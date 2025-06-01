WorldPride 2025 in DC: The Ultimate Celebration Guide

The following are select events during the WorldPride celebration.

Welcome Center

Now to June 8

737 7th St. NW

The Welcome Center is the WorldPride 2025 community hub where you can drop in for information about anything and everything related to WorldPride 2025 and Washington DC. Plus, there are phone charging stations, a Fabric of Freedom lounge area, official WorldPride 2025 merchandise for sale, and a fantastic, curated art exhibit for all to enjoy.

Trans Pride

May 1

Martin Luther King Jr. Library

Trans Pride Washington, DC is a community-driven organization founded over a decade ago by SaVanna Wanzer. Led by trans individuals, the event is dedicated to empowering and uplifting Trans, non-binary, and gender-diverse communities in the Washington area. Through advocacy, education, and celebration, the organization creates inclusive spaces where individuals can connect, share experiences, and thrive. This event has already occurred.

DC Black Pride

May 23 to 26

Capital Hilton

Various Locations

More than 30 years after the first DC Black Pride drew 800 people to Banneker Field for a day themed “Let’s All Come Together,” more than 300,000 members of the LGBTQ+ community of African descent and their allies have come to Washington, DC during Memorial Day Weekend to celebrate the beauty of a shared community and raise awareness and funding for HIV/ AIDS in the name and spirit of Black Pride. DC Black Pride is produced annually by the Center for Black Equity. This event has already occurred.

DC Latinx Pride

Now to June 8

Various Locations

Join us for DC Latinx Pride 2025: ¡Libre soy!, a groundbreaking series of more than twenty events that honor the resilience, culture, and history of Latinx LGBTQ+ communities. From lively fiestas to thought-provoking community events, the celebration brings together local and international voices to uplift our shared roots and the generations of activism that have shaped our identities. With performances from incredible local and national talent, Latinx Pride will spotlight the unique vibrancy of Washington, DC’s Latinx LGBTQ+ community, creating a space for joy, connection, and solidarity.

“¡Libre soy!” is more than a theme — it’s a declaration that our freedom to exist, love, and celebrate can never be taken away. Through social gatherings, cultural showcases, and dynamic conversations, Latinx Pride will weave together the stories that ignite us. Wherever you find your place, every event will be an opportunity to uplift who we are and build community across borders. Come be part of a movement that honors our past, embraces our present, and paves the way for a liberated future.

API Pride

Now to June 8

Various Locations

Our D.C. Metro Area Asian and Pacific Islander (API) community welcomes you to API Pride, during WorldPride 2025. Our tapestry of events honors the diverse, rich cultural heritage, achievements, and contributions of the API LGBTQ+ community and strives to spark us with the joy to thrive and create change in the world.

This Coalition initiative recognizes the often-missing intentional celebration of queer API identity within mainstream Pride events, creating spaces where individuals can see themselves reflected beyond the crowd — on stage, in leadership, and at the heart of the celebration. Through social gatherings, cultural showcases, leadership panels, and artistic performances, API Pride will weave together the diverse stories and experiences that strengthen our community bonds across both queer and API lines. Come be part of a movement that honors our histories, embraces our multifaceted identities, and ensures that queer API voices are heard loud and clear on a global stage.

API Pride is proudly produced by the Queer and Trans Asian and Pacific Islander (QTAPI) Coalition, a Capital Pride Alliance partner that includes AQUA DC, APIQS, Khush DC, KQT DC, Caribbean Equality Project, and NQAPIA.

International Choral Festival

Now to June 8

Various Locations

The Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington presents an International Choral Festival that is the Arts & Culture Marquee Event for WorldPride 2025. The festival brings the DC metro area to life with daily hour-long pop-up performances showcasing the power, pride, and diversity of queer choral music. Each day of the festival, audiences will experience performances by GMCW’s own ensembles — Potomac Fever, Rock Creek Singers, Seasons of Love, GenOUT Youth Chorus, and 17th Street Dance — alongside guest choruses from across the country, many of them members of the national GALA Choruses network, and singers from around the world. Festival highlights will include special collaborations with local and national ensembles, the area premiere of A Peacock Among Pigeons, and the world premiere of Our Wildest Imaginings, a new work by acclaimed composer Dominick DiOrio, honoring The Right Reverend Bishop Gene V. Robinson.

Capital Cup Sports Festival

May 30 to June 4

Various Locations

Washington, D.C. boasts one of the most extensive local networks of LGBTQ+ sports teams and leagues in the world. In partnership with Team DC, each of these leagues—along with their athletes, administrators, and volunteers—welcomes you to the inaugural Capital Cup Sports Festival, held during WorldPride DC 2025. The Capital Cup Sports Festival brings together athletes from around the world to compete in a variety of sports, promoting inclusivity, camaraderie, and healthy competition within the LGBTQ+ community. Sports include rugby, basketball, water polo, golf, tennis, flag football, bocce, pickleball, cornhole, darts, volleyball, dodgeball, and kickball. Social events accompany some of the sports.

