGBTQ conservative group — will host a Pride Month event at Trump Tower later this month, despite former President Donald Trump’s refusal to officially recognize June as Pride Month during his administration.

The “Pride Right” party promises a night of “patriotism and Pride,” with a list of yet-to-be-announced guest speakers.

Scheduled for Saturday, June 28, from 6 to 8:30 p.m., the soirée will feature an open bar, hors d’oeuvres, and a chance to socialize or network with other LGBTQ conservatives. Tickets cost $175 per person, or $150 for “dues-paying members” of the group.

“I’ll be bringing my pride flag!” wrote one prospective attendee on the group’s Instagram post announcing the gala. Another commented, “I’ll be there,” while a third responded with a fire emoji and a clapping-hands emoji.

The post also drew criticism, with one Instagram user writing, “All Quislings are welcome — for a price.” The group’s official account replied, “It’s sad that you can’t think for yourself.”

Another user replied, “What’s to think about? Either you betray your community by supporting those who are actively working to eliminate your rights, or you don’t. It’s that simple.” The Log Cabin Republicans of NYC account fired back: “Our ‘community’ doesn’t include antisemites, socialists, racists, and people who hate America (i.e., most Democrats). And the national GOP isn’t trying to eliminate gay rights — wake up, it’s 2025, not 1995.”

The LCR of NYC account sent further replies to other users, writing:

The Log Cabin Republicans of NYC account continued responding to critics, writing, “Plenty of us at Log Cabin aren’t Trump fans — we’re Republicans, not cultists. But calling him a threat to LGBT rights is buying into media hype. What exactly did his admin do to roll back your rights? Let’s be specific.”

The account later followed up with: “And by the way, we ‘quislings’ helped defeat DADT and fought hard for your right to marry. We’ve changed the GOP from within. So you’re welcome, I guess.”

SUBSCRIBE TO METRO WEEKLY MAGAZINE FOR FREE!

That response glosses over the fact that Trump opposed the Respect for Marriage Act — the one congressionally approved law that protects same-sex marriage rights even if the U.S. Supreme Court were to overturn its 2015 Obergefell v. Hodges decision. Several Republican-led state legislatures and religious groups continue to advocate for such a reversal — as have at least two sitting Supreme Court justices.

The announcement of a party at Trump Tower struck many as odd, given the Trump administration’s insistence on not recognizing June as Pride Month, both in his first term and his current term.

However, he had previously acknowledged Pride Month in a social media post back in 2019, when he touted his administration’s efforts to decriminalize homosexuality in nations where LGBTQ existence is criminalized — an initiative later blasted by critics as a “scam” and “smoke and mirrors” — and praised “the outstanding contributions LGBT people have made to our great Nation.”

The announcement of a party at Trump Tower struck many as odd, given the Trump administration’s refusal to officially recognize June as Pride Month, both during his first term and in his current one.

However, Trump did acknowledge Pride Month in a 2019 social media post, touting his administration’s initiative to decriminalize homosexuality in countries where being LGBTQ is illegal — an effort later blasted by critics as a “scam” and “smoke and mirrors.” In the same post, he praised “the outstanding contributions LGBT people have made to our great Nation.”

This term, however, Trump appears less interested in embracing the “most LGBT-friendly president” label — a designation he once touted during his first term.

SUBSCRIBE TO METRO WEEKLY MAGAZINE FOR FREE!

Log Cabin Republicans and other LGBTQ conservatives often note that Trump was the first president to publicly support marriage equality prior to taking office. But they frequently overlook his administration’s less LGBTQ-friendly stances, particularly on transgender issues.

Most recently, Trump’s Education Department announced it would recognize June as “Title IX Month,” celebrating the educational and athletic achievements of cisgender women under the 1972 law banning sex-based discrimination in federally funded schools. The move — unveiled during Pride Month — was widely seen as a swipe at the LGBTQ community, particularly transgender individuals, as it also signaled an effort to roll back the Biden administration’s pro-trans policies in education.

Additionally, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth recently ordered the renaming of a naval ship that had honored gay rights icon and Navy veteran Harvey Milk — marking yet another visible swipe at the LGBTQ community during the month when Pride is celebrated.

When asked during a press conference about a possible Pride Month proclamation, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said, “There are no plans for a proclamation for the month of June. But I can tell you this president is very proud to be a president for all Americans, regardless of race, religion or creed.”

The LGBTQ cultural site Queerty blasted the New York City Log Cabin Republicans, calling the gala an event for “all the worst gays” and labeling its members “self-hating homos.”

“Hypocrite Pride has arrived!” the post read. “Cheers to undermining your community in order to win approval from a party that doesn’t give a shit about you. Way to own the libs, gurl!”