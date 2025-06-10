Trans Woman Burned in Philly Acid Attack by Juveniles

Philadelphia police are searching for three juvenile suspects who allegedly threw a cup filled with chemical acid on a transgender woman walking to meet friends for a Pride Month celebration.

The victim, 25-year-old Diana — who is withholding her last name for safety reasons — had just exited the Market/Frankford “El” line at 52nd and Market Streets. She was walking along 51st Street in West Philadelphia when the attack occurred around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 1.

According to police, the juveniles approached Diana, paused, and then threw the contents of the cup on her without any prior interaction.

“She was walking down the street going to her destination with her earphones in, so there was no interaction, nothing led up to this event,” Captain Robert McKeever of the Philadelphia Police Department’s Southwest Detectives Division told WPVI-TV. The incident is being investigated as an aggravated assault.

Police said the cup contained a “corrosive acidic fluid,” which may have been battery acid, according to a report by the free daily newspaper Metro. The chemical was strong enough to leave a visible mark near 51st and Ludlow Streets and caused Diana second- and third-degree burns on her face, legs, arms, neck, and torso.

She was initially taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital, then transferred to the Temple Hospital Burn Center, where she is expected to remain for three to four weeks.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help cover Diana’s medical bills, rent, and other expenses. So far, it has raised over $70,000. Her father has been named the campaign’s beneficiary.

“Diana has been in such good spirits given the circumstances and is healing with laughter and love from her friends and family,” the GoFundMe page reads. “If you know Diana, you know she’s the sweetest angel and an absolute spitfire. … Thank you for your love, support, and solidarity.”

Following the attack, the suspects reportedly boarded the El at 52nd Street and exited at 60th Street, according to witnesses. A video compilation released by police shows the three juveniles jumping or ducking under the turnstiles — potentially another criminal offense. Their faces have been blurred in the images.

SUBSCRIBE TO METRO WEEKLY MAGAZINE FOR FREE!

McKeever estimated the suspects to be between 8 and 12 years old and said part of the investigation will focus on where the juveniles obtained the acid and why they were carrying it.

No arrests have been made, and police have not yet commented on a motive. They are investigating whether the attack was random.

Authorities are monitoring social media and working with the School District of Philadelphia to identify the suspects. Anyone with information is urged to contact the police tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477) or the Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183 or 215-686-3184.

Philadelphia City Councilmember Jamie Gauthier (D–District 3) said in a post on X that she was “horrified” by the incident.

“Young people are not born with hate in their hearts. Instead, the politically motivated, anti-trans hatred spewing out of Washington indoctrinates our kids and incites terrible violence,” she wrote. “That is why it has never been more important for every Philadelphian to live and preach Brotherly Love, Sisterly Affection, and Sibling Solidarity. We must stay united.

“To our trans community, know that I am and will always be your fierce and unapologetic ally.”

Diana’s friend, Shiloh Colon, told WPVI that she and others believe the attack was a hate crime and that Diana may have been intentionally targeted.

“I can’t believe how strong she is,” Colon said. “I think she’s going to come out of this stronger, and I’m very, very proud of her.”