Youth Pride

May 30 to June 7

Various Locations

Youth Pride celebrates LGBTQ+ young people and the families, educators, and community members who support them. The coalition of organizations that have come together to make up this year’s Youth Pride events are dedicated to connecting LGBTQ+ youth with resources, peers, and community-building activities. These are safe and affirming spaces for LGBTQ+ youth and the people who support them.

Welcome Ceremony + Concert – CANCELLED

May 31

Nationals Park

1500 South Capitol St. SE

Due to complications with the previous show in Boston, Shakira’s full tour production cannot be transported to Washington, D.C. in time for her scheduled performance at Nationals Park on Saturday, May 31. As a result, the D.C. show has been canceled. Despite every effort to make it happen, it is not possible to move forward as planned. Refunds will be issued automatically for Ticketmaster and nationals.com purchases—no further action is required. For tickets purchased through third-party resellers (StubHub, SeatGeek, Vivid Seats, etc.), please contact your point of purchase directly.

Community Conversations Summit

June 4 to 6

Howard University

Blackburn Building

2397 6th St. NW

DC Black Pride’s World Pride Community Conversations Summit is a free and open-to-the-public event that brings together LGBTQ+ community leaders, advocates, and allies to explore critical issues affecting our lives, rights, and futures. Each night will feature compelling conversations. Sponsored in part by ViiV Healthcare and presented in conjunction with Us Helping Us, People Into Living, the DC Office of Human Rights, NMAC, Destination Tomorrow: The Bronx LGBT Center, and the Center for Black Equity.

Human Rights Conference

June 4 to 6

JW Marriott

1331 Pennsylvania Ave. NW

National Theater

1321 Pennsylvania Ave. NW

The WorldPride 2025 Human Rights Conference is a powerful gathering set to ignite change and inspire global action. From June 4 to 6, we bring together changemakers, advocates, and allies from all corners of the world, united by a shared vision: a world where human rights are universally respected, and the rights of every individual are upheld.

This event is not just a conference — it is a catalyst for change. With each conversation, workshop, and collaboration, we will amplify the voices of those who have been silenced for too long, offering a platform for the stories that must be heard. The purpose of this conference is clear: to ignite action and empower every participant with the tools, the knowledge, and the inspiration to create meaningful change.

National Trans Visibility March

June 5 to 8

Various Venues

The National Trans Visibility March (NTVM) was founded in 2019 with a clear purpose: to uplift and protect trans lives, to demand equity, and to turn visibility into real systemic change. What began as a historic march in Washington, D.C. has now become a national platform for collective action, mobilizing thousands of trans people and allies to challenge injustice, build policy power, and fight for a future that centers safety, dignity, and leadership for all trans people. Each year, we gather not only to be seen, but to be heard. To call out violence. To celebrate community. To organize for laws that protect us. And to remind the world: trans people are not an afterthought — we are a force.

Capital Pride Honors

June 5

National Building Museum

401 F St. NW

Every year, the Capital Pride Alliance acknowledges outstanding individuals, leaders, and activists in the National Capital Region who have furthered causes important to the LGBTQ+ community. In recognition of WorldPride DC 2025, we are proud to award this great honor to individuals from our global InterPride community. This highly anticipated, red-carpet-style gala takes place at one of the city’s premiere venues and includes live music, delicious food, and a formal awards ceremony, with presentations by influential trailblazers in the LGBTQ+ community.

This year’s Capital Pride Heroes are Cathy Renna, Ernest Hopkins, Jerry St. Louis, Lamar Braithwaite, and Pastor Donna. Gia Martinez will receive the Visibility Award. Kriston Pumphrey will receive the Breaking Barriers Awards. Kraig Williams will receive the Bill Miles Award. SMYAL will receive the Larry Stansbury Award.

Trans Pride Welcome Party

June 6

Location shared after RSVP

Sparkle, shine, and start the weekend off right. Join Trans Pride Washington DC for a welcome party. Glam looks are encouraged. 7 p.m. Free. 21+

17th Street Block Party

June 6 to 8

17th and P St. NW

The 17th Street Block Party is a lively street festival featuring live music, food vendors, and community booths. It’s a celebration of local culture and a staple event in D.C.’s Pride festivities. Located along 17th Street in D.C.’s historic Dupont Circle neighborhood, the annual party honors the city’s “Gayborhood,” and features local food, adult beverages, and various activities in celebration of Pride! The event is made possible through the partnership and collaboration of Dupont Circle Main Streets and the Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ+ Affairs.

