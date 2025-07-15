What Gay Porn Your State Watches Most, According to Pornhub

In June, adult video site Pornhub released its latest “Pride Insights” report, analyzing users’ browsing habits and emerging trends on the platform.

As part of the report, Pornhub released data for every country and U.S. state, detailing the most-viewed categories of adult content and top adult film stars.

Globally, the “twink” category ranked among the most popular, topping views across much of Central and South America and Europe. The “Black” category was most viewed in Sub-Saharan Africa and the United States.

Other trending categories included “group” and “bareback” — the latter being Australia’s top pick — along with region-specific favorites like “cartoon,” “massage,” “daddy,” “euro,” “Japanese,” and “Asian.”

In the U.S., data was compiled for 33 states and the District of Columbia. It was unavailable for 17 states where Pornhub has blocked access due to opposition to age-verification laws requiring users to submit government-issued ID proving they are over 18 in order to access sites where more than one-third of the content is adult material.

“Black” was the most-viewed category in 18 states and D.C., including Maine, New York, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Ohio, Michigan, Georgia, and Washington.

“Big Dick” topped the charts in states like Vermont, Missouri, California, and Alaska.

“Twink” led in North Dakota, Oregon, New Mexico, and Arizona.

“Straight guys” ranked highest in Louisiana, Iowa, and Colorado.

Pornhub also identified the top “relative” gay categories — those viewed more frequently in each state compared to the national average, regardless of whether they ranked first overall.

Here’s the top relative gay category for each state and D.C., showing which genres stood out compared to national viewing trends:

Maine- “Massage”

New Hampshire – “Virtual Reality”

Vermont – “Blowjob”

Massachusetts – “Handjob”

Rhode Island – “Uncut”

Connecticut – “POV”

New York – “Bareback”

Pennsylvania – “Cumshot”

New Jersey – “Latino”

Delaware – “Feet”

Maryland – “Black”

District of Columbia – “Vintage”

West Virginia – “Muscle”

Ohio – “Twink”

Georgia – “Black”

Louisiana – “College”

Illinois – “Creampie”

Missouri – “Interracial”

Iowa – “Webcam”

Michigan – “Hunks”

Wisconsin – “Chubby”

Minnesota – “Bear”

North Dakota – “Daddy”

South Dakota – “Handjob”

Wyoming – “Military”

Colorado – “Straight Guys”

New Mexico – “Jock”

Arizona – “Mature”

Nevada – “Fetish”

California – “Big Dick”

Oregon – “Straight Guys”

Washington State – “Cartoon”

Alaska – “Amateur”

Hawaii – “Latino”

Pornhub’s “Pride Insights” previously revealed that two conservative states — North Dakota and Wyoming — have disproportionately high numbers of gay porn viewers. North Dakota tops the list, with 43% more viewers than the national average. Wyoming ranks fifth, with 29% more than average.

Also in the top 10 for highest proportion of gay porn viewers: Vermont, Rhode Island, Delaware, Maine, the District of Columbia, Pennsylvania, Alaska, and Connecticut.

Fourteen states had a lower proportion of gay porn viewers than the national average. Oregon ranked lowest, with 16% fewer viewers, followed by Iowa (12%), South Dakota (11%), Hawaii (10%), and New Jersey (7%).

With new age-verification laws spreading, it remains to be seen how long Pornhub’s state-by-state insights will continue.