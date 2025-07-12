Transgender Woman Fatally Shot in Northeast D.C.

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in solving the fatal shooting of a transgender woman in Northeast D.C.

Dream Johnson, 28, was reportedly walking along Benning Road NE, between the Carver Langston and Kingman Park neighborhoods, when she was shot in the early morning hours of Saturday, July 5.

According to a news release from the Metropolitan Police Department, officers from MPD’s Sixth District were flagged down in the 2000 block of Benning Road NE for an unconscious woman. When they arrived, they found a female victim — later identified as Johnson — suffering from gunshot wounds.

Johnson was transported by D.C. Fire and EMS to a local hospital, where doctors attempted to save her life. Despite their efforts, she was later pronounced dead.

MPD’s official statement did not acknowledge Johnson’s gender identity or her preferred name, nor did it classify the shooting as a potential bias-motivated crime.

Johnson’s aunt, Vanna Terrell, told The Washington Blade that Johnson had planned to legally change her name but hadn’t yet done so.

Terrell said two teenage witnesses told a friend they saw three men approach Johnson and shout a slur at her before one opened fire, continuing to shoot until the magazine was empty.

Local transgender advocate Earline Budd said the details of the shooting — particularly the number of bullets fired — suggest “overkill,” indicating the crime may have been personal in nature or motivated by anti-transgender hatred, which could warrant hate crime charges.

D.C. police told WTTG-FOX 5 that, at this time, there is no evidence the killing was motivated by hate or bias, though the investigation remains ongoing.

A $25,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction. Anyone with tips is encouraged to contact Detective Natasha Kennedy, the lead investigator on the case, at 202-380-6198.