Music Festival: Global Dance Party

June 6 to 7

RFK Festival Grounds

2500 Independence Ave. SE

For the first and only time in history, the largest LGBTQ+ celebration comes to D.C. on the 50th Anniversary of Capital Pride. Get ready for the ultimate global dance party! The unique two-day music festival spans three stages with diverse mind-blowing talent, cutting-edge art, and immersive experiences like no other. Presented by Jake Resnicow’s Dreamland, Insomniac Events, and Club Glow. The World Pride Music Festival is an 18+ event.

Full Bloom: Friday Main Event

June 6

1235 W St. NE

Join the East Coast’s most iconic queer collectives and performers for World Pride’s premiere LGBTQ+ nightlife event showcasing the best in music, dance, and taste. With DJs and shows across three stages and 100,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space, experience an unforgettable World Pride celebration where community thrives and the dance floor is electric. 9 p.m. 21+

Woven Together

June 6

The Park at 14th

920 14th St. NW

Get ready to elevate your Pride experience at one of the most anticipated events of the season. Woven Together brings the energy, the music, the fashion, and the men — all under one roof for an unforgettable night of celebration. 10:30 p.m. 21+

Pride Street Festival

Saturday, June 7

Sunday, June 8

Noon to 10 p.m.

Pennsylvania Ave.

Between 9th and 3rd St. NW

The free WorldPride Street Festival and Concert will extend to two electrifying days during the celebration weekend. It will take place on America’s Main Street, historic Pennsylvania Avenue. The Festival will feature hundreds of vibrant exhibitors, skilled artisans, delicious food, and beverage gardens. The celebrations will come alive with multiple stages, showcasing an array of multicultural and multilingual performances, making this an unforgettable experience.

Click to open the festival map in The Official WorldPride Guide.

Pride Parade

Saturday, June 7

Step off at 2 p.m.

The iconic Capital Pride Parade will transform into the iconic WorldPride Parade, emblematic of the historic Pride movement. This beloved tradition honors our history and acknowledges the evolution of the LGBTQ+ neighborhoods in Washington, D.C., while respecting the origins and importance of taking to the streets in our fight for equality. The parade will feature ornate floats, grand marshals, and a vast array of groups representing the LGBTQ+ community. Starting in the vibrant Logan Circle neighborhood and winding its way down 14th Street, the parade transforms Pennsylvania Avenue into a colorful corridor of joy, with the iconic U.S. Capitol as a stunning backdrop.

Click to open the parade map in The Official WorldPride Guide.

Post-Parade + Closing Concerts

Saturday, June 7

Sunday, June 8

Noon to 10 p.m.

3rd St. and Pennsylvania Ave. NW

Free

The free WorldPride Concert will extend to two electrifying days during the celebration weekend and will be held on the Pride Festival grounds (see previous entry) in the shadow of the Capitol.

On Saturday, June 7, powerhouse headliner Cynthia Erivo lights up the stage with an unforgettable performance. Also scheduled to appear throughout the day: Solomon Parker III, John Levengood, Alise King, BETTY, David Archuleta, Kristine W, Tatianna, CeCe Peniston, and Pangina Heals.

On Sunday, June 8, Doechii is headlines the Closing Concert. Also scheduled to appear throughout the day: Khalid, the Multi-platinum and nine-time Grammy nominee, 2AM Ricky, Parker Matthews, MkX, Brooke Eden, Courtney Act, and Lydia B Kollins.

Fabric of Freedom Dance Party

June 7

1235 W St. NE

KINETIC Presents and the Capital Pride Alliance activate the largest indoor and outdoor campus, featuring three stages and over 100,000 square feet of dance floor. Join thousands of LGBTQ+ partygoers for a historic night in D.C., featuring headline performances by Pabllo Vittar and Alyssa Edwards at the largest nighttime Pride celebration in the city’s history. 10 p.m.

Unraveled: Women’s Party

Saturday, June 7

The Park at 14th

920 14th St. NW

The ultimate WorldPride celebration for women, featuring four floors, five bars and a patio. Join over 5,000 queer women, femmes, trans and non-binary baddies and theydies coming together to celebrate us. Featuring an all-female DJ lineup spinning everything from hip-hop to house. 10 p.m.

International Rally: March on Washington for Freedom

Sunday, June 8

Rally at 9:30 a.m.

March at Noon

Lincoln Memorial

Take action. Take a stand. Join the fight against hate and be part of “The Fabric of Freedom” with thousands of community members, allies, and activists as we gather and march in the footsteps of the countless changemakers who came before us. The Rally will take place at the iconic steps of the Lincoln Memorial and will culminate with a march towards the U.S. Capitol Building, ending with a global celebration at the WorldPride DC Street Festival and Closing Concert.

For more information on these and more events, visit www.worldpridedc.org